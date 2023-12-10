4 things we learnt from Arsenal's 4-1 emphatic victory over Chelsea

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Beth Mead of Arsenal celebrates with teammates scoring their team's first goal during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC at Emirates Stadium on December 10, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

An emphatic 4-1 victory for Arsenal was enjoyed by WSL record crowd of 59,042 at the Emirates Stadium.

An early netting from Beth Mead inspired a string of goals from the hosts, Alessia Russo ending her dry spell of lack of goals, scoring twice.

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd's 13th minute goal was Chelsea's consolation prize as they suffered their first defeat of the season.

Chelsea have secured the three points on nine occasions in the past five seasons while Arsenal have only registered three wins. Last time out at the Emirates, the sides drew 1-1, Kim Little opening with a penalty but Chelsea's Sam Kerr equalising late on.

Only separated by three points, the teams sat side by side in the table ahead of the fixture. Arsenal have been playing catch up after losing their opening fixture, but ahead of the clash, Chelsea were unbeaten in the league.

Beth Mead is back

The highly anticipated return of Beth Mead occurred at the Emirates against Aston Villa in mid-October where she came close to getting on the score sheet.

Over the past two months, Mead's game time has gradually increased, earning minutes internationally and finding the back of the net for club and country.

As a long serving Arsenal player, Mead understands the rivalry and significance of this fixture, previously excelling in this high pressure clash.

Only eight minutes into the tense battle, Mead slotted the ball into the top of the net, finding her chance in the middle of the area and opening the scoring for Arsenal.

The 27-year-old presents fearlessness and plays relentlessly. Despite not playing consistent football for over a year, Mead has returned seamlessly and adds the missing jigsaw piece for the Gunners.

Chelsea have flaws

Serial winners, Chelsea, are known for their consistency and clinical performances. Yet, particularly in the first half, the Blues looked unsteady and easily flappable.

There were poor defensive and goalkeeping errors, leading to the second and third goal by Amanda Ilestedt and Alessia Russo.

One of the key factors to this is the absence of captain and defender Millie Bright who is a key cog in the back line. However, due to the depth and quality of a team like Chelsea, this should not have been a catastrophic absence.

Many of Chelsea's mistakes came from their own wrongdoing but it was also Arsenal's pressure and ability to pocket threats such as Lauren James and Niamh Charles at times.

Arsenal heave aerial options

Ahead of the match, the Gunners were still yet to score from a header and have had a poor set piece record this season.

Defender, Jen Beattie, was Arsenal's main aerial target towards the back end of last season however, with new signing, Amanda Ilestedt coming in over the summer, the back line has shifted.

Beattie has only featured three times in an Arsenal shirt this season but Ilestedt has proved herself as a first choice option, doubling Arsenal's lead.

During the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Ilestedt provided goals for Sweden with her head and demonstrated that ability. However, in an Arsenal shirt, that element of her skill set had previously not been on display.

Chelsea looked unrecognisable

Whether it was poor decision making or crumbling under pressure, Chelsea looked almost unrecognisable from their usual uniform set up.

From Ann Katrin Berger's poor goalkeeping at times and Lauren James' reckless bursts of frustration, an often world class side looked far from it against a determined Arsenal squad.

It seemed bizarre that Chelsea's performance did not shift after half time. Manager, Emma Hayes, known for her firm and passionate team talks, did not manage to inspire change among her players as they continued to make errors.

Chelsea's errors today could prove costly in the close title race, with the Gunners now level on points.