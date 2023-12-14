Robert Vilahamn relishing the challenge of Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Robert Vilahamn is anticipating a great atmosphere on Saturday as his side welcome their North London Arsenal rivals to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This will be the second meeting of the teams this week after the two sides played out a 3-3 draw in the FA Women’s Continental Tyres Cup at Meadow Park, though Arsenal would win the penalty shoot-out.

Despite the penalty defeat, there are a lot of positive feelings at Hotspur Way heading into the league fixture, particularly after the strong performance in the cup, doubled with the return of striker Bethany England, who the fans hope will play a major part as Spurs look to defeat the Gunners for the first time.

‘The main thing for me is to show the fans that come to the stadium is that this team is all about playing‘

A big crowd is expected at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the game, with this very likely to be the club’s biggest home crowd of the season, dwarfing those that they get in their usual home at Leyton Orient’s Brisbane Road.

As a result, the game is also expected to attract a large number of fans that rarely see the team play, or haven’t seen them play at all.

This is a fact that is very present in the minds of everyone involved, but Vilahamn has shown a determination to ensure that the bumper crowd leaves the stadium impressed.

On this, he said: “The main thing for me is to show the fans that come to the stadium is that this team is about playing the way that we wanna do it and not actually trying to focus on the opponent. I wanna show our fans the way we wanna play and where we are right now and how we can improve this team, and hopefully we can actually win this way.”



The Swede expanded on this, with a clear message to the fans about what they can expect.

He said: “The main thing I’m going to show them is that we’re going to be brave, we’re gonna play the way we want to do it and I think that's what the fans wanna see.”

‘There should be that kind of thing as long as you treat each other with respect’

From the moment he arrived in North London, Vilahamn knew the extent of the rivalry between Arsenal and Spurs, and is looking forward to having the game in such a big stadium, though the cup game on Wednesday gave him a taste of what to expect.

On the rivalry, he said: “You saw yesterday that they had fans booing and singing against us, so you saw that it’s already happening now, and I like that! There should be that kind of thing as long as you treat each other with respect.”

‘For me to be coaching my team at that stadium against a top team is going to be a great experience.’

Vilahamn made no secret of his love and admiration for the stadium, particularly as it will be his first time coaching the team there in front of fans.

He said: “Everything about it is so unique and for me to be coaching my team against a top team is going to be a great experience!”

There is also the added motivation that this could continue the theme of the team playing more games at the stadium, something that the Swede is keen to do.



On this, he said: “I wanna be there even more with this team and play the football we wanna do so this is the start of the journey we are on together so hopefully we can come back more in the future and play some really good football.”

‘I try to look at it the result way and the performance way’

Spurs’ recent fixtures have seen them face some of the league’s top four already, though the results haven’t exactly gone their way in the league.

Their trip to Manchester City saw them lose convincingly by a 7-0 scoreline, before their game at home to Manchester United, saw another heavy loss, this time 4-0.

Vilahamn explained how conversations have been had following these games, with him taking a number of perspectives on the results.

He said: “I always try to look at it the result way and the performance way and if you look at those two games the result is not good, it’s really bad actually.”

The Swede then elaborated on this, giving an account of the positives of both games alongside the needed improvements, essentially admitting that both games were the opposite of each other.



For Manchester City, he explained: “The Manchester City game isn’t that bad because we created chances and dared to play out, but we were too bad to defend in some situations, and of course that’s not good enough.”

As for Manchester United, he said: “We worked better with the defensive work but then we lost the way we played, and I feel like we’re not going that way now, we’re not trying to defend and hopefully just get a point.”

‘Hopefully we can take steps so she can start playing the full game’

The biggest story in terms of team news is of course the return of star striker Bethany England, who played her first minutes for the club this season since undergoing hip surgery shortly after the World Cup.

Vilahamn admitted that he was surprised to have England back in the squad so soon, but that she is a welcome addition.

However, it will obviously take time for the forward to return to full fitness, a fact the Swede is well aware of and has a plan for.



On England’s return, he said: “I didn’t really expect her to come back and actually be able to play, so those minutes she did against Manchester United were good for us.”

The plan for England’s contributions was then detailed clearly, with Vilahamn saying: “We need to adjust and see how many minutes she can handle is the first thing, then she’ll get another pre-season over Christmas and the new year, then hopefully we can take steps so she can start playing the full game after that.

“We don’t really need to have Bethany for 90 minutes right now if she can’t handle it because we have replacements, so step by step I wanna make sure that she’s playing the whole game, but we don’t need to push over the limit because we have players that can play just as well.”