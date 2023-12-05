Jurgen Klopp: 'It is too early for title talk'

Jurgen Klopp has played down talk of his Liverpool team being in a title race ahead of Wednesday night’s clash with Sheffield United.

The Reds manager insisted that his side are only thinking about the next game after a favourable weekend of results.

Liverpool produced a stunning comeback to beat Fulham 4-3 on Sunday afternoon before Manchester City were denied by a late Tottenham Hotspur equaliser.

However, the German believes that is too early to think about winning the Premier League.

“We are two points behind Arsenal, our late winner was very important for everything, that is true, nothing to do with a title-winning season.

If you can do that every week, it is pretty likely you would win the league, we just didn’t already, we missed a few opportunities to do that.

A lot of things we can take from the game, we have to take into tomorrow, the spirit and stuff like this, the beginning was really good, after we are 3-2 down was really good.

In between we could have done better, there was a long spell.

I don’t think for a second about where we could end up, we have to be where we are now until April, if we are still there then we can talk about what is possible.

I have no clue where we will be in April, the toughest period of football, we played without a few players, we lost Joel, it is so tough what is coming up.

There is absolutely nothing to think ahead of the next game, there is no chance, focus on Sheffield United, go for it, play the best possible game and keep going.”

Opponent's new manager bounce?

Chris Wilder will return to the Sheffield United dugout after he was announced as their new manager, with Paul Heckingbottom relieved of his duties.

The German questioned the amount of change that is possible in such a short time period and insisted that if the Reds impose their game, they should be alright.

“I remember the way Sheffield United played under Chris Wilder.

We probably can bin our analysis.

We have to focus on ourselves. I don’t think he will change too much, what can he change in that short period.

We played teams with five at the back quite frequently, we have to make sure we give them a proper job.

We can play in different ways, as much as I am happy for Chris, that he is back in the job at his club, if he thinks about us, then it must be ‘oh my god, they come from everywhere’.

The only way to calm down an atmosphere is with good football. They will be really going for it I am 100% sure. And we will too, I am 100% sure of that.”

Klopp was full of praise for goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher despite the fact that he conceded three goals against Fulham.

Caoimhin Kelleher in action against Fulham (Photo: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista via GETTY Images)

“I think he played a really good game, in possession he was good.

The Harry Wilson goal is unlucky, if the ball goes through his legs, it goes through his legs, that happens.

The second one, our goalkeeper coaches and Ali told me, ‘we are front footed goalkeepers’, they told me, Kweev [Kelleher] steps into the situation, if Tete tries to control the ball, Kweev is there, but he doesn’t, he takes it first touch, and then the ball passes him.

These things happen, it is nothing to do with quality, it is a philosophy thing, and he could have saved that ball with exactly the same movement and a bit more luck.

We can expect good set pieces, maybe the better we press, the more long balls they will have to play, if they are really long or wide free kicks, we need him to be there offensive and get off his line."

The Reds boss gave updates on the injuries suffered by Joel Matip, Diogo Jota and Alisson Becker.

The Cameroonian centre-back was forced off in the second half against Fulham and Klopp revealed that he is unsure of the extent of the injury.

"The scan is not done yet so we don't know exactly but it is not great."

Diogo Jota and Alisson suffered injuries in the 1-1 draw against Manchester City the weekend before and there were also updates on their progress.

"Diogo was running yesterday outside, on his birthday and everything is going in the right direction but no-one told me he will be back in team training. It will be some time. Obviously Alisson is closer but not for tomorrow, definitely."