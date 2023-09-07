Leyton Orient transfer review

Leyton Orient secured their return to Sky Bet League One last term after clinching the League Two title.

Despite enduring a disappointing start to their season where they have only won once in the league, the O’s are in very safe hands under the leadership of Richie Wellens.

New signings have been brought in to strengthen their chances of maintaining their League One status but key players from last season have also departed.

Leyton Orient currently sit in 20th place (Photo by Lee Parker - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Here is an overview of their transfer activity over the summer.

Notable arrivals

Dan Agyei signed for the forthcoming campaign from Crewe Alexandra on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old impressed during his spell in Cheshire and the O’s fought off a lot of competition for his signature.

Max Sanders, formerly of Lincoln City, arrived in East London following the expiration of his contract.

The ex-Brighton & Hove Albion youth player was the anchor of Lincoln's midfield and has featured in two of their League One games so far this season.

Ethan Galbraith joined having been released from Manchester United in the summer. He has had experience in the Football League having previously played regularly for Doncaster Rovers and Salford City on loan.

He worked with Wellens during his spell at Salford City.

Ethan Galbraith joined the O's (Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Sol Brynn joined on loan from Middlesbrough – he was a bright spark in between the sticks for Swindon Town last season and could be featuring regularly at the Riverside Stadium in the coming seasons.

Fellow ‘keeper Sam Howes signed, this time from Vanarama National League side Wealdstone. He shone for the Stones last term and represented England C in March.

Ed Turns and Shaqai Forde signed for the O’s on loan from Brighton and Watford respectively. The latter has impressed in his early stages at the club after scoring the opener in their 2-0 victory over Cambridge United.

Jordan Garaham also arrived – he has had a wealth of experience in the Championship recently so seems like a coup for the O’s.

23-year-old Swansea City defender signed for Wellens’ side on loan and Joe Piggott, an established goal-scorer in the EFL, also arrived.

Several key players in their promotion-winning campaign also stayed.

Grenadian defender Omar Beckles extended his stay at Leyton Orient and so did defensive partner Dan Happe.

Omar Beckles extended his stay (Photo by Ivan Yoranov/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Academy graduate Jayden Sweeney signed a new deal until the summer of 2025.

Captain Darren Pratley also chose to stay at Brisbane Road.

Notable departures

With promotion often comes interest from teams in higher divisions.

They lost their goalkeeper, Lawrence Vigouroux, to Premier League new boys Burnley. Also departing was Paul Smyth who joined Queens Park Rangers after scoring ten goals and registering three assists in the league last season.

Harry Smith and Craig Clay both signed for Sutton United who currently sit in 23rd place in League Two.

Shadrach Ogie departed after four years, he signed for Gillingham.

Lawrence Vigouroux (left) joined Burnley (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Sam Sargeant and Anthony Georgiou opted to fly overseas for their next footballing venture.

Sargeant signed for League of Ireland side Waterford and the ex-Tottenham Hotspur youth player signed for Cypriot side Enosis Neon Paralimni.

Sonny Fish was new at Crawley Town while Matt Young, Jordan Lyden and Connor Wood remain without a club after being released in the summer.

Summary

The departures of Vigouroux and Smyth will be a blow after how integral they were in their promotion last term.

However, the additions of players like Agyei, Forde and Galbraith will boost their chances of stabilising in the third tier.

Despite a tricky start to the campaign, the O’s will hope to have a successful rest of the season.