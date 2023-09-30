AFC Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal: Arteta's Arsenal breeze past lacklustre Cherries

Bournemouth came into the match chasing their first win in seven in the league after a disappointing 3-1 loss at Brighton last time out. However, a victory in the Cup against Stoke on Wednesday will provide some form of hope and optimism for Iraola and his side.

Adoni Iraola will know Mikel Arteta well from his youth playing days, and will have been hoping to get one over on his fellow Spaniard this afternoon.

Arsenal were also victorious midweek and were looking to close the gap to league leaders Manchester City. The Gunners have won five from seven in the league and are currently in second place.

Bukayo Saka would open the scoring for Arsenal followed by a Martin Odegaard penalty to give a 2-0 advantage to the away side after the first 45 minutes of play.

Another penalty saw Arsenal take extend their lead, through Kai Havertz and a fourth goal was dispatched well by Ben White.

The result sees Arsenal move just one point behind Manchester City due to the Champions' loss to Wolves this afternoon. At the other end of the table, Bournemouth fall into the relegation zone and still chasing that first premier league win of the Adoni Iraola era.

Story of the Match:

Arsenal came out of the blocks firing and dominated the possession throughout the early stages of the match. This would prove crucial as they would take the lead in the 16th minute through Bukayo Saka.

Gabriel Jesus did well to keep Martin Odegaard's cross alive and headed the ball across goal. The ball came back off the post and Saka was on hand to head home into an empty net.

The hosts showed little creativity and drive and were punished yet again in the 42nd minute. Eddie Nketiah knocked the ball past Max Aarons. The defender lunged in but got none of the ball, leaving Michael Salisbury no choice other than to point to the spot.

Saka seemed to claim the ball, but Odegaard took it away from him and finished well, sending Neto the wrong way making it 2-0 at the break. Work to be done for Iraola after a quite frankly terrible first 45 minutes.

Things would go from bad to worse for the Cherries in the 51st minute. Martin Odegaard once again showed his talent as he knocked the ball past Ryan Christie. In sheer desperation, the Scotsman dangled a leg and caught Odegaard; leading to another penalty for Arsenal.

The same result followed but with a different scorer, as Kai Havertz converted his first goal for Arsenal and made it three goals to nil.

Kai Havertz converts his penalty - Christopher Lee, Getty Images

The only piece of news that may worry Arsenal fans is that both Saka and Jesus left the field injured, with a potentially huge game coming up next week against Manchester City next Sunday.

Arsenal would put the final nail in Bournemouth's coffin. Once again Odegaard showcased his class and his perfectly delivered free kick was floated into the box and thumped home by Ben White with a bullet header. This ensured the score finished Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal, a day to forget for Iraola and the Bournemouth faithful.

Ben White's makes it 4-0 - Getty Images, Robin Jones

Bournemouth once again failed to create or register a clearcut opportunity at goal and were dispatched with relative ease by a ruthless Arsenal. Both individual mistakes and a lack of quality leave Bournemouth with no wins in seven games, while Arsenal extend their 7 game unbeaten run.

Player of the Match: Martin Odegaard

In a purely professional performance from Arsenal, many players could potentially be named player of the match. However, Martin Odegaard was a cut above the rest.

He left vitality with a contribution in three of the four goals, with one for himself, an assist and winning the penalty for Havertz to to slot home the 3rd. He finished the match with a match rating of an 8.4.