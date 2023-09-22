Late September litmus test awaits for Spurs against Arsenal and Liverpool

Since Ange Postecoglou joined Tottenham, the Australian manager has consistently spoken of the importance of one thing, rewarding the faith and loyal support from the fans.

With an upcoming game against fierce North London rivals Arsenal and a subsequent fixture at home to Jurgen Klopp’s revitalised Liverpool, there is no better pair of fixtures for Postecoglou’s Tottenham side to reward those loyal fans and continue their excellent run of form that sees them sit just under Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League table.

While it is too early to draw too much from Tottenham’s high-flying start, it can be said that Postecoglou has already transformed the atmosphere around the club with raucous rounds of applause for the manager at the recent club forum, an event which Daniel Levy would never have hosted under last year’s toxic Antonio Conte tenure.

Tottenham had a busy summer both in terms of outgoings and incomings. For the opening game of the season, only Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski remained out of last year’s average starting line-up, with a new look defence, midfield and attack.

Former outcasts Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr are two of the players that Postecoglou has called upon and both have excelled in the early days of his tenure, with both starting every single Premier League game along with new signing James Maddison in a midfield three.

New full-back Destiny Udogie has seemingly filled the void at left-back, with Spurs finally finding a long-term solution to a position that has long troubled successive Spurs managers. Meanwhile, on the opposite flank, Pedro Porro, who struggled last season after being signed in January, has enjoyed something of a resurgence in a inverted full-back role.

The list goes on for Tottenham of new signings who have seemingly hit the ground running, with Micky Van de Ven, James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario all demonstrating why they were brought in.

(Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

With many fearing the post-Kane era, the benefit of hindsight has enabled us to see it as a potential blessing rather than a curse.

Tottenham are now a seemingly more well-rounded team, have more than one card up their sleeves and have potentially realised that they all now need to step up and contribute rather than being in a position to fall back onto the heroic efforts of their former talismanic striker.

With the following two game’s set to present the sternest challenge yet for Tottenham’s new look side, the atmosphere surrounding the club could not be better, with Ange Postecoglou and his host of new arrivals helping to transform the club into one that is looking on the up rather than down again.

The Postecoglou Revolution

One clear factor in the resurgence surrounding Spurs is the change in tack from the most recent playing styles. Postecoglou has implanted a high pressing, progressive style of play his side that often on the offensive have been rewarded for their brave displays.

The Lilywhites remain unbeaten after four Premier League games, with a hotly contested draw against Brentford the only match they have dropped points in. An impressive set of results against Bournemouth, Manchester United and a late comeback victory against Sheffield United followed, with Tottenham also improving on their dire away record in which they have only won twice away from home since beating Preston North End in the FA Cup in January.

We’ve heard this kind of thing before though with Tottenham right. Postecoglou is not the only recent Spurs manager to make a flying start to life in N17 with Nuno Espirito Santo doing a similar thing in 2021 and we all know how that ended.

However, this doesn’t just feel different, it is different. Tottenham haven’t just scraped through the last four games unbeaten, they’ve dominated in every aspect and every contest of each game.

According to fbref.com, in terms of non-penalty expected goals, Tottenham are only behind Manchester City and Brighton, demonstrating the quantity of chances Postecoglou’s side are creating.

In addition, Spurs only sit behind Arsenal for the number of progressive passes played, demonstrating a complete turnaround from last season, in which Spurs struggled to find their rhythm and penetrate into the opponents half where they could cause issues.

The statistics aren’t the only thing that show how vastly Tottenham have improved but also the whole environment around the squad. In contrast to last season, smiles litter the faces of almost every Tottenham player out on the field of play.

Cristian Romero seems to have been transformed from a rash, out of control and frequently caught out defender into one that exudes class, a perfect prototype of a modern day ‘Rolls-Royce defender’ and a representation of Postecoglou’s excellent decision to delegate responsibility to the player in order to, in his own words, have a team of ‘leaders’.

Another player with new found responsibility that has seen his fortunes change is Heung-Min Son. Despite notching up 16 goal contributions last season, the player looked far from himself in what was a Tottenham attack that struggled to match the heights of the previous season. However, from the beginning of this campaign, Son has been one of Tottenham’s leading figures in the Ange Postecoglou revolution.

