Wales vs Northern Ireland: Women's International Friendly Preview, 2023

Wales faces Northern Ireland at the Cardiff City Stadium tomorrow night in a women's international friendly.

The visitors have not played this year, with their last game being a 1-0 victory over Italy back in November.

Sarah McFadden scored the winner in that game in Belfast in front of a sell-out crowd against Italy, and the defender has again been called up to the squad to face Wales.

The Dragons drew to Scotland in their last game back in February as the two sides faced off in the final game of the Pinatar Cup in Spain.

Ceri Holland scored the equaliser for Wales in that game, with the Liverpool midfielder back in the squad this time around to face Northern Ireland.

The last two meetings between Wales and Northern Ireland have been unable to separate the two sides. A 0-0 and 2-2 draw means there has not been a winner in this clash since 2017.

Wales came out on top in that game in a 3-1 win in the capital. Goals from Natasha Harding, Georgia Evans and Jess Fishlock that day was enough to separate the two sides.

In what is set to be another record-breaking attendance for women's football in Wales, the Cardiff City Stadium will be host to the highest attendance for a Wales women's international game.

Team News

Northern Ireland

There will be a change in goal by Northern Ireland boss Shiels Kenny, with Jacqueline Burns unavailable having been left out of the side.

The Reading goalkeeper has not played in the Women's Super League since February and has been left out of the side, meaning a potential start for Wolves goalkeeper Shannon Turner.

Kenny may also call on the services of Bristol City midfielder Rachel Furness, who was left out of the squad last time in November.

Wales

It could be a relatively unchanged side from Wales boss Gemma Grainger after her sides' 1-1 draw with Scotland in February.

All eleven players who started that game in Spain are once again available to Grainger, with key players Jess Fishlock and Sophie Ingle in the squad to face Northern Ireland.

Predicted Lineups

Northern Ireland

Turner; Vance, McFadden, Burrows, McKenna; McCarron, Caldwell; Hamilton, Callaghan, Furness; Wade (4-2-3-1)

Wales

Clark; Woodham, Ladd, Evans, Rowe; Ingle; Jones, James, Fishlock, Holland, Green (4-1-4-1)

Key Players

Northern Ireland - Rachel Furness

Having been called back into the Northern Ireland squad for this international break, the experience of Bristol City midfielder Rachel Furness will be key to their success in South Wales later today.

The record goalscorer for Northern Ireland was part of the squad for Euro 2022, which ended in tonight's visitors exiting at the group stage.

In August 2022 she revealed that she was making herself unavailable for selection for her national team, however, she has decided to return against Wales in tonight's international friendly at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Furness featured for Northern Ireland during Euro 2022 (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Wales - Jess Fishlock

Another player who is considered a legend in her country, Jess Fishlock has once again been called up for Wales ahead of tonight's game against Northern Ireland.

With over 125 appearances for the Dragons, she holds the most caps for Wales at 36 years old.

She scored a brilliant goal against Bosnia & Herzegovina back in October as Wales just missed out on World Cup qualification.

Fishlock got the assist for Ceri Holland's goal against Scotland in their last game at the Pinatar Arena, and she will be hoping to contribute to the goals again tonight.

Fishlock scored a memorable goal against Bosnia a few months back (Photo by Athena Pictures/Getty Images)

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Cardiff City Stadium in the Welsh capital.

What time is kick-off?

The game kicks off at 19:15 BST tonight.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on BBC Two Wales.