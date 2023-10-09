Marc Skinner "strongly believes we can beat any opponent" as Manchester United prepare for their first UWCL game

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner "thoroughly believes" in his team ahead of the Red Devils' first-ever UEFA Women's Champions League match.

The second round of the UEFA Women's Champions League (UWCL) sees the Women's FA Cup runners-up welcoming Paris St. Germain for the first leg of their highly-anticipated encounter. The return fixture will take place at the iconic Parc des Princes, further affirming the scale of this match-up.

In their previous encounter in 2022, the outcome favoured the Reds, with Katie Zelem's decisive strike ultimately playing a pivotal role in securing the victory for Skinner's side.

Nina NGUELEU of PSG and Maya LE TISSIER of Manchester United during the Women's AMOS Cup match between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Ernest Wallon on August 16, 2022 in Toulouse, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

On PSG

When asked about his side's dominating French opponent, Skinner was complimentary to the visitors but showed great confidence in the team he has built.

"We have lots of quality in our team. I strongly believe we can beat any opponent at any time.

"PSG are a team that are 1-v-1 player orientated. They are very aggressive, they try to make you make mistakes and they are very mobile, especially the front line-up."

With a variety of world-class attacking options such as Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Grace Geyoro, Lieke Martens and former Manchester United fan-favourite Jackie Groenen, the visitors pack a punch when looking to break up the field. Despite PSG's obvious quality, United boast some of the most exciting players in the world in their side, such as recent UWCL winner Geyse, and the Women's World Cup Golden Boot winner, Hinata Miyazawa.

Skinner has prepared his team for a challenging match but believes the Red Devils can overcome their opponent with the help of the masses in the stands of Leigh Sports Village.

"From our perspective, we know it is going to be a tough game but we have been in tough games before, we want to progress. We have to show that want in our performance and we have to defend as one.

"We are going to need all of our fans' energy throughout both legs. It will take a lot out of us but it’s worth it.

"I thoroughly believe in my team and we can take on any opponent. We are going to have to have a bit of everything.

"They are going to attack us but we are going to have to make sure they have to defend us as well. We are at that level. We have lots of growth to come but I am happy where the group are at."

Geyse of Manchester United Women reacts during the Barclays Womens Super League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Leigh Sports Village on October 6, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Strong Start to WSL Campaign

In their first two games of the Women's Super League season, Manchester United have picked up four points - three against a strong Aston Villa side, and one point in a hard-fought draw against resilient Arsenal. Next in the league, the Reds face Leicester City, who currently sit top of the table after a stellar start to their season. Skinner addressed the impact of his summer signings, too, and how his team are still yet to fully hit their peak.

"Our first few games have been really tough with Aston Villa, Arsenal and PSG. Leicester are at the top of the WSL and then we have PSG away again. It’s a pretty tough start.

"We are happy with the introductions to players and our players are getting up to speed a bit more. We still need time together. We can mix the squads and I imagine going through the next three or four games that we will navigate through them.

"There will be different players starting and coming on but it was important to get some consistency in the next few games so we have foundations to build from.

"We have a few new players and from my perspective, I am really happy with where the players are at. Melvine [Malard] came on against Arsenal and made a massive impact.

"I was really happy with that and it’s something I can expect a bit more of going through the season."