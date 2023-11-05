Tottenham 1-1 Everton: Late Aurora Galli penalty rescues Everton

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Aurora Galli of Everton scores her teams first goal, from the penalty spot during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton FC at Brisbane Road on November 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur drew 1-1 with Everton at Brisbane Road after a late Aurora Galli penalty denied Spurs all three points.

Spurs dominated most of the match, with Grace Clinton pulling the strings on the left flank. Her goal at the end of the first half epitomised her impact, but it proved not enough to beat Everton.

Tottenham's performance this season have been built on energy, determination and commitment under Robert Vilahamn. That was the same story against Everton where they dictated the tempo of the match with high pressing against Everton's defence.

The opening goal, scored by Clinton, epitomised the philosophy of Vilahamn as Spurs won possession high up the pitch before the 20-year-old guided her header into the bottom corner.

Vilahamn has always been determined to keep pushing for goals, even if his side takes the lead. Although they tried to do that, they failed to double their lead, eventually costing them with seven minutes remaining. Upcoming matches against Liverpool and Leicester provide Spurs with the opportunity to bounce back immediately.

Everton lacked composure throughout the match at Brisbane Road, yet they were provided a lifeline as Heather Payne won a penalty in the 83rd minute. Aurora Galli made no mistake from the spot, seeing Everton walk away with a point.

Brian Sørensen's team have not had the start to the season they would have wanted, with a draw to Tottenham leaving them ninth on just four points. After finishing sixth last season, pressure is starting to build on Sørensen, whilst upcoming matches against Manchester United and Chelsea will only add to the nerves.

Story of the match

Tottenham made just one change to the lineup that beat Aston Villa 4-2; Drew Spence came back into the starting 11 to replace Jessica Naz. Everton made two changes to their starting lineup with Emma Bissell and Karoline Olesen replacing Nicoline Sørensen and Nathalie Björn.

Spurs started in a fashion synonymous with Vilahamn's football. At the heart of the attack, Spence pulled the strings, even testing Courtney Brosnan with a low-driven effort. Celin Bizet added to Spurs' early pressure, but she could only direct her two golden chances into the palms of Brosnan.

Player of the Month Martha Thomas provided a dangerous presence in the final third, consistently latching onto through-balls in behind the defence. Even though it did not lead to a goal in the opening 20 minutes, it foreshadowed the threat Spurs would provide.

As Tottenham continued to dictate the tempo, Eveliina Summanen unleashed a powerful long-range effort which narrowly skimmed over the bar. The Finnish midfielder resorted to trying her luck from range, with Everton's defence staying resilient in the opening 30 minutes.

Everton had their first chance a third of the way through the match. Katja Snoeijs connected with the outswinging cross, before her downward header was saved by the leaping Becky Spencer.

Tottenham's pressure only grew as time ticked away. Energetic winger Clinton's wayward shot and Thomas' one-on-one missed chip epitomised the performance from Spurs in the first 40 minutes.

However, eventually, Spurs' pressure tolled as Clinton opened the scoring with 43 minutes on the clock. The hosts won the ball back high up the pitch before Bizet and Spence combined to find the on-loan winger with a well-placed cross. The 20-year-old beat Brosnan to the ball as she watched her header drop into the bottom corner.

The hosts nearly doubled their lead in the dying seconds of the first half, but Brosnan was on hand to deny Thomas with a firm save to her left. Spurs were in control as the half-time whistle blew.

The second half started in a similar vein to the opening 45. Tottenham's high-press caused problems, with it nearly ending in another goal just two minutes in, but despite connecting with Bizet's cross, Thomas fired her header wide of the goal.

Most of Spurs' danger came down the right flank as Bizet, Spence and Angharad James consistently combined. In one instance, it led to a corner 55 minutes where Clinton nearly doubled her tally, only to be denied by a reaction save from Brosnan.

Substitute Jessica Naz nearly made an instant impact off the bench, latching onto Spence's through-ball before firing an effort narrowly past the far post. Thomas, as was the case in the first half, provided a consistent nuisance in the final third, yet she lacked the clinicality in the box - highlighted by firing a powerful shot directly at Brosnan.

As the clock ticked away, Everton pushed for the equaliser. James came to Spurs' rescue with a clearance off the line, but it proved in vain, as Heather Payne was bundled to the ground. Galli made no mistake from the penalty spot, equalising with just seven minutes of normal time remaining.

The hosts attempted to regain the lead as the match's tempers began to boil over. However, they failed to do so, lacking the final product in the box.

Player of the Match - Grace Clinton

The term 'in a league of their own' is overused in football, but that was exactly the case for Clinton today. Her goal at the end of the first half was only the start of the story as she consistently pulled the strings on the left flank, often cutting in and combining with Thomas and Spence.

The 20-year-old was not used in either of England's matches during the international break, but if she keeps her performance levels up, it will not be long until she is a regular starter under Sarina Wiegman.