Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City: Blackstenius pounces on Keating error for crucial win

Stina Blackstenius of Arsenal celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's second goal during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City at Meadow Park on November 05, 2023 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Jonas Eidevall's Arsenal side continue to rise up the rankings of the WSL table, beating Manchester City 2-1.

Steph Catley opened the scoring in the 14th minute, producing an outstanding curling finish into the top corner.

Khiara Keating's penalty save off Kim Little gave Man City something to fight for, rectifying her error after taking down Cloe Lacasse in the penalty area.

Chloe Kelly equalised for City in the 72nd minute - a testament to their effort at the start of the second half. Khadija Shaw pounced on a loose ball and played across to Kelly to level the scoring.

It was substitute Stina Blackstenius who sealed all three points, having been presented with an empty net after Keating unfortunately misjudged the bounce when the ball was played back to her with minutes remaining of regular time.

The Gunners turn their attention to the Conti Cup, which they will be defending after beating Chelsea 3-1 in the final at Selhurst Park. They host Bristol City - the side that they beat at Ashton Gate before the international break.

Man City are also in Conti Cup action, facing Liverpool at Prenton Gate. Gareth Taylor's team were defeated at the semi-final stage at Meadow Park last year, and will hope to go one further and secure their fifth League Cup title.

Story of the match:

The hosts made two switches to the side that won in Bristol in their last WSL action before the international break. Cloe Lacasse and Amanda Ilestedt were preferred to Noelle Maritz and Laia Codina.

Likewise, Gareth Taylor also made two replacements to the side that he named against Leicester City. Alex Greenwood was forced off with a nasty injury in midweek for the Lionesses, so Leila Ouahabi slotted in for her. In the midfield, Lauren Hemp returned in place of Filippa Angeldahl.

The visitors started on the front foot, with prolific goal scorer Bunny Shaw firing just wide of goal in under two minutes.

Referee Rebecca Welch was quick to award both of Arsenal's central midfielders Lia Wälti and Victoria Pelova yellow cards for rash tackles on Shaw and Jill Roord. Welch made history on Saturday morning, becoming the first-ever female referee to be 4th official in a Premier League match.

The Citizens had an excellent opportunity to break the deadlock with 10 minutes played. Khadija Shaw danced past Catley, evading Lotte Wubben-Moy in the process, but her shot was tame and caught by Manuela Zinsberger.

However, it was the Gunners that opened the scoring in front of their loyal North Bank support. A poor clearance from Keating allowed Arsenal to launch a quick attack, with Foord receiving the ball with her back to goal. The Australian international then played into her compatriot, Catley, to swiftly side-foot into the top right corner.

It's only Steph Catley's second-ever goal in the WSL since joining from Melbourne City in 2020.

The momentum was in favour of Eidevall's side and they were rewarded for their pressure four minutes later. Esme Morgan's under-hit back pass to Keating was intercepted by Lacasse, but the goalkeeper caught the Canadian international in the duel.

Welch pointed to the spot and Keating was shown a yellow card, leaving captain Kim Little to double the deficit. The 33-year-old placed her effort to the bottom right, but Keating was there to rectify her mistake.

The next ten minutes were all Arsenal, with the hosts maintaining possession. Ilestedt's volley from Katie McCabe's corner sailed over, while Caitlin Foord's audacious effort from 25 yards was caught comfortably by Keating.

However, Taylor's side grew back into the game, with a goalmouth scramble almost finding the equaliser for the visitors. Hemp's header from close range rebounded off the top of the crossbar and fell back into play, but the Gunners were first to clear with Shaw and Kelly ready to pounce.

As the interval drew closer, Manchester City failed to find a pathway to enter the break on level terms. Shaw came agonisingly close with one minute left until the break, failing to divert Lauren Hemp's cross towards goal.

Man City were first to get off the blocks after the interval. Chloe Kelly burst through on goal on the left-hand side, but her effort flashed across goal.

The Arsenal defensive frailties started to show as the Citizens ramped up the pressure. Shaw found an opening on the right minutes later, driving through a sea of red shirts, but could only find the side netting with her shot.

Man City's improvements started to show with Mary Fowler switching to the left-wing role. The Australian found Hemp on the turn, floating a cross into Shaw, but the 26-year-old's header ricochetted off the crossbar.

Both managers opted for double substitutions with an hour on the clock, with Meadow Park welcoming back Beth Mead, who returned to action against Aston Villa, having sustained an ACL injury.

The Citizens' persistence was finally rewarded with the leveller in the 72nd minute. Arsenal failed to clear off Julie Blakstad's volley, with Shaw nearest to the loose ball. City's number nine laid off the ball to Chloe Kelly to slot past Zinsberger for the equaliser.

Zinsberger was very fortunate to not throw the game away with only five minutes of regular time to go. The Arsenal number one took too much time to clear the ball and her rushed clearance found the feet of Kelly. Fortunately, the Lioness' lobbed effort was just over.

It was at the opposite end where the goalkeeper wasn't as fortunate. An error from Keating after she misjudged a ball in mid-air left substitute Blackstenius to finish into an empty net.

The Manchester City academy product was left punching her goalpost, with Blackstenius' goal the potential match winner.

With ten minutes of injury time announced, it allowed the Citizens to salvage a point. Fowler's effort from range was expertly tipped over by a diving Zinsberger to prevent the Australian midfielder.

However, Taylor's side couldn't find the crucial goal, meaning Arsenal were able to secure all three important points at Meadow Park.

Player of the Match:

Steph Catley - Arsenal

With a stunning strike to break the deadlock, the Australian international was solid both defensively and going forward. Her curling effort, beating Keating convincingly, should be enough to secure goal of the month for November.

Albeit it's only the 29-year-old's second goal in the WSL, she played her role to perfection to ensure Eidevall's side all three points in an important fixture.