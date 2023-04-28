Javi Gracia says he is 'concerned about the situation of his team'

Javi Gracia addressed the media this morning following their disappointing result midweek and ahead of their huge game against Bournemouth.

His side were held to a 1-1 draw by fellow strugglers Leicester on Tuesday night, with Patrick Bamford missing a glorious chance right at the death that could prove costly come the end of the season.

Bournemouth come into this game in excellent form, winning three of their last four and moving seven points clear of the relegation zone following their 1-0 win away to Southampton.

Despite being a much smaller club in stature compared to Leeds, Gracia recognised their opponent's impressive form and had high praise for their style of play.

He said: "Bournemouth is a well organised team, they have a clear style and they did it yesterday, they have done it in their last few games.

"They are in a better position than us but we are full of confidence that we can play well and get results.

"Football is not only about money, you can compete if you are well organised and have good values. It speaks well about them.

"In this situation we are in, we need to put everything into this game. We missed the last chance and we have to take the next one.

"There was positives to take from Leicester. The last results were unexpected and we need a good result to change the dynamic."

On his belief in himself and his players

When Gracia took over from Jesse Marsch, Leeds were sat in 19th position and two points off safety.

Since then, they have risen to 16th in the table but only sit one point above Leicester in the relegation zone.

With Leeds failing to win in their last three games, Gracia knows that his side need to pick up points before their even tougher run of fixtures, but believes his players are capable of doing so.

He said: "They are professionals and they are very good professionals. You have to manage and deal with it. There are moments where you feel better and worse. You have to give your best, it's simple. We need to keep working.

A dejected Patrick Bamford and Leeds United walk off after their draw with Leicester - (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

"You feel better after working during the week you get points. But we know we need to prepare the next game. We missed important chance of course and we know it. We have to be focused on the next game and the confidence is coming from all the things we've done before.

"It's always better when you watch the games and you see that other results are better for you. You cannot pay attention to that; you have to be focused on yourself. That's the right way for us.

"I am concerned about the situation of the team, when I arrived we were in a worse position. We are focused on trying our best. Starting from Bournemouth."

Team News and changes

A huge blow that Gracia revealed this morning was that Luis Sinisterra will miss the remainder of the season through ligament damage in his ankle.

The Colombian scored Leeds' only goal against Leicester before being forced off just 12 minutes later.

In addition, he confirmed that centre-back Max Wober is not currently training with the team, suggesting that he may miss a few games.

"It's tough for us to lose key players but I prefer to not complain," Gracia said. "I have enough players to compete better and try to work with them and find a way to get results.

I don't think it's physical, I think it's the moment of the season and the busy schedule. It's about all the teams and the competition. When you speak about Luis [Sinisterra], you can see the way he was injured after the tackle. Muscular injuries are coming from all these things.

Luis Sinisterra going off injured against Leicester City - (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

"I try to analyse all the things, my team and my players. The last game we had some players out and I always try to choose the best shape and XI. We have players injured but all the players have to be ready."