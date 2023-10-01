Jurgen Klopp: "I've never seen a more unfair game. For you it is funny. For me it is expensive."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had every right to be annoyed in his press conference due to some questionable officiating, as his side lost to a 96th-minute winner in a controversial game against Tottenham.

The Reds started the game strongly. They had the most chances in the opening 20 minutes, albeit with less of the ball than Tottenham had.

The game however swung in Tottenham's favour when Curtis Jones was sent off for a foul on Yves Bissouma.

Referee Simon Hooper gave a yellow card to Jones before VAR recommended that Hooper should look at the on-field monitor, and it was there that he upgraded the card to a red for violent conduct, even if it was accidental.

Going down to 10 men didn't seem to faze Liverpool. Luis Diaz scored the opening goal of the game, but it was wrongly ruled out for offside.

PGMOL has issued a statement on the matter, admitting that there was 'significant human error' in the decision.

VAR mistakenly believed the on-field decision had been to award the goal, whereas it had been given as offside so there was a clear lapse in communication.