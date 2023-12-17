Bristol City 0-3 Chelsea: Goals from Kerr, James and Cuthbert put Chelsea top

Emma Hayes's side head to the top of the WSL after thumping Bristol City away from home.

Both sides were evenly matched in the first half regardless of the goal line at half time, but like most of City's games this season, complacency crept in at the worst of times.

Chelsea have now scored 33 goals across their last five WSL matches against The Vixens, who are now winless in eight games at home, leading to their longest winless streak in the Women's Super League.

Story of the Match

Hannah Hampton gained her first start for Chelsea to round out the year - an illness in camp ruled out Ann-Katrin Berger and Zecira Musiovic started on the bench.

Unfortunately, City was without Brooke Aspin, who was loan-tied and subsequently ruled out of today's game.

Many expected the visitors to snowplow through one of the highest conceding sides in the league, but was met by an first half of well-matched football.

The game started with both sides excited - Amalie Thestrup nutmegged Sophie Ingle to spark a counterattack after initial moments of pressure from the visitors.

Chelsea went on the push, but Sjoke Nusken's goalbound shot in the 3rd minute went flying over the crossbar.

A shift in momentum then benefitted the hosts - Thestrup was alone in the box and tried to latch onto a swinging cross but the ball was just ahead of her.

The Blues were unable to clear from a corner, and the ball dropped 5 five yards out allowing Abi Harrison a free shot on goal - but her shot was blocked.

Lauren James then opened the scoring in the sixteenth minute - Bristol City were unlucky to go down after a positive start, but it was inevitable for the league leaders to go ahead.

James took the ball down well and drove at the the City defence who backed off - she then unleashed a powerful effort which rattled the net from outside the box, putting her side ahead.

The visitors then leaned back after going ahead and settled into a spell of well maintained possession.

The Blues made a quick run down the left side of the field with the help of Guro Reiten. She chipped in a teasing cross that was met by Megan Connolly, who headed the ball up into the air to clear.

However, Erin Cuthbert was waiting for it and hit a first-time volley into the bottom corner of the net, putting her side two up within thirty-five minutes.

Emma Hayes' side maintained their ruthless performance, with Sam Kerr constantly chasing down several balls sent over the top.

Although Kerr was yet to score, she put pressure on the Bristol City goalkeeper, Olivia Clark, who was quick to come off her line multiple times to prevent the Matildas international from scoring.

The Vixens did show some signs of life during the first half - Just before the break, the hosts nearly chipped a goal back. The ball landed at the feet of an unmarked Ffion Morgan in the box, However, Hampton acted quickly and made a superb save with her feet to deny the Welsh forward.

Second Half

City began the second half with a comeback in mind. Chelsea patiently built up possession but lost the ball several times - The Vixens quickly transitioned and sent a long ball forward, which went straight to Hannah Hampton.

The hosts were initially in control, but they became complacent and were subsequently put under pressure by the visiting team - something seen frequently with the newly promoted side.

Despite this, the Blues had a several great opportunities to score, when Erin Cuthbert picked up a loose ball and fizzed it to Fran Kirby.

Kirby's attempt went amiss, and soon after, Guro Reiten attempted a curling shot at goal but it was blocked by a defender.

Lauren James then had a chance to score with a looping shot from range, but the ball hit the crossbar. Kirby had another chance on the rebound, but her shot was stopped by a stunning diving save from Olivia Clark.

It was surprising that Kerr hadn't already scored in this game. A few of her attempts in the first half were impressively cushioned by Clark.

However, a third goal was brewing, and City fell to the pressure.

Kirby slipped the ball through to Reiten, who chipped in a cross to Kerr. She peeled away from her marker at the back post, launched herself into the air, and met the cross with a powerful, downward header into the bottom corner.

Olivia Clark was up and ready once again. The home keeper quickly raced off her line to dive straight at the feet of Aggie Beever-Jones, denying Chelsea a fourth goal.

However, her superb afternoon, despite conceding three, came to an end before the final whistle as she was substituted for Benedicte Haland.

Chelsea then saw the game out pretty easily apart from Niamh Charles seeing red. She was sent off with just two minutes of stoppage time remaining.

The Blues now see themselves top of the tree before the Christmas break, and extend their winning streak over Bristol City.

Since beating Chelsea in consecutive WSL meetings in 2013, The Vixens are now currently winless in fourteen games against the Blues in the competition, losing thirteen.

Player of the Match - Hannah Hampton

Hampton made her first start for Chelsea this afternoon as Ann Katrin Berger was unable to play due to illness.

Making a first start in the WSL is a remarkable achievement! Despite Bristol City's tame attempts, she managed to keep them from scoring and earned a clean sheet on her first appearance in the WSL.