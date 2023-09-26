Bournemouth vs Arsenal: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 7, 2023

Bournemouth are yet to win a game in the Premier League this season despite spending in excess of £100m in the summer. This comes after the shock sacking of manager Gary O'Neil at the conclusion of last season, with Andoni Iraola now at the helm of the Cherries.

Their opponents, Arsenal, have enjoyed an all too different start to the season - with the Gunners yet to lose a game in all competitions. Mikel Arteta's side have not always looked entirely convincing but have, so far, proved impossible to beat, and always seem to find a way.

A win would be welcomed with open arms among Bournemouth fans, as it could potentially steer them five points clear of the relegation zone, depending on results elsewhere. For Arsenal, a win could take them second, and see them well on their way to challenging Man City for the title once again.

The Cherries have failed to win in the last seven meetings between these sides, so will have to turn around a lot of misfortune to get a positive result on Saturday. You will likely remember their latest meeting, at the Emirates Stadium, when Reiss Nelson scored a dramatic 97th-minute winner for the Gunners.

With 11 goals across the pair's last three encounters, the game promises to be thrilling with plenty of goals and a real battle on the pitch.

Team news

Iraola will continue to be without several first-team players ahead of the clash, which will do little to help his side's chances of finding a positive result.

Veteran defender Ryan Fredericks remains sidelined with a calf issue, having not featured since his side's 1-0 win over Liverpool way back in March. The 30-year-old is said to be making positive strides in his recovery, though, with Iraola saying; "I have seen [him] on the grass this week at least. So, [he is] on his way to recovery."

Another defender, Lloyd Kelly, is also a major doubt after sustaining a minor injury in the defeat at Brighton last weekend. While the exact extent of his injury is unclear, Iraola has suggested that the Englishman will not feature again until after the upcoming international break.

In what could be perceived as an injury crisis, Chris Mepham is also expected to miss the game because of a slight injury - with Iraola likening his expected recovery length to that of Kelly.

Newly signed Alex Scott will have to continue to wait for his debut, after the highly-rated young midfielder suffered a knee injury during pre-season - before actually signing for the Cherries.

Striker Dominic Solanke is also a doubt for the game after being forced off with an ankle issue just 40 minutes after coming on against Stoke City during the week.

The Gunners have stumbled upon an injury crisis which makes Bournemouth's woes look pretty minor. Arteta is to be without at least six players going into this game - which is not ideal for any team, especially given the calibre of those unavailable.

Jurriën Timber remains out with a long-term knee injury, which has seen the Dutch defender sidelined since the opening game of the season.

Thomas Partey is also unavailable as he continues to recover from a groin issue, though the Ghanaian midfielder is said to be making positive progress towards a return.

Brazilian winger Gabriel Martinelli is also going to miss the match, after sustaining a thigh issue earlier this month. While the injury is not thought to be too serious, Arteta has confirmed that the 22-year-old is yet to resume training.

Another player who the Spaniard confirmed will not be able to feature is Leandro Trossard, who is also yet to train after picking up a thigh injury.

Declan Rice was forced off last weekend with a lower back injury and has not trained as of this morning. Arteta expects to have an update on him later today (Friday), but he is not expected to be involved against the Cherries.

Fan-favourite Bukayo Saka is also a doubt, having suffered a calf injury. The young winger holds the Arsenal record for the most consecutive Premier League appearances (86) but, having not trained this week, his involvement on Saturday looks to be in serious doubt.

Both William Saliba and Fabio Vieira are also doubts and are expected to face late fitness tests ahead of the game, after the duo sustained minor knocks during the week.

Likely line-ups

Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Billing; Tavernier, Christie, Ouattara; Moore

Ramsdale; White, Tomiyasu, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Havertz; Nelson, Ødegaard, Nketiah; Jesus

Key players

Bournemouth - Illia Zabarnyi

The 21-year-old Ukrainian defender received a very limited amount of playing time last season, after joining from Dynamo Kyiv, but has become a staple of the Cherries' defence this season. Zabarnyi has played every minute in the Premier League so far this season, and has wowed fans with his defensive solidity.

In a game where his side are expected to face an onslaught of attack from Arsenal, Zabarnyi's presence and performance are likely to be key to whatever the eventual outcome of the game. He will need to be on the top of his game and, based on his start to the season, there is no reason to think he will not be.

Arsenal - Martin Ødegaard

With numerous key midfield and attacking options out injured for the Gunners, the Norwegian captain's performance will be more important than ever.

The 24-year-old has been instrumental for Arsenal since joining from Real Madrid, and tomorrow will likely be no different. Things will not be easy for the midfielder with so many absences around him, but his quality is bound to shine through.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The match is being played at AFC Bournemouth's home ground, the Vitality Stadium.

When is the match?

The match is being played on Saturday 30th September 2023, and will kick-off at 15:00 BST.

How can I watch?

Due to the 3pm blackout rule, the game is not being televised in the United Kingdom. Highlights of the game will, however, be posted to both clubs' YouTube channels shortly after full-time.