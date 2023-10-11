Bristol City 1-1 Southampton (3-4 on pens): Robins winless run continues

Bristol City’s winless start to the season continued, as they lost on penalties to Southampton in the Contiental Cup.

After Rachel Furness had put the home side ahead, Lexi Lloyd-Smith equalised early into the second half.

With neither able to find a winner, we headed straight to penalties. Brooke Aspin would miss the decisive spot kick, as the Saints claimed their first WSL scalp in the cup.

Story of the Game

Both managers elected to make a number of changes for their first Continental Cup group stage game.

For Bristol City, only Kaylan Marckese, Jamie-Lee Napier, and Ffion Morgan kept their places from Sunday’s WSL defeat away to Tottenham.

As far as Southampton were concerned, three players retained their places from their Championship win away to Watford. They were Lucia Kendall, Sophia Pharoah, and Megan Collett.

With the Robins being bottom of the top tier and the Saints being top of the second, it was quite easy to predict that this would be a tight affair.

However, it was Southampton who had the far better chances in the first period.

Jemma Purfield sent in a deceiving cross into the box, which evaded every City player, before ending up with Megan Wynne at the far post, but she could only side foot her effort wide.

Shots kept raining down on the Bristol City goal. Pharoah was next to go close, but Jasmine Bull managed to clear the ball off the line. Katie Wilkinson went even closer when she put the ball in the side netting.

If one side was going to score, you would bank on it being Southampton, therefore it came as a shock when the Robins took the lead.

A short corner resulted in Morgan swinging in a delicious delivery into the far post, where Rachel Furness was on hand to nod home.

The goal didn’t deter the hopes of Marianne Spacey-Cale’s side, and they continued to press on for an equaliser.

Lexi Lloyd-Smith went the closest before the break, but her curling effort just missed the top corner.

Southampton had been the better team, but somehow, Bristol City were in front at the break.

Lauren Smith’s team had the first sighter on goal in the second half, but Emily Syme could only direct her header the wrong side of the post.

Moments later, Southampton found their deserved equaliser. Wynne made some good progress down the wing before cutting back to Lloyd-Smith, whose clever flick ended up in the back of Marckese’s goal.

The game had a healthy level of intensity throughout the first hour, but after the equaliser, the tempo died down. Neither able to stretch the opposition’s back line.

Both teams could only fashion out one clear opportunity each before full time.

Bristol’s fell to Paige Ward, but she couldn’t convert from a narrow angle three yards out.

For Southampton, they won possession high up the field after City gave the ball away carelessly. Emma Thomspon unleashed a fierce strike, but Marckese came up with a remarkable fingertip save.

With neither team able to find an illusive second goal, we headed to penalties.

Both sides missed some crucial penalties in the shootout, but it was Brooke Aspin who missed the penalty that mattered, putting the ball wide.

Bristol’s winless run continues, but for Southampton, it was a win that, in the grand scheme of things, was thoroughly deserved.

Player of the Match: Lexi Lloyd-Smith

There were a number of Saints players who shined on the night, but Lloyd-Smith stood out to me.

The way she could move the City defence around and bully players off the ball was really a sight to behold.

If she stays fit and performs like that each week, she will certainly be a great help in Southampton’s promotion push.