Merseyside bragging rights on the line at Anfield

The Reds arrive at the fixture following a narrow League Cup loss to another early surprise package, that being Leicester City. However, they find themselves in top form in the league and with a 100% record that has seen them stun Arsenal at the Emirates, as well as get the better of a much fancied Aston Villa.

The Toffees on the other hand have had the complete opposite start, losing both of their opening league fixtures, as well as their midweek League Cup fixture against Manchester City, with Brian Sørensen’s side heading to the red half of Liverpool with a point to prove as they look to kickstart their season in possibly the best place to do so.

European contenders?

To say Liverpool have had an impressive start would be a gross understatement. Even with the loss against Leicester, this doesn’t seem to have dampened the spirits of anyone in that part of Merseyside as they head towards derby day.

The Reds have shocked the status quo and have raised many eyebrows, particularly following their opening day 1-0 victory over traditional title challengers Arsenal, a game in which they more than deserved the victory, particularly as they managed to frustrate Jonas Eidevall’s team and did very well to limit their major chances.

Following their victory over Aston Villa last week, this has proven that Matt Beard’s side are more than capable of competing with the league’s very best, whilst also begging the question of whether or not they can be considered as potential European contenders.

Perhaps it is too early in the season to truly speculate on this subject, but if they can shine bright on derby day and deliver a convincing result, there is every reason to believe that Champions League football could very well be on its way to Liverpool next season.

Making chances, but not taking them:

Everton’s difficult start to the WSL season can be partially put down to their clear lack of confidence in front of goal.

Across their first two games against Brighton and Hove Albion and Leicester, The Toffees tallied up a combined 27 efforts at the goal, but have only managed a poor seven shots on target, only one of which has actually been scored.

The players up front have also proven ineffective thus far, with midfielder Megan Finnigan being her team’s sole goalscorer as the forwards such as new signings Emma Bissell and Martina Piemonte have made a difficult start to life in the North West.

Despite their struggles in front of goal, Everton’s back line has been a bright spot that has managed to limit their opponents to narrow victories, including Manchester City in midweek. With this in mind, Sørensen will hope that his defenders can put in another good shift and frustrate Liverpool on their big day, whilst at the same time hoping that his forwards can get their seasons into gear and deliver performances that will be vital in ensuring the three points are taken to the blue side of Liverpool.

Solid between the sticks:

Liverpool keeper Racheal Laws has proven to be one of the most vital cogs in Liverpool’s early season success.

In a pair of league games that have seen The Reds face more shots than take them, Laws has delivered a pair of player of the match winning performances that have allowed the team to come into derby day without a goal conceded in the league so far.

Given how she has managed to keep prolific strikers such as Alessia Russo and Rachel Daly quiet in the opening games, there is every reason to believe that Laws can continue her great form against a struggling Everton strike force that will be simply trying every trick in the book to get on the scoresheet.

Though she may not be in the England conversation at the age of 32, this shouldn’t act as a deterrence for Laws, but rather as motivation as if these strong performances continue, there is every reason to believe that she can enter the conversation, and even if she doesn’t, this can still prove that she is one of the league’s top keepers, even without the national team credentials that the likes of Mary Earps, Ellie Roebuck and Hannah Hampton possess.