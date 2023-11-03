Brian Sorensen wants Everton to be more ruthless as he discusses goalkeeping competition

Brian Sorensen has challenged his Everton side to take ownership defensively as he insists there's no goalkeeping dilemma at the club.

With the Blues conceding five to Manchester United just under a fortnight ago, Everton will face further firepower this Sunday when they make the trip to North London to face Tottenham who have played an exciting brand of football under new head coach Robert Vilahamn.

On Everton's form

There's been disruption for the Dane as 13 players have been away for international duty meaning he's been unable to do any proper work to alleviate the poor start to the season but he's up for the challenge and embracing the tough challenge at Spurs on Sunday.

He said: "It's vital (Better defensively), Tottenham have good players like Man United have, if we give them that amount of time and space in the box like United then they will hurt us.

"We need to be more tight at the back and players have taken ownership of that, we had 50% possession against United and not many teams in the league are doing that.

"The goals we gave away were soft and didn't take care of the situation in front of us, I said to the girls after that individual mistakes are killing us and it's an accumulation of things.

"We just need to be better in executing things in both boxes, they scored three goals in the last 30 minutes of the game and that's because we were 2-0 down and tried to go for it.

"The result doesn't reflect our performance but you can't concede five goals - it doesn't matter what team you're playing. We've been looking at it and analysing it since the game.

"We will try to be more ruthless on Sunday in both boxes, all the fixtures are tough in the WSL so it doesn't matter who we play, we need to be at our best or else we don't get points.

"We conceded on a set-piece against United and the ball was jumping around the box two or three times to get the first header and they were more aggressive to get their first and score.

"We have talked about those situations and how we can be better, we need to be at our best on Sunday because of Martha Thomas but not just Martha as they are playing with a lot of confidence just now."

On healthy goalkeeping competition

Sorensen admits he's delighted with the competition in the goalkeeping department with Courtney Brosnan and Emily Ramsay all providing competition between the posts for the Blues.

Despite several changes this season - Sorensen was relaxed about the competition.

He added: "We rotated every game last year, Courtney would play one then Emily would play two and when they were both available they were rotating every game.

"This year, because Emily had been doing so well in pre-season she got the first two games but Courtney is still an excellent keeper.

"It's not like it's a pattern or anything, we see how they are in training through the week then make decisions based on opponents that we play.

"Both of them are excellent keepers and we'll keep on rotating and there's no definite number one at the minute.

"The decision this weekend will be based on the skillset of what type of game do we expect, is it one where we're going to be on the ball a lot or is there going to be a lot of transition.

"I'm trusting both of them to come in and do a job for the team and bring their A-game. It's competition and they're both up for it.

"Even though United scored five, Courtney still had a good game, the goals were hard to deal with as we were letting them inside our six-yard box with headers and you have to be a very good goalkeeper to deal with that."