Glasgow City vs. SK Brann: UEFA Women's Champions League Preview, Second Round, Leg 1, 2023

Glasgow City take on Norwegian champions SK Brann in the first leg of their UEFA Women’s Champions League knockout round playoff.

Neither side have appeared in the group stages of the UWCL since its restructure, and both will see this as a great opportunity to break their duck.

These two came through the gruelling group stage first round qualifying round, and they put in some good performances.

For Scottish champions Glasgow City, they flew out to Lithuania, where they were placed in a group with FC Gintra, Shelbourne of the Republic of Ireland, and Cardiff City.

After defeating the Irish side 2-0 in the semi-final, they put on a great display against group hosts Gintra, trouncing them 3-0 to take a step closer to the group stages.

While they haven’t reached the group stages of the newly structured competition, Glasgow City do have a rich history in the Champions League.

They have twice reached the quarter-finals of the tournament. In 2015, they were knocked out by PSG, while in 2020, they were dumped out by Wolfsburg. They’ve also reached the round of 16 on two separate occasions.

Brann, who are based in the Norwegian city of Bergen, were also drawn away from home in the group stages and travelled to Katowice in Poland.

In the semi-final, they hammered Bulgarian champions Lokomotiv Stara Zagora, and in the final, they recorded a very impressive 3-0 victory over Anderlecht; a win that certainly showed their credentials in the early stages of the competition.

Brann’s history in Europe’s elite competition certainly isn’t as vast as that of their Scottish counterparts.

Last season was the first time that they had gotten out of the group stages, but they fell at the final hurdle, as Swedish champions Rosengård defeated them 4-2 on aggregate.

League Form

Both sides have the advantage of being well and truly in season ahead of this clash.

For Glasgow City, after nine games, they find themselves in third place below fellow Glaswegian sides Celtic and Rangers.

They drew against the Gers, but lost in the final minute to the Bhoys, and find themselves five points behind leaders Celtic. However, they boast the meanest defence in the SWPL, conceding only four goals.

Brann, on the other hand, have had a rather tricky season.

With five games remaining in Norway’s top tier, Brann find themselves miraged in fourth place, behind Rosenborg, Vålerenga, and LSK.

They are a mammoth 14 points behind the league leaders, and qualification for next season’s Champions League looks like a pipedream, further enhancing their need for a group-stage appearance this season.

Predicted line-ups

Glasgow City

Gibson, Muir, Fulton, Lovera, Motlhalo, Davidson, Kozak, Sullivan, Moore, Weir, Oscarsson.

Brann

Mikalsen, Stenevik, Ostenstad, Tynnila, Eikeland, Lie, Kielland, Lund, Crummer, Haugland, Brochmann.

Key Players

Glasgow City – Linda Motlhalo

In a South Africa team that, at times, dazzled out in Australia and New Zealand, Motlhalo proved to be a tricky customer for any defenders.

The way she can keep the ball close to her feet, while also providing an electric burst of pace to get past her opponent makes her a very dangerous player for Glasgow.

Motlhalo only joined in January but provided the all-important assist against Rangers to wrap up the SWPL title last season.

She and the Glasgow City faithful will be hoping she can provide another moment of magic, this time, on the European stage.

Brann – Amalie Eikeland

A name familiar to people on these shores is that of Amalie Eikeland.

The Norwegian forward spent a number of years at Reading, before departing the club following their relegation from the WSL.

The day after leaving the Royals, Brann announced they had signed Eikeland, in the hope she can help their title and European charge.

While the goals haven’t flown in at Reading, Eikeland is a canny player who certainly knows her way around the pitch, and Glasgow City will have to be aware of that.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Petershill Park in Glasgow.

What time is kick off?

The game will kick off at 19:35 BST.

How can I watch?

The game will be available to watch on DAZN.