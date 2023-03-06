Peterborough United vs Shrewsbury Town: League One Preview, Gameweek 35, 2023

Shrewsbury Town sit a point above their opponents heading into what is a crucial encounter for both sides on Tuesday night.

Darren Ferguson's Peterborough United lost 1-0 at Hillsborough on Saturday, meaning that Sheffield Wednesday have increased their record breaking unbeaten run to 21 games. Ferguson will take comfort from the fact that he has won more games than he has lost since re-taking charge of the club in January - with five wins, three defeats and one draw from his nine games.

Posh haven't won in two - following that defeat to Wednesday and a draw against Charlton Athletic. They won the two previous games though, which included an impressive 5-2 home win against high-flying Plymouth Argyle.

Posh lost to Shrewsbury earlier in the season. They met in the second round of the FA Cup in November, a game which the Shropshire side won 3-1. The sides will meet again in April with this encounter being rearranged.

Salop sit in eight position - having only lost once in the league in their last ten games. They secured a hard fought point against Derby County at Pride Park on Saturday, having been 2-0 down at half time and after having just 37% of the possession.

Shrewsbury have actually already earned more points this season than they did in the whole of the last campaign - and there are still 12 games to play. Steve Cotterill's side do still however sit eight points outside the top six, with sixth placed Barnsley having played two games fewer.

With play-off hopes slipping away for both sides, the losers of this encounter can surely kiss goodbye to their dreams of a place in the end of season lottery.

Darren Ferguson's Posh lost to Shrewsbury earlier in the season in the FA Cup.

Pic: Mick Walker - CameraSport/Getty Images.

Team news

Peterborough

Darren Ferguson doesn't appear to have any new injury concerns, with Ricky Jade-Jones returning to the squad on Saturday after missing last midweek's stalemate with Charlton. Dan Butler has missed the last two games through illness but should return for Shrewsbury.

Josh Knight will miss this game. He is serving the second of a three game ban he picked up following his red card against the Addicks.

Midfielder Oliver Norburn started his first game of the season and will be pushing to start again - with the former Shrew not having played a full 90 minutes this season.

Joe Ward will also be looking to regain his place at full back, with Nathan Thompson filling in for the last few games.

Ricky Jade Jones will be pushing for a first start since New Years Day.

Pic: Mark Thompson/Getty Images.

Shrewsbury

Salop also have no new injury concerns, with Crystal Palace loanee Killian Phillips likely to retain his place in midfield. He has attracted admirers from the Championship since joining the club in January.

Rekeil Pyke will be pushing for a start after impressing when coming off the bench against Derby County at the weekend, even winning the late penalty for his side.

Forwards Tom Bloxham and Rob Street will also be pushing for starts in what is a near full strength Shrewsbury side Steve Cotterill has to pick from. Daniel Udoh is a long term absentee. Udoh has been out since September with a knee injury.

Killian Phillips recently scored his first goal for the club in the home win against Port Vale

Pic: James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images.

Likely lineups

Peterborough United: Norris; Ward, Kent, Edwards, Butler; Norburn, Taylor; Poku, Kyprianou, Mason-Clark; Clarke-Harris.

Shrewsbury Town: Marosi; Moore, Dunkley, Pennington, Flanagan, Leahy; Phillips, Bayliss, Shipley; Saydee, Bowman.

Key players

Ronnie Edwards

Courted by clubs higher up the league pyramid, 19-year-old Edwards is a player highly thought of at the Weston Homes Stadium. He has been an ever present in his sides last 14 league games and has only missed one league game since October - with the game missed coming following a ban for a red card picked up in November.

Albeit for a rather shaky performance in the hammering against Bolton Wanderers last month, Edwards is a solid, old fashioned centre half who has a bright future.

Ronnie Edwards has not yet scored in his senior career since turning pro in 2020.

Pic: Chris Vaughan - CameraSport/Getty Images.

Marko Marosi

Marosi was single handedly responsible for ensuring his side secured a point at Pride Park on Saturday with a string of fantastic saves. He has played in 23 consecutive league games for Salop and played in every league game for them too in 21/22.

The former Coventry City goalkeeper is in form of his life and will be responsible for keeping league top goalscorer Jonson Clarke-Harris at bay on Tuesday evening.

29 year old Marosi is a former Slovakia under 21 international.

Pic: Chris Vaughan - CameraSport/Getty Images.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at the Weston Homes Stadium, home of Peterborough United. The match referee will be Declan Bourne. Bourne sent off Forest Green's Oliver Casey in their defeat to Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

Declan Bourne has sent off four players in the nine League One games he has officiated this season .

Pic: NurPhoto/Getty Images.

What time is kick off?

The match will kick off at 19:45 GMT on Tuesday, March 7.

How can I watch?

A video pass is available to watch the game live via 'Posh+', which is Peterborough United's own streaming service.

This is available for £10 with an audio pass available for £2.50. An audio and video pass is also available for the same price via Shrewsbury Town's 'iFollow' service.