Birmingham City vs Hull City: Championship Preview, Gameweek 13, 2023

The Wayne Rooney era at Birmingham City kicked off last weekend with a 1-0 loss at the hands of Middlesbrough. Rather than vindicating the decision to remove John Eustace from his post, Saturday's defeat only furthered the doubt many fans had over the sacking of a popular figure at St Andrew's.

Currently just outside of the playoff places, Wednesday night sees Rooney take charge of his first home game when Hull City make the journey to the West Midlands.

Victory is vital in Rooney's efforts to win over fans and critics but to secure all three points will require the 37-year-old to overcome his former assistant in Liam Rosenior. The now Hull boss was Rooney's right hand man at Derby County and was often cited as the tactical brains of the coaching staff.

Rosenior's time with The Tigers has seen him earn plaudits from across the leagues however some frustration is starting to grow after just one win in the last seven games. Now sitting in 12th, a win is paramount to calm nerves across the fanbase and reaffirm Hull's position as a side pushing for the playoffs.

Team news

Birmingham City

Using the international break to implement his new style of play, Wayne Rooney sought to exclude many of those who had been away with their national teams from the Middlesbrough game.

Jordan James and Juninho Bacuna missed the trip to The Riverside after being away with Wales and Curacao respectively. Now given a week to adjust to the new system, both will now be available for Wednesday's match.

Ethan Laird looks close to returning after two months out with a hamstring injury however he will not be back in time for the Hull tie. Cody Drameh has taken over right back duties in his absence and will likely feature again in midweek.

Lee Buchanan, Keshi Anderson, George Hall and Tyler Roberts all remain sidelined with injuries that will keep them out for the foreseeable future.

Hull City

As far as injuries are concerned, Liam Rosenior was happy to report no fresh issues during Monday's press conference.

Despite not featuring against Southampton last weekend, Rosenior has confirmed that Harry Vaughan, Andy Smith and James Furlong are all available for selection in midweek.

Regan Slater's hamstring injury is the only persistent knock amongst the first team with the midfielder set to be out of action for the next month at least. Ozan Tufan came off the bench against The Saints after recovering from a thigh problem and will be inline to start the game at St Andrew's.

Predicted lineups

Hull City

Allsop; Vinagre, Greaves, Jones, Christie; Seri, Morton, Philogene, Twine; Tufan, Delap.

Birmingham City

Ruddy; Longelo, Long, Sanderson, Drameh; James, Bielik, Bacuna; Miyoshi, Stansfield, Dembele.

Key players

Jay Stansfield

After a loan spell at Exeter City last season yielded sixteen goal involvements, it felt inevitable that Jay Stansfield would make the step up following his return to parent club Fulham. Whilst not yet deemed ready for Premier League action, a loan move to Birmingham has quickly seen him become a fan favourite at St Andrew's.

Three goals to his name already this season is the joint highest for any Birmingham player and with the arrival of Rooney, the forward will be looking to increase this tally.

Opting for a 4-3-3 as opposed to the 4-2-3-1 favoured by his predecessor, Rooney has made it clear his intentions for just one player to lead the line for his side.

Scott Hogan occupied the central position against Middlesbrough, however after managing just eleven touches and not a single shot, it is likely he will not be given this responsibility again.

Clearly The Blues' biggest threat in attack, it feels inevitable that Stansfield will get the nod ahead of this fixture. His speed and pressing abilities will cause problems for a Hull side known to dawdle on the ball and his prowess in front of goal will earmark him as a danger on Wednesday night.

Jaden Philogene

Since arriving from Aston Villa this summer, Jaden Philogene has only seemed to go from strength to strength each time he has put on a Hull City shirt.

A mesmerising presence on the ball, the 21-year-old has been revolutionary for The Tigers, contributing four assists and one goal in his last five games and acting as the main attacking outlet for Liam Rosenior's men.

Whilst his assist total ranks second highest in the league, many Hull fans feel that it is only a matter of time before his goals tally catches up. Scoring twice during the international break for England Under-21's and taking almost three shots per game, it is almost certain that Philogene will be a threat on Wednesday night.

Wayne Rooney conceded that his fullbacks were "tired" towards the end of the Middlesbrough game. With just a few days break between matches, this vulnerability will be fertile ground for Philogene to run rampant against a fatigued Birmingham backline.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

Birmingham City are the hosts for this fixture with the match taking place at the St Andrew's Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

This game is scheduled to get underway at 19:45 BST on Wednesday, October 25th.

How can I watch?

This fixture is available to watch in the UK on Sky Sports Football red button.