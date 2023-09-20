Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven: Gunners mark return to Champions League in style

Arsenal returned to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in six years in fine fashion, comfortably seeing off PSV Eindhoven to get off to a winning start in Group B, thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard.

A first half dominated by Arsenal saw them three goals to the good at half time, after Bukayo Saka had put the Gunners ahead inside ten minutes, tapping home after Martin Odegaard's effort could only be parried by the goalkeeper.

With PSV offering little threat themselves, Mikel Arteta's side took full advantage of a sloppy defensive display, allowing Leandro Trossard to take his time finding the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

And a stellar first 45 minutes was capped off by a classy goal from Gabriel Jesus, who took down a Leandro Trossard cross with ease, before smashing home a third for the hosts before the teams went back in for the interval.

Although the tempo slowed considerably in the second half, owing to the dominance Arsenal had on the match, they continued to create chances, adding another to the scoreline through player of the match Martin Odegaard, as he fired into the bottom corner.

In truth, it could have been several more for the hosts after a lethal attacking showing, but in the end they settled for four, marking a stylish return to Europe's premier club competition.

With Sevilla and Lens drawing in the other game, the Gunners find themselves top of their group, keeping their unbeaten run this season going, ahead of a much-anticipated meeting with old foes Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon.

Story of the Match

The only real surprise in Mikel Arteta's starting eleven was the inclusion of David Raya for a second game running, after the Spaniard also replaced Aaron Ramsdale in net for the victory against Everton at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Dutch side were largely unchanged from their 4-0 win over NEC Nijmegen, barring Olivier Boscagli and Jordan Teze coming in for Andre Ramalho Silva and former Crystal Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt respectively.

In the driving rain which persisted throughout the match, it was the visitors that had the first chance, as Noa Lang cut in from the left, only to produce a tame shot which was easily collected by David Raya.

The first few minutes were characterised by such half-chances, as both sides sized one another up; Bukayo Saka scuffed a shot after being played through by Martin Odegaard, whilst PSV captain Luuk de Jong saw a weak volley roll wide.

With just under 10 minutes on the clock, it was the Gunners that found the opener, after a shot by Martin Odegaard was parried straight into the path of Bukayo Saka, who was able to tap home past Walter Benitez with ease.

Initially, it seemed as though the goal would spark PSV into life, with tricky winger Lang posing a threat up the left wing against Ben White and Johan Bakayoko being a problem on the right, seeing a handball claim waved away after a cross skimmed Oleksandr Zinchenko's hand.

As it was though, such forays into the Arsenal half proved to amount to very little – instead, it was the hosts that looked genuinely threatening when they went forwards, and they proved as such midway through the first half.

After swiftly breaking on a counter attack up the pitch, Gabriel Jesus played the ball out to Saka on the right, who, after carrying the ball a little further, found Leandro Trossard waiting on the edge of the box.

The Belgian then side-footed precisely into the bottom right corner, past the outstretched hand of Benitez, putting Arteta's team firmly in control with less than 20 minutes played.

Having that lead only boosted Arsenal's confidence, with every attack oozing in class, as chance after chance came, with PSV seemingly unable to find a way to stop the onrushing attackers each time they faced them.

Jordan Teze, in particular, was run ragged at times by Trossard at right back, constantly finding himself out of position against the winger, whose crosses kept on finding those in red shirts in the box, each of them forcing Benitez into important stops.

When the pace of play did begin to slow, Peter Bosz's team had a little more success in the attacking third, but still failed to genuinely make Raya work, preferring instead to snatch at opportunities, leaving the talented Lang frustrated that much of his hard work creating the chances went unfinished.

Just as it seemed PSV might be building their way back into the game though, Arsenal struck again, a little over five minutes from half time, and it was a wonderfully worked goal from the hosts.

After Trossard was played in over the top, he brought the ball down, delivered a looping cross over the Dutch side's backline, finding Gabriel Jesus unmarked at the back post.

The Brazilian didn't need to be asked twice, as he took one touch, before lashing a powerful strike back across goal and into the back of the net.

Even the away fans that had been singing all game were silenced by the sight of being three down at the break, seemingly shocked at what they were seeing from their team. "You're not singing anymore," came the cry from the home fans, accordingly.

Gunners show their professionalism

It was much the same story in the second 45 minutes, albeit at a slightly less frenetic pace, given the fact Arsenal had a grip on the match which they were incredibly unlikely to let go of.

That's not to say the intricate, tricky play didn't continue - if anything, more audacious passes were attempted in a pseudo-experimental half from Arteta's team - but chances were certainly less forthcoming than earlier on.

Gabriel Jesus was played in after a clever chipped pass from Odegaard, but the striker opted to take a few too many touches and was unable to get a shot away.

Substitutions around the hour mark injected some more life into the North London side's play, with Reiss Nelson finding Kai Havertz in the box, who then squared to Jesus, but the 26-year-old could not get a solid connection on the shot and sent it wide.

PSV created even less than they had done in the first half, seeing the few efforts they did have either blocked, deflected, saved, or a combination of all three, in a thoroughly dispiriting showing from the Dutch club.

There was huge acclaim for Emile Smith Rowe when he came on for his first competitive minutes of the campaign, and the crowd had barely stopped applauding when they were on their feet again, this time to celebrate another goal.

Nelson played the ball across to Odegaard on the edge of the area, who then powered a low strike into the bottom right, giving Arsenal their fourth of the night with 20 minutes to go.

Still the attacks kept on coming, as the game entered its closing stages; Kai Havertz had a shot deflected behind, whilst Fabio Vieira - another second half change - wriggled through defenders in hope of finding another for the team.

Whilst a fifth remained elusive, the Gunners will not be complaining after such a dominant win in their first Champions League group stage game in several years, and will look to continue their strong start to the campaign when they host Tottenham in a few days time.

Player of the Match: Martin Odegaard

After what was a superb attacking performance from the Gunners, there are a number of contenders from the front five for player of the match, given the influence almost all of them seemed to have at various points.

​ Martin Odegaard on the ball (Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images)

However, it was Martin Odegaard that seemed to be involved in virtually everything that was good about his team's play, constantly playing exquisite passes in behind an admittedly rather shaky PSV back line.

With a goal and an assist on the night, the Norwegian playmaker – who has gone from strength to strength since being appointed club captain – epitomised the ease with which Arsenal cut through their opposition, and played a crucial part in the win.