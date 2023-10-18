Hull City vs Southampton: Championship Preview, Gameweek 12, 2023

Despite their differences in recent fortunes, Southampton and Hull City meet this weekend in very similar positions.

Sitting in ninth and 10th respectively, Hull and Southampton find themselves level on points with just The Saints' worse goal difference separating the two sides.

Both are prepared to die on the hill of playing out of the back, Southampton and Hull have a combined average of almost 60% possession per game and rank first and fourth for total passes completed.

In Russell Martin and Liam Rosenior, both teams boast young managers overseeing significant transitions at their given clubs. Martin has the task of revolutionising a Southampton side relegated from the top flight for the first time since 2005 and Rosenior has spent his first year at the helm of The Tiger's rectifying the errors of a disastrous predecessor.

With both teams sitting on the peripheries of the playoff places, a win for either side could see them break back into the top six.

Team ews

Hull City

Music to the ears of Hull fans is the news that Ozan Tufan will be available for selection this weekend. The 27-year-old has managed just 18 minutes over the last ten games but is now in ready to return to action.

Also back in contention for Saturday is club captain Lewie Coyle. A fractured eye socket had sidelined the fullback however, with the aid of a protective face mask he will be back on the pitch this weekend.

Of the five first team players out on international duty, just Jean Mikel Seri is a doubt for the fixture having only returned to training on Friday. Aaron Connolly had to withdraw from the most recent Republic of Ireland squad as a precaution however, Liam Rosenior has confirmed that he will be available for the game.

Rosenior also conceded that Regan Slater and Harry Vaughan are still far from full fitness but that both are making good progress towards recovery.

Southampton

The key news delivered by Russell Martin is that Taylor Harwood-Bellis will be fit enough to feature in Saturday's game. The centre back had to withdraw from England Under-21's squad with a hamstring injury but will have a part to play in the trip to the MKM Stadium.

In total, The Saints had nine players out on international duty, however Martin has confirmed that there are no fresh injury worries over the break in domestic action.

One player potentially returning to the fold could be Ross Stuart. The 27-year-old joined The Saints in a £10million move from Championship rivals Sunderland, but an achilles injury has kept the striker sidelined since January. With a fortnight's rest over the international break, he may now be in line for his debut this weekend.

Predicted lineups

Hull City

Allsop; Vinagre, Greaves, Jones, Coyle; Docherty, Morton, Philogene, Twine; Traore, Delap.

Southampton

Bazunu; Manning, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Smallbone, Downes, Armstrong; Sulemana, Adams, Armstrong

Key players

Tyler Morton

In a matter of games, Tyler Morton has gone from a useful backup to the first name on the team sheet. The injury sustained by Regan Slater left a gaping hole in The Tiger's midfield and Morton has stepped up to the plate with ease.

Playing in all 46 games while on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season, the 20-year-old arrived at the MKM Stadium with plenty of EFL experience under his belt. Given his clear pedigree at this level, Morton has instantly settled into life in East Yorkshire.

With Slater out for another month at least, Morton will be afforded a run of games in the starting eleven and will look to use this game time to add to his tally of two assists already for the season.

With two sides who enjoy having the ball locking horns this weekend, the game will likely be decided in the middle of the park. Controlling the midfield and creating chances will be key for both sides and Morton will be vital to Hull's tactical plan on Saturday afternoon.

Kyle Walker-Peters

Many Saint's fans were shocked as the transfer window closed and their club had fought off Premier League interest to keep Kyle Walker-Peters at Saint Mary's.

A silver lining during last season's relegation campaign, the two time England international has excelled in the Championship. Taking advantage of the greater freedom afforded by Russell Martin's style of play, the fullback has used the drop in division to flex his attacking muscles.

Walker-Peters ranks in the top five for successful take-ons, progressive carries and progressive passes across the entire league. Showcasing his attacking talents, the fullback has earned praise as one of the standout players across the division.

Yet to miss a minute of action this season, it is clear that the 26-year-old is an instrumental part of Southampton's push towards an immediate return to the top flight.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

Hull are the hosts for this fixture with the match taking place at the MKM Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

This game is scheduled to get underway at 15:00 BST on Saturday, October 21.

How can I watch?

Taking place during the blackout, viewers in the UK cannot watch this game live.