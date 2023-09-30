Bristol City Season Preview: Can they cement their spot in the WSL?

Most predictions have penned the South West side to relegation, based on the rapidly expanding separation between the top and bottom half in the Women's Super League.

Will Lauren Smith and Bristol City prove the doubters wrong?

Last Season

Bristol City marked their return to the Womens Super League in an emphatic finish at Ashton Gate, just under two years after being relegated from the top flight.

Throughout 2020/21, the Robins were fighting for survival at the bottom of the WSL table, only having won two games throughout the season. Ultimately, a 3-1 loss to Brighton and Hove Albion on the last day sent the club down to the FA Women's Championship.

The new Womens Championship season saw Lauren Smith return to the club - Smith had previously undertook the roles of Technical Director of Bristol City Football Club and Marketing Officer/Coach of Bristol Academy.

Smith started the summer by ripping up the squad and starting from scratch. She brought in 11 new players and promoting seven Academy players to the first team squad, and took the squad to promotion at the second time of asking, since their relegation.

Following their final day victory at Ashton Gate, the club announced that the stadium will be shared with the mens side and will serve as Lauren Smith's primary home venue for the upcoming season.

Predicted Line Up

Bentley; Layzell, Aspin, Struck; Powell, Connolly, Furness, Jones; Hayles, Napie, Harrison

Key players

City pride themselves on producing young talent, supported by Smiths decision to promote seven academy players to the first team squad.

Brooke Aspin continues to impress - the Young Lioness who has previously captained the England U17’s has been swept up by Chelsea.

The Blues completed the signing of the eighteen-year-old, with the with the centre-back returning there on loan for the 2023/24 campaign. With what may be her last season at Bristol City, there are hopes that she can lead them to a stable finish.

The Robins also managed to pull off a high-profile signing this season, after Carrie Jones penned a three year deal with the club.

The addition of the Welsh international will boosts City's chances of remaining in the WSL this season - the twenty-year-old midfielder joins from Manchester United after being loaned to Leicester last season.

City also managed to retain their top scorer for the upcoming WSL season - Shania Hayles impressed after joining from Aston Villa, scoring thirteen times in all competitions.

Hayles is more than optimistic for the season ahead, and is looking forward to coming up against some of the leagues biggest defenders:

"To come up against a Millie Bright or a Leah Williamson and hopefully get the better of them is what we all dream of doing.

"Those kinds of experiences are only going to make me and my team-mates better."

Prediction - 11th

The gap between teams in the WSL was more than evident last season, with Chelsea running away with their fourth title in a row, looking favourites for the 23/24 season.

This year will be interesting nonetheless, especially with Leicester and Bristol City being the only clubs in the league that do not benefit from funding from their male equivalents.

The Robins have a young and promising squad with some healthy additions, and there is no doubt they can put up a fight. There are mixed reviews coming from their pre season freindlies, however.

Bristol City faced high-flying Manchester City in their first pre season friendly and lost 3-2. This performance was a stark comparison to their 8-1 loss and exit of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup, back in February.

As they looked to build on their performance against the Cityzens, they fell to defeat to West Ham United in the capital, after Viviane Asseyi put away a hattrick.

This season will be a huge test for Smith, who faces her first season in the top flight - I can see City beating the teams around them, and potentially causing upsets higher up the table.

Ultimately, I predict that they will avoid the drop, but the lack of funding will hinder their progress. They may be surrounded by the likes of West Ham who have a slim squad heading into game week one, and Leicester City who also miss out on top level funding.