Tottenham celebrate their victory against Sheffield United. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Made captain after the departure of Kane and the seemingly uncertain future of Hugo Lloris, Son has stepped up to the plate and delivered for his side, both on and off the pitch. With a hat-trick against Burnley and an excellent display against Manchester United, the South Korean has returned to playing some of his best football and crucially influencing games far more than he did last season.

The Lilywhites have started the campaign in the best way possible with a turnaround both on and off the pitch and while the stern tests are yet to come, Postecoglou could not have hoped for a better beginning to managerial life in N17, raising the ambition and expectation ahead of two humdinger clashes.

Arsenal represent stern test on the road

Sunday’s game at the Emirates will provide an uphill task for a Spurs side that have until this season’s new dawn found it very difficult to pick up points on the road. In the last five meetings at the Emirates, Tottenham have only picked up one point and in all the other four occasions have lost by a margin of two goals or more.

Tottenham’s last victory at the Emirates came in 2018 in that year’s League Cup when goals from Son Heung-Min and Dele Alli gave Spurs a rare win on the territory of their North London rivals.

(Photo by Action Foto Sport/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Emirates has often been the 12th man for Arsenal in recent seasons, with the Gunners only losing one of their 19 Premier League home games last season, a shock result against Brighton at the end of the campaign.

Dan George, freelance journalist and Arsenal fan, said this when asked about the upcoming North London derby and who he thinks will come out on top.

“I think it’s going to be a big game. No matter what the North London derby always is, Arsenal will be the favourites with the game being at the Emirates as Arsenal always tend to overcome Tottenham at home."

He added: “It’s always an electric atmosphere for the North London derby and I don’t expect it to be any different come Sunday. I think it’s going to be a huge game and I think Arsenal will control the game a lot more while Spurs will look to punish Arsenal on the break. I expect Arsenal to dominate, I think they are the favourites.”

George was also keen to point out that while it will be a close game, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are significantly further along in their project, with the Spaniard arriving in late December of 2019 while Postecoglou only began his tenure in North London two months ago.

He said: “I do think it will be an interesting match and a lot closer than a lot of people think. Postecoglou has had a really good start to life at Tottenham but this is a big test for his side and I think Arsenal are further along in their project than Tottenham are.”

For Postecoglou and Tottenham’s young starting eleven, with an average age of just 24.8 years, Sunday’s game will be a case of being thrown into the deep end and seeing whether the new look Lilywhites will sink or swim in the tumultuous setting of the Emirates stadium.

Klopp’s Liverpool to test Spurs new look defence

As mentioned, next up after Arsenal for Tottenham is another big clash, this one against Jurgen Klopp similarly resurgent and in-form Liverpool. Like Tottenham, Jurgen Klopp’s side are unbeaten with a four match winning streak following the opening day draw at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea.

Klopp’s side have scored three goals in four out of their six matches in all competition’s this season, with the attacking dynamism of the Reds having the potential to present a real threat to Tottenham’s defence.

The likes of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohammed Salah are all likely to cause Spurs issues, both down the middle and on the flanks with young fullback Udogie set to be tested by arguably the league’s best winger in the form of Salah.

(Photo by Stephanie Meek - CameraSport via Getty Images)

In addition, Liverpool have a knack for coming back into games with Bournemouth, Newcastle and Wolves all taking the advantage in the league this season against the Reds before Klopp’s side stormed back to take control.

Therefore any potential lead that Spur’s take will have to be ferociously defended by what is still an early in the making partnership between Romero and Van de Ven, albeit one that seems to have tightened the screws compared to last season’s dire record of conceding over 63 goals.

Momentum and confidence will key for Postecoglou’s side heading into the monumental games against Arsenal and Liverpool, both of which promise to test the new found courage of the Spurs ranks.

With Spurs new found confidence still potentially fragile, any points picked up at the Emirates may just inspire Spurs to take Liverpool to the sword in the following home game, in what promises to be a challenging two weeks for Postecoglou's new look Lilywhites.

