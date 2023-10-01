Bristol City vs Leicester City: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 1, 2023

Football is back with some interesting fixtures to start off the new WSL campaign.

Newly promoted Bristol City face Leicester City, who will be hoping to escape relegation after finishing 10th last season.

Manager Willie Kirk performed a miracle last season in defying the odds and keeping Leicester in the WSL despite being pipped to relegation.

With some fresh faces and a full managerial term set for Kirk, can his side start strongly and iron out their main issue - consistency?

Bristol City returned to the Women's Super League with a resounding victory at Ashton Gate, just under two years after being relegated from the top flight.

The Robins won the Championship with 48 points from 22 games, holding off fellow promotion contenders Birmingham City, who have not started the season too sharply.

Will manager Lauren Smith and her squad be able to avoid the drop?

Team News

Bristol City

The Robins have been busy over the summer, adding six new players to their squad.

Kaylan Marckese, Sille Struck, Carrie Jones, Megan Connolly, Jamie-Lee Napier, and Amalie Thestrup join the Robins in the South West.

Brooke Aspin also returns after an impresssive Championship season - the Young Lioness has been pinched by Chelsea but has been loaned back to City to confintue her development.

Leicester City

In terms of outgoings, sixteen players left over the summer and most notably Ashleigh Plumptre ended her career at the club.

Newcomers Julie Thibaud, Deanne Rose, Jutta Rantala, Janica Cayman, and Lena Petermann are among those attempting to keep Leicester from relegation.

The Foxes might will take solace in the fact that Janina Leitzig has agreed to a new contract.

Line Ups

Bristol City

Bentley; Layzell, Aspin, Struck; Powell, Connolly, Furness, Jones; Hayles, Napie, Harrison.

Leicester City

Leitzig; Nevin, Howard, Thibaud, Bott; Tierney, Whelan, Cayman; Cain, Rose, Petermann.

Key Players

Bristol City - Brooke Aspin

A product of the Bristol City academy system, Aspin moved into the first team, making her debut at the age of 16.

On the international stage, she has represented England across the age groups at youth level - and has also been blessed with the captains armband.

The sky is truly the limit for the eighteen-year-old - Chelsea have sealed the signing of the defender, and she will return to the club on loan for the 2023/24 season.

With what could be her final season at Bristol City, there is hope that she can guide them to a successful conclusion.

Leicester City - Janina Leitzig

Leitzig joined Leicester on loan from Bayern Munich in January, and immediately was a key player in turning around the teams performances.

In her 13 appearances Leitzig maintained five clean sheets, which gave Kirk's team a solid foundation to push on and secure points at the top end of the field.

Despite only moving to the club in January, she was chosen as player and players' player of the season last season due to her significant efforts, and will no doubt be a key player this season.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Ashton Gate will serve as Bristol City's home stadium this season.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 2pm BST.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on the FA Player.