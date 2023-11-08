Marc Skinner: "We want to win every competition we are in, let's make that clear"

kinnCRAWLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Marc Skinner, Manager of Manchester United, applauds the fans after the draw during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United at Broadfield Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Ahead of their first Continental Cup clash of the season with Everton, Manchester United manager, Marc Skinner spoke to VAVEL on the impact of Rachel Williams, the Conti Cup, Emma Hayes' decision to depart Chelsea at the end of the season and more.

Whilst United's opponents come into this off the back of a hard fought, 1-1 draw with Spurs on Sunday, The Red Devils certainly had to work for their point in their 2-2 thriller with Brighton.

Elisabeth Terland gave Albion the lead on the half an hour and that's how it stayed untill a frantic last quarter of football. Ella Toone's stunning leveller for Manchester United on 78 minutes was cancelled out by what many thought would be a Brighton winner when Guro Bergsvand header the Seagulls infront, but late goal specialist Rachel Williams struck again, deep into added time to snatch a point for The Red Devils.

On going for every competition and rotation:

Since Skinner’s side were eliminated from the Champions League by PSG in October, much has been made about the signings they made to tackle that competition and the depth they have, only to be knocked out at the first hurdle. However, the United boss sees it as a strength to tackle three competitions on the domestic front.

"Look, we want to win every competition we are in. We know it's going to be hard because we've got probably the worst group which is going to be a challenge to navigate.

There will be opportunity to rotate and I'm actually quite excited to see some of our other players play and get up to speed because when we get in and around Christmas, we're going to need everybody anyway."

One player Manchester United could look to give minutes to during this clash is American goalkeeper, Phallon Tullis-Joyce.

Signed this summer from OL Reign, the 27 year old has yet to appear for Skinner’s side, but the Conti Cup could be the perfect chance to give Tullis-Joyce her bow in English football.

"Honestly, she's been great. Some of the saves she makes in training, the forwards just stand and admire the save rather than following up! She has this wonderful athletic ability.

"What is key, is that she's learning about our game and how we play. The main difference with America is how we build up from the back with the feet and the ability to switch directness."

"What I know, is I see her learning every day, although she hasn't played a game, I see her growing and loving what she's doing. If you do see her against Everton, you'll see some nerves for sure and some real good quality because she's a top level goalkeeper."

On the recent clash with The Toffees:

One thing that could play into Manchester United's hands, is the fact that just two games ago, they blitzed past Everton 5-0 in their most commanding performance of the season.

Goals from Melvine Malard and a brace each for Nikita Parris and Rachel Williams got the job done at Walton Hall Park, but Skinner is expecting a different challenge this time around.

"I need to make it clear that it's going to be a different game. Everton will rotate and we'll see some other players playing some substantial minutes.

"When I look at all. our performances, whether it be league or cup, I've been pleased with them all. We've actually outperformed our statistics from last season already. We're creating more chances and we just need to finish them.

"The way that Everton play, even in that game (the 5-0), we had to work really hard off the ball to stay in the game, so we know it's going to be a difficult task."

On Rachel Williams' impact:

Nobody has had a bigger impact on the Red Devils season so far than striker, Rachel Williams.

She started the season as she meant to go on, scoring an added time winner at Villa Park in the 2-1 over Aston Villa, since then she has helped herself to the aforementioned brace against Thursday’s opponents, and the point clinching goal in the 2-2 with Brighton, showcasing her impact and importance to this side.

"I've known Rachel a long time, she's effervescent, she's like a child running round the training pitch but she's also 35 years old.

“Me and Rachel have got a real clear understanding. There's chances, especially in the Conti Cup now that she can get minutes but I need to make it quite clear as possible, you can't jump from playing 27 minutes to 90 minutes, it's too much and then you can't have her to come on and change the game, which she is the best at."

On the impact of Emma Hayes:

The news on Saturday that legendary manager Emma Hayes will step away from Chelsea following the end of this campaign sent shockwaves and reverberated around the football world.

Her impact on the women’s game in England is unquestionable, always striving for equality, whilst also building, arguably one of the greatest winning units in Women's Football history.

"From what I know about Emma Hayes, she would've thought out this decision and knew it would be the right time for her as well as Chelsea.

"She's left a legacy in Women's football in England. It's all we want to do with our careers and I think she's done that. Not only has she won, but she's been able to build this team over time.

"I think she'd be the first to say she's had the financial backing because you don't get there without it, but she's turned her players into a machine and I have admiration for what she's achieved as a coach. She'll leave a lasting legacy on Women's football in England."