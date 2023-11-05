Jonas Eidevall 'surprised at being portrayed as the underdog' as they beat Man City again

Jonas Eidevall speaks to his players after their game against Manchester City in the WSL. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal beat fellow WSL title competitors Manchester City 2-1 in a narrow affair on Sunday afternoon.

Steph Catley struck first for the Gunners with a beautiful top-corner finish. Khiara Keating denied Kim Little minutes later from the penalty spot to prevent the deficit from being doubled.

Chloe Kelly found the equaliser for Man City with 20 minutes to go, slotting past Manuela Zinsberger from close range. However, a crucial mistake from Keating, misjudging the bounce of the ball, presented substitute Stina Blackstenius with an open-goal situation to grab the match-winner.

Jonas Eidevall discussed what the win means for Arsenal, some of the bold tactical decisions he made and what he makes of the recent news that Emma Hayes will leave Chelsea at the end of the season.

On how important it is to beat Man City:

There is no denying that beating City is a huge feat - Gareth Taylor's side were undefeated heading into this match, sitting only three points behind league leaders Chelsea.

However, Eidevall was quick to counter claims that a win against the Citizens holds larger importance and other things could be taken from the victory.

"It’s a boring answer but for me, any game is about getting the three points, and that is where we need to be really consistent in this league. We have to stay at that level."

"There were areas I was really pleased with and there are areas to improve and we improved on in the game against Bristol City. What is really pleasing is that we are developing game by game. But we need to keep doing it - we are far from the finished product," Eidevall said.

On being portrayed as underdogs:

The Citizens were considered favourites for the match, having looked at the contrast in the form of the two sides. Arsenal endured a 'rocky' start to the WSL season, losing their opening game to Liverpool and collecting only a point away at Manchester United.

In saying that, Eidevall's record against Manchester City proves that he is capable of beating the Citizens, as demonstrated in today's match.

"I was a bit surprised before the game that, it felt like we were portrayed as the underdog here. Ever since I have been here, we have won three times here against Manchester City, four if you include the Conti Cup game last season. That is a very strong record against Manchester City," Eidevall said.

On opting for McCabe at right-back:

Although Katie McCabe is naturally a left-back, supporters often feel that her talents are wasted at the back, and her technical ability makes her one of the most talented wingers in the league.

However, Eidevall opted to play McCabe in defence, but on the right-hand side. In this way, she was targeted with marking the returning Lauren Hemp, while coming up against Laia Aleixandri.

It proved to be a rewarding decision, with the Irish international connecting play in the transition from defence to midfield, freeing up the likes of Cloe Lacasse and Victoria Pelova.

"When we have played City before we have been tricked into playing into wide areas too quickly and they are really strong there and use the sides so well."

"By playing Katie on her other side, naturally, we get more central passes. That means we connect better and the longer we can stay central against City and play the ball out wide later, that creates better situations," Eidevall responded.

On Emma Hayes' announcement to leave Chelsea:

The world of WSL was surprised by an announcement yesterday morning. The longest-serving manager in the league, Emma Hayes, announced that she will leave the reigning champions, Chelsea, at the end of the season.

Rumours have suggested that Hayes is close to signing a deal that will see her take control over the prestigious USA women's national team. However, it wouldn't come as a shock if she veers into the world of men's football, with Hannah Dingley setting the precedent earlier this season as caretaker manager with Forest Green Rovers.

Here's what Eidevall had to say on the recent news:

"I don’t know the reason why she’s leaving but there’s no doubt that she will leave a legacy at Chelsea. I think it’s a legacy that all football managers would be very proud of leaving."

"I think me and all other managers are going to try and make life in the WSL as difficult and unpleasant for her as possible before she leaves, and after that, I think she’s going to be one of the first people after the season that I might pick up the phone and give a call to, because I think she has some really interesting ideas about football and how to build a football team and so on."

"When you’re not direct rivals, I would love to spend a little bit of time with her, listening to her experiences at Chelsea and so on."