Manchester City vs Bristol City: Women’s Super League Preview, Gameweek 3, 2023

Manchester City may sit third in the Barclays Women’s Super League after the first two matchdays, but there is no denying that it has been a tumultuous start to the 2023/24 season for Gareth Taylor’s side.

The Citizens will seek to overcome adversity on Sunday though, as they welcome a struggling Bristol City side to the recently renamed Joie Stadium.

With Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp forced to watch from the stand this weekend, will Bristol City be able to pounce upon a weekend home side to seal their first points of the league season?

Hammering the Hammers

Manchester City enjoyed a strong start to the season, cruising to victory at the Chigwell Construction Stadium thanks to second-half goals from Lauren Hemp and Jill Roord.

It was the dream debut for the Dutch international, who stole the headlines as Gareth Taylor’s sole summer signing found the back of the net - much to the joy of the away contingent at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

But alas, things weren’t all rosy for the Mancunians as Leila Ouahabi was shown a straight red card with twenty minutes left to play. The Citizens did well to protect their lead though, picking up three points on the road ahead of a mouthwatering clash against Chelsea at the Joie Stadium the following weekend.

The Heaslip Horror Show

Yet that mouthwatering clash would be spoiled somewhat by the actions of the referee, Emily Heaslip. Despite her wealth of experience, she stole the headlines for her excessive use of yellow cards - which ultimately led to Alex Greenwood’s first-half dismissal after apparent time-wasting.

City’s afternoon would worsen further when Lauren Hemp was also shown a second yellow card - and despite having taken an early lead through Chloe Kelly, the Citizens were forced to settle for a point when Guro Reiten equalised for Chelsea late on.

In midweek, Gareth Taylor’s side were bolstered by the return of Khadija Shaw after the Jamaican forward sustained an injury while on international duty - and she went on to net City’s second goal in a 2-1 win against Everton.

Bad luck for Bristol City

But while Manchester City mightn’t be thrilled with their start to the season, they’re in a much better position than their opponents. Bristol City have lost both of their opening league fixtures this term, conceding four to Leicester City on the opening day. Carrie Jones was a bright spark for Lauren Smith’s side in that clash though, netting one of the Robins’ two goals.

But Bristol City would meet a buoyant Tottenham Hotspur side in North London the following weekend, and Robert Vilahamn’s side seemed set for a comfortable victory.

Trailing by three goals at the break, Amalie Thestrup was able to net a consolation penalty in the second half to give the travelling fans something to celebrate - although Lauren Smith would have had plenty to ponder following another underwhelming performance.

Matters did improve for Bristol City in midweek though, as they opened their Conti Cup campaign with a point. Hosting Southampton at the Robins High Performance Centre, the two clubs settled for a draw in regulation time - although the Saints clinched the bonus point after a penalty shootout.

Team news

Manchester City

A midweek Conti Cup tie came at the perfect time for Gareth Taylor’s Manchester City, as it offered an opportunity for Alex Greenwood and Lauren Hemp to serve their one-match bans.

Leila Ouahabi still has a further game to serve though, meaning she’ll be unavailable for selection on Sunday. Demi Stokes hasn’t yet returned to full fitness, though Khadija Shaw is expected to remain in the squad after returning from injury in midweek.

Bristol City

Abi Harrison has returned to training ahead of this clash, but won’t be available to play on Sunday as her recovery continues.

With Fran Bentley still hobbling around in a boot, the goalkeeper is set for an extended period on the sidelines - meaning Kaylan Marckese will likely retain her starting berth.

Jess Simpson has also had a scan to assess an injury.

Predicted lineups

Manchester City: Keating; Aleixandri, Greenwood, Kennedy, Morgan; Roord, Hasegawa, Angeldahl; Kelly, Shaw, Hemp

Bristol City: Marckese; Mustaki, Layzell, Aspin, Powell; Jones, Connolly, Rodgers, Napier; Thestrup, Morgan

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The match will take place at Manchester City’s Joie Stadium. Formerly known as the Academy Stadium, it has been renamed for sponsorship reasons and sits just across the road from the Etihad Stadium.

What time is kickoff?

Kickoff is scheduled for 13:00 UK time on Sunday, 15 October.

How can I watch?

This match will be broadcast live on FA Player.