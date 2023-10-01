Jurgen Klopp: "I've never seen a more unfair game. For you it is funny. For me it is expensive."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had every right to be annoyed in his press conference due to some questionable officiating, as his side lost to a 96th-minute winner in a controversial game against Tottenham.
The Reds started the game strongly. They had the most chances in the opening 20 minutes, albeit with less of the ball than Tottenham had.
The game however swung in Tottenham's favour when Curtis Jones was sent off for a foul on Yves Bissouma.
Referee Simon Hooper gave a yellow card to Jones before VAR recommended that Hooper should look at the on-field monitor, and it was there that he upgraded the card to a red for violent conduct, even if it was accidental.
Going down to 10 men didn't seem to faze Liverpool. Luis Diaz scored the opening goal of the game, but it was wrongly ruled out for offside.
PGMOL has issued a statement on the matter, admitting that there was 'significant human error' in the decision.
VAR mistakenly believed the on-field decision had been to award the goal, whereas it had been given as offside so there was a clear lapse in communication.
Liverpool's woes continued when Heung-Min Son put the Lilywhites 1-0 up.
Liverpool equalised just before the half-time whistle when Cody Gakpo scored on the turn inside Spurs' box to cancel out Son's goal.
The day got worse when Diogo Jota received two quickfire yellow cards to be sent off within the space of 90 seconds, which put the away side down to just 9 men on the field.
Despite fighting hard with 9 men, a 96th-minute winner was provided courtesy of Joel Matip- a sizzling ball fired in from Pedro Porro was turned in by Matip into the top of the net.
Klopp's post-match comments
Despite the nature of the loss, Klopp was surprisingly calm. "In the first moment I saw it [Diaz's goal], it's clearly not offside but then it's offside. I try to think they have a better view and at half-time we knew. With normal pictures, it's easy to see now. But I'm pretty sure whoever did that, made that decision, didn't do it on purpose."
Klopp explained he was proud of his player's performances despite the loss. "I told the boys directly after the game I am super proud. I think especially with 10 men they were really good... did everything what was necessary really well and on top of that we were really dangerous."
On Jones' red card: "Probably everybody here in the room thinks it's a clear red card, I see that different, just because I played football and most of you probably didn't. Full power on the ball, rolls over the ball, then hits the decisive part of the leg. When you see it in slow motion it looks horrendous. I think when you see it in real time it's not even close to being that bad. So, it's a red card, but Curtis didn't do it not even close to being on purpose."
Klopp's comments on the officiating
But Klopp did have comments to make on the officiating eventually. "First yellow on Diogo is never a yellow card. He hits his leg. He got a yellow. It is crazy."
"I never saw a more unfair game. For you it is funny. For me it is just expensive. I told the boys: 'Football is a result game', but if you can't get a performance what can you get? The only thing we didn't get today other than decisions is the results."
Postecoglou's post-match thoughts
Ange Postecoglou was obviously more understanding of the officiating errors. "I think that people are under the misconception that VAR is going to be errorless. I don't think there's any technology, because so much of our game isn't factual. It's down to interpretation and they're still human beings. They're going to make mistakes the same way managers make mistakes, the same way players make mistakes."
"When you put such a high bar on something it invariably is going to fail, so if people are thinking that VAR is going to be something that at some point that is perfect, that's never going to happen."
The Australian manager went on to say how the late goal would bring an extra bit of belief within the Spurs group. Even though they have picked up 17 points they've had some tough games along the way.
"Obviously you want to put the game to bed earlier than when we did, but sometimes when you score that late it just helps to continue to build that belief in the group and the spirit within the group that we have that in us to go to the last minute."
Where it leaves the two sides
Spurs are now only one of two teams to be unbeaten after 7 games- their North London rivals being the only other one after Manchester City lost 1-0 to Wolves in the 3pm kickoff.
After their dramatic 2-1 win, Spurs sit second in the Premier League, with Man City sitting just one point ahead on 18.
With Tottenham going to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town next weekend, and Man City heading to the Emirates to face Arsenal, there is a real chance Tottenham could end up top of the table after 8 games- which would be an incredible feat by Postecoglou.
Hot on their tails are Liverpool however, and you can't quite rule them out from being tough competitors long into the season.
A minor setback for Klopp, but they will take away more positives than negatives and will look to bounce back next weekend against Brighton.