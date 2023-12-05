Tottenham vs West Ham: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 15, 2023

Spurs will be looking to get back to winning ways against the Irons, having not picked up all three points in a game for four matches.

After three straight defeats to Chelsea, Wolves and Aston Villa, Ange Postecoglou's side snatched a brilliant point away to Manchester City on Sunday in a thrilling draw. Despite missing a number of key players, Spurs stuck to their attacking football and produced an excellent second-half display.

Despite the good result on Sunday, the hosts have dropped out of the top four and victory on Thursday evening is vitally important.

West Ham were left frustrated over the weekend, as they drew at home to Crystal Palace, but have picked up seven points from their last three matches, with last-gasp victories against Burnley and Nottingham Forest.

David Moyes' side sit in ninth place in the league and just six points off Spurs who are fifth. The East London club can go one point off of Brighton if they beat Tottenham on Thursday evening.

Team News

Tottenham

Spurs will be very grateful to welcome back a couple of players from their long list of absentees for this match, with Cristian Romero returning from suspension and Richarlison nearing full fitness, as he came off the bench for the last few minutes against Man City.

Spurs are not hopeful that Pape Matar Sarr will be fit for Thursday, but he may return at the weekend, after picking up a knock in the defeat to Wolves.

Postecoglou's side are also without long term absentees James Maddison (ankle), Micky Van Der Ven (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (ankle), Manor Solomon (knee) and Ivan Perisic (knee) who are all not expected to feature until the New Year at the earliest.

West Ham

Michail Antonio came off after just 11 minutes against Forest with a knee injury and has missed the last two matches as well and is not expected back until mid-December.

Club captain Kurt Zouma is expected to return to the side after missing the draw against Palace, due to a robbery at his family home.

Other than the absence of Antonio, Moyes has a full squad to pick from.

Likely Lineups

Tottenham

Vicario; Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie; Bissouma, Kulusevski, Lo Celso; Gