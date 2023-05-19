Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 37, 2023

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 30: Martin Odegaard of Arsenal turns away from Renan Lodi of Forest during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on October 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal travel to the East Midlands on Saturday where they will face relegation threatened Nottingham Forest in their last away fixture of the season.

Following Arsenal's disappointing 3-0 defeat at home to Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, the Premier League title is firmly in Manchester City's hands.

Mikel Arteta described his side's defeat as "a bitter pill to swallow".

Pep Guardiola's side would now be confirmed as champions should the Gunners suffer defeat in Nottingham.

At the other foot of the table, Forest are fighting for their lives, with Steve Cooper's men hovering just above the relegation zone in 16th.

The Reds picked up a well earned point away to Chelsea last week, taking another step towards Premier League safety.

Arsenal have struggled to perform at the City Ground in recent years, with their two most recent visits coming in the FA Cup, both resulting in the Gunners being eliminated from the competition.

However, when the two teams last faced off earlier in the season at the Emirates Stadium, Forest were subject to a 5-0 drubbing by Arsenal.

Reiss Nelson came off the bench to score a brace, whilst Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey rounded off the scoring.

Team News

Arsenal

In his recent press conference, Arteta ruled out Martinelli for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old was forced off the pitch with an injury during the first half of Arsenal's 3-0 loss against Brighton last week.

Arteta also confirmed that Oleksander Zinchenko would be unavailable for the final two games due to a calf issue.

William Saliba, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny all also remain sidelined for the Gunners.

Nottingham Forest

There are no fresh injury concerns for Forest, however they do have a lengthy list of players already injured.

Chris Wood, Neco Williams and Jonjo Shelvey are just some of the names which makes up the Reds' nine player casualty list.

Brazilian Gustavo Scarpa is close to recovering from a calf problem, however Saturday could come far too soon for him to be included in the squad.

One player who could return against Arsenal is Emmanuel Dennis who should be fit.

Likely Lineups

Arsenal

Ramsdale; Tierney, Gabriel, Kiwior, White; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Trossard, Saka, Jesus

Nottingham Forest

Navas; Lodi, Felipe, Worrall, Aurier; Danilo, Yates, Managala; Gibbs-White, Johnson, Awoniyi

Key Players

Arsenal: Martin Odegaard

Arsenal's captain, Odegaard, has stepped up massively in recent weeks despite the Gunners' inconsistent form.

The Norwegian midfielder has scored five goals in his last six Premier League games, taking his tally for the season up to 15.

As well as scoring lots of goals, the 24-year-old has been equally good in Arsenal's build up play.

Odegaard has an impressive passing range, as well as excellent vision to be able to pick out his teammates - his seven league assists this season show just how dangerous he can be.

Nottingham Forest: Taiwo Awoniyi

Taiwo Awoniyi has been on fire recently, and scored some important goals to aid the Reds' bid for survival.

The former Liverpool man has scored four goals in his last two appearances, helping Forest to an important 4-3 win over Southampton, and a 2-2 draw away at Chelsea.

Those strikes took his tally for the season up to eight goals, and the Nigerian is a dangerous spearhead to the Nottingham Forest attack.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being hosted at Nottingham Forest's famous City Ground.

What time is kick-off?

The match is scheduled to kick-off at 17:30 BST, 19th of May.

Where can I watch?

Viewers inside the UK can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 17:00 BST.