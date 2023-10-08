Tottenham 3-1 Bristol City: Spurs secure first win of the Robert Vilahamn era

Tottenham Hotspur secured their first win in the Women's Super League this season - and the first win of the Robert Vilahamn era - by beating Bristol City 3-1 at Brisbane Road.

Sensational strikes from Olga Ahtinen and Eveliina Summanen epitomised Tottenham's performance against The Robins - with both goals already contenders for goal of the season.

Spurs dominated possession in the first half - averaging over 70%. Their pressure paid off as Ahtinen opened the scoring. The midfielder found space on the edge of the box, before firing a powerful, low effort into the bottom left corner.

As one strike stunned those in attendance, the second goal did the same, yet in an entirely different situation. Martha Thomas doubled the hosts' lead by intercepting the goal kick - as she and Kaylan Marckese watched the ball roll agonisingly over the line.

The Lilywhites went into half-time 3-0 up after Summanen placed a curling, right-footed free-kick into the top right corner. Robert Vilahamn's men were in dreamland.

Bristol City pulled one goal back halfway through the second half via a penalty from Amalie Thestrup, however, their comeback ended there, with Spurs controlling the rest of the match.

Lauren Smith's side sit bottom of the table, whilst Tottenham's win provided a gap to the relegation zone ahead of next Sunday's crucial match away to Brighton.

Story of the match

Tottenham named an unchanged lineup from last weekend's 2-1 loss to Chelsea, with Thomas leading the line.

In comparison, Bristol City made three changes. Goalkeeper Marckese, left-back Chloe Mustaki, and playmaker Jamie-Lee Napier replaced Francesca Bentley, Satara Murray, and Rachel Furness respectively.

Spurs started quickly, always looking to get into the final third. With their aggressive high-press, it epitomised the system used by Ange Postecoglou on the other side of Hotspur Way.

Despite the early pressure, The Robins came closest to scoring first. Playing out from the back, Mustaki found Ffion Morgan with a delicate outside of the boot ball. The striker ran one-on-one with Becky Spencer, but her low shot was parried away.

The floodgates open

Spurs' pressure soon continued; Thomas laid it off to Ahtinen with space in the middle of the box, yet the summer signing scuffed her shot comfortably wide. In just her second game for the club, Thomas was at the heart of everything in the final third, but she lacked the final product. A golden opportunity arose for the 27-year-old symbolised this, as her shot ballooned wildly towards the corner flag.

As the clock ticked over halfway through the first half, Ahtinen reciprocated the favour paid by Thomas earlier. The Finnish international played a fizzing, low ball into the box, but Thomas failed to connect with the ball.

As the crowd's support picked up, Spurs' pressure soon tolled. Summanen set up Ahtinen on the edge of the box, before the 26-year-old took a touch and fired a powerful effort into the bottom left corner. It was a strike worthy of a home debut.

Spurs soon doubled their lead in the most remarkable of ways. Thomas - one of the workhorses all half - was rewarded for her efforts. Quickly closing down Marckese's goal kick, the ball rebounded off her and rolled across the line to secure her second goal in two matches.

The Lilywhites capped off a sensational first-half performance by extending their lead with the best goal yet. Grace Clinton won a free-kick on the edge of the box after a driving run; Summanen stepped up to the set-piece and placed a curling, right-footed effort into the top right corner. As the half-time whistle blew, Spurs were in dreamland.

The Robins started the second half with greater attacking intent, knowing they needed to strike early to begin the comeback. Although the intent was there, Morgan and Carrie Jones struggled to keep control of possession in the final third.

Eventually, Bristol City pulled a goal back from the penalty spot. Goalscorer Summanen committed a handball in the box, giving Thestrup the opportunity to start the comeback. The Denmark international coolly slotted her penalty into the top right corner to give The Robins hope.

Despite Bristol City's determination, Spurs still looked dangerous in the final third. Energetic winger Celin Bizet tried her look with an audacious cross-turned-shot that threatened Marckese before substitute Jessica Naz's powerful shot forced The Robins' goalkeeper into a fine save.

Spurs came close to extending their lead again as Kit Graham made an instant impact off the bench, but her dangerous, low cross was turned over the bar by centre-back Naomi Layzell.

As the full-time whistle blew, Spurs' delight was on show - kickstarting the Vilahamn era with an impressive display against the WSL newcomers.

Player of the match - Eveliina Summanen

The Finnish midfielder finished last season in electric form, helping The Lilywhites narrowly steer clear of relegation. She's continued her impressive form into the new campaign, with her stunning goal against Bristol City symbolising her impact.

Her curled, right-footed free-kick was unstoppable for any goalkeeper in the world. Yet her unsung work in the middle of the park was even more important, providing Spurs with stability throughout. Often combining with Ahtinen and the overlapping fullbacks of Ashleigh Neville and Angharad James, Summanen was at the heart of Spurs' transitional play.