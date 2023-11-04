Robert Vilahamn says Martha Thomas is ‘exceeding expectations’ after six goals in four games

Unbeaten in the Barclays Women’s Super League since their opening day defeat to Chelsea, there is no doubting that Robert Vilahamn has found the secret formula with his Tottenham Hotspur side.

Dragged into a relegation battle towards the end of last season, the Lilywhites have enjoyed a dramatic turnaround - and one that Vilahamn expects to continue as he told the media that ‘people should expect us to win.'

Coupled with the fine form that Ange Postecoglou has discovered with the men’s side, it really is a fantastic time to support the white half of North London - and Vilahamn hopes that the ‘fans want to see us play’ when they return to Brisbane Road.

Martha Thomas’ goalscoring form

Six goals in four games is a phenomenal return for any striker in the WSL, given the increasingly adept defences that they face on a weekly basis. It’s the kind of numbers you’d perhaps expect to see from the likes of Khadija Shaw or Rachel Daly - but it’s Martha Thomas that sits clear at the top of the goalscoring charts thus far.

Thomas netted a superb hat-trick against Aston Villa last time out, with Vilahamn suggesting post-match that ‘if you give a good player the trust to play and self-confidence, you can see what she’s really made of.'

It’s an approach that’s certainly paying dividends for the Spurs boss, as he’s seen the Scottish international crowned as the WSL’s Player of the Month for October.

He admits that she is ‘exceeding expectations’ - and when questioned as to how many goals she could bag over the course of the season, his answer was remarkably optimistic.

With a reporter asking if the 20-goal mark would be a realistic target for Thomas, Vilahamn insisted that ‘you can say what number you want, she is going to keep scoring goals.’

But with Beth England set to return to the fray soon, the manager will be left with a squad selection dilemma - forced to balance the league’s most in-form striker with a former Lioness of exceptional pedigree.

It’s not a problem for Vilahamn though, and while he admits that the duo will ‘have to compete for the nine,’ he is ​​​​​​​‘flexible to find roles’ to accommodate both of his attacking assets.

Ellie Brazil’s ACL return

Ellie Brazil has been out of contention for Tottenham Hotspur since rupturing her anterior cruciate ligament last October, but insists that he - alongside everyone at the club - has been impressed by her ability as she nears a return.

She ‘looks really sharp actually,’ he told reporters, adding that she will be available for selection against Everton on Sunday as her year-long recovery appears to be reaching its conclusion.

​​​​​​​‘She’s so positive when you meet her, and she works so hard in the gym and on the field. She’s a very likeable person.'

​​​​​​‘Expect us to win'

Unlike Tottenham, Everton haven’t found the form they’d have desired yet this season - and sit ninth in the twelve-team WSL. They’ve scored just twice and conceded eight, with that number set to grow as they face the most prolific team in the division on Sunday.

‘People should expect us to win against Everton at home,’ explained Vilahamn. His Spurs side are entering a tough run of fixtures against Everton, Liverpool and Leicester City - with the latter two surpassing expectations so far - but he insists that they are matches that Tottenham ​​​​​​​‘can win.'

The ‘fans want to see us play,’ he added, with Spurs set to play just their second match of the WSL season in North London after three away days.