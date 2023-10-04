Netherlands 2-1 England: Lionesses suffer Nations League defeat in Utrecht

UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS - SEPTEMBER 26: Lieke Martens of Holland Women celebrates 1-0 with Danielle van de Donk of Holland Women Jill Roord of Holland Women Esmee Brugts of Holland Women during the UEFA Women's Nations League match between Holland Women v England Women at the Stadium Galgenwaard on September 26, 2023 in Utrecht Netherlands (Photo by Roy Lazet/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Sarina Wiegman’s homecoming was not the spectacular victory that she would have hoped for as substitute Renate Jansen scored a 90th minute winner to see the Netherlands take the three points.

Coming off their Nations League opener against Belgium where the OranjeLeeuwinnen lost 2-1, three points were crucial for the Netherlands. Having beaten Scotland in their respective opener, the Lionesses were keen to continue the momentum but, the competition was always going to be fierce.

Story of the game

The hosts easily dominated the first half with Arsenal midfielder, Victoria Pelova crucially silencing England’s Rachel Daly. Barcelona’s new forward, Esmee Brugts probed down the left however struggled to find space to shoot.

After relentless pressure from the Dutch, Lieke Martens found the breakthrough in the 34th minute under controversial circumstances. Danielle van de Donk found the ball at her feet however, the pass was significantly off-side. With the flag untouched, Martens curled the ball into the top corner placing the home side ahead.

England clawed themselves back into the game, hitting the woodwork on a number of occasions. Dutch keeper, Daphne van Domselaar, proved to be a key player, making a double save just before half-time.

The Netherlands persisted, despite England’s increase in attack and tested number one keeper Mary Earps on multiple occasions.

At the half way mark, the Lionesses were still a goal down – an inspiring and galvanising talk was needed by head coach, Sarina Wiegman. Unconventionally, Wiegman took of Rachel Daly at half time, replacing her with Manchester City’s Chloe Kelly. The break did not seem to have an immediate impact on the play of the English who allowed the Netherlands to seemingly take control.

However, gaining possession of the ball from a ricochet off Dominique Janssen, England’s number nine, Alessia Russo, found the back of the net, cutting the ball into the top right of the goal. With the game in the balance and the score level, both sides had the opportunity to steer it in their direction.

Initially, the momentum started to swing toward the visitors, with Katie Zelem able to orchestrate the midfield and press forward. The persistent Lineth Beerensteyn, however, challenged this and tested the English defence once again.

A few changes for both sides brought on Lynn Wilms and teenager Weike Kaptien followed by Renate Jansen and Damaris Egurrola in the 84th minute for the hosts. For England it was goal scorer Russo who made way for the young Lauren James.

Poetically, substitute Jansen scored the winner for the OranjeLeeuwinnen – a poor defensive error by Alex Greenwood but an equally sublime finish by the FC Twente striker. With five minutes of added time, the European Champions has limited opportunity to find another equaliser.

Unable to press against the fired-up Dutch, the Lionesses saw defeat for only the third time under Wiegman.

Speaking to the media, England captain Millie Bright was disappointed by the lack of VAR, particularly given the impact it had on their past two fixtures in the Nations League.

"This is international football and we do not have VAR in a competitive international game, which is mind-blowing.”

"There is no consistency. It is always frustrating [not to have VAR]. We push the level of the game to be so high and professional, yet we sometimes have VAR, and sometimes we don't and sometimes we have goal line technology.”

In similar fashion, England head coach, Sarina Wiegman, was frustrated by the situation.

“A tough one to take and a very, very unnecessary one. The first half they were the better team. I think second half we totally dominated the game”

"I also think when they scored their first goal, we didn't do well, we didn't play well, but it's so obviously offside. That needs to be seen.

"I think the standards of the game are getting higher and higher, so [having VAR] would absolutely help. It's just a little bit disappointing."

Player of the Match

Due to her opening goal and persistent press across the match, Lieke Martens deserves player of the match. With excellent performances from many of her teammates including: Jill Roord, Danielle van de Donk and Daphne van Domselaar, there was plenty of competition for the accolade. However, Martens' calm approach and ability to exploit moments of weakness by England, set her apart.

Tuesday’s result makes the Nations League Group A1 much closer than perhaps anticipated. Belgium sit top with four points after their win over the Netherlands and tie with Scotland. Both on three points are the Netherlands and England who were seen as favourites heading into the break. Scotland sit last but with a spot at the Olympics at stake, they will need England to top the group.