Tottenham 4-1 Newcastle: Resurgent Spurs destroy lacklustre Magpies

Son Heung-Min celebrates scoring their team's fourth goal from the penalty spot during the match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United on December 10, 2023 (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Memories of last season's rout and recent poor form are placed firmly at the back of Tottenham fans' minds after a professional and incisive deconstruction of Newcastle United.

Richarlison and Son Heung-Min starred as the recently struggling London side swept away Newcastle in wave after wave of relentless attack over the ninety-minute match.

Newcastle could do very little but try and keep the score down as their thin squad was pushed to the absolute limits by a ferocious and fluent Spurs attack. The only light in the darkness being the long-awaited return to the bench of both Callum Wilson and Sean Longstaff, two players who hopefully can provide respite to this ever-increasingly lethargic side.

Story of the game

Tottenham Hotspur played a slightly different side compared to their 2-1 defeat to West Ham earlier in the week. With Richarlison and Pape Sarr coming into the team in place Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Giovani Lo Celso. Son Heung-Min was a doubt for the match in the days leading up to the game but nevertheless started.

Newcastle United played near the same starting XI which they have done for the last five games in a row. The only notable change being Martin Dubravka, who has taken the place of Nick Pope since his injury in the Manchester United game last weekend. Dubravka was the man between the sticks at Goodison earlier in the week where they let in three late goals to Sean Dyche's defiant side.

The early moments of the game would demonstrate the key strengths of Tottenham's play and the obvious deficiencies in Newcastle's strategy. Newcastle were wasteful and ponderous in possession, often finding themselves swarmed and overwhelmed by numbers in their own final third. Tottenham were quick and determined, playing the fast-flowing football which has made Ange an already firmly beloved manager.

Aside from two early moments by Newcastle, a Bruno Guimaraes curling effort from outside the box, and a Newcastle counterattack near the tenth minute which should have resulted in a goal if not for Ben Davies' excellent defending, the home side looked totally dominant. There was never any doubt that they were destined to score, and it was Son who would be instrumental in pulling the strings.

Their first bloodletting came in the 25th minute. Son Heung-Min received the ball just outside of the box on the left-hand side, and skilfully dribbled past his former teammate Kieran Trippier before flashing a low pass across the face of goal, allowing the ghosting Destiny Udogie to score his first Premier League goal with a simple left-footed finish from the middle of the box.

The Newcastle defence looked shaken and confused, not understanding how such a simple piece of play allowed their normally reliable defence to be so easily shattered.

The second goal came just over ten minutes later. Son once again received the ball on the wide left in Newcastle's final third, once again he dribbled past Trippier and then played a simple pass towards the penalty spot where Richarlison was on hand to put it into the net. Only thirty-eight minutes had been played, but any chance of a Newcastle comeback looked less than likely. The away side were running through custard, and anytime Spurs won the ball they looked destined to score, outpacing and outworking a quite frankly dejected-looking opposition.

In the second half came more of the same. Initially, in the first ten minutes, Newcastle looked to have regained some of their usual composure, holding onto the ball more certainly and playing some decent football in the Spurs third, winning a few corners and freekicks. However, whenever the side would lose the ball the forward-thinking Spurs would break with ruthless pace and pinpoint accurate passing, a sign of things to come.

In the 60th minute, a wonderful ball was played over the top of the Newcastle side by Pedro Porro onto an onrushing Richarlison. Almost all of the Newcastle team were taken out in one fell swoop.

The Brazilian took it down elegantly with his left foot and then rolled the ball under a stranded Dubravka. 3-0 and it was game well and truly over. The Brazilian has now scored three goals this season in the league, tripling his return from last year's campaign.

Soon after it could have, and should have, been 4-0. Brennan Johnson on the right side of the box flashed an effort in off the crossbar, then post and then out.

The returning Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson were brought onto the pitch to be given minutes in anticipation of Newcastle's decisive Champions League clash with AC Milan. Job done, Richarlison and Sarr were taken off for the home side, replaced by Lo Celso and Hojbjerg.

In the final fifteen minutes of the game, the tempo slowed considerably, as Newcastle looked to minimalise a goal difference beating, only occasionally attempting to breach Spur's goal. There was a controversial no-red card call for a foul by Cristian Romero on Wilson. The defender appeared to plant his studs pretty harshly on Wilson's ankle whilst he was down on the turf. The incident could hardly be called malicious, but the defender could easily have seen red, and not for the first time this season.

In the final ten minutes of the game, Newcastle's misery was to be compounded even more, as Dubravka took down Son in the box, completely missing the ball. It was a deserved penalty and goal for the attacker who had Newcastle on strings for the entire match. He finished coolly, hard and low into the bottom left corner, giving the Newcastle keeper no chance.

A meaningless consolation goal was all Newcastle could hope for, and was all they got, as early into extra time Joelinton flashed a decent effort into the Spurs goal. It was won high up the pitch due to the pressing efforts of Matt Ritchie and Sean Longstaff who played it to Callum Wilson, who then played it off to Joelinton. Hard and fast it flew into the bottom left-hand corner, much like Son's goal. The loyal Newcastle following celebrated for the one bit of delight they had all afternoon.

Player of the match: Son Heung-Min

Son Heung-Min was undoubtedly the best player on the pitch. An honourable mention of course has to go to Richarlison who took his goals with the striker's instinct that earned him a move to Tottenham in the first place. But the South Korean was unstoppable.

His play on the left wing was instrumental in keeping the pressure up on the Newcastle goal, and his two assists and goal made the game a breeze for the rest of his fellow teammates. Could his inspired performance see Spurs return permanently to the standards they imposed on themselves earlier this season? That remains to be seen, but for tonight, he is the Lilywhites hero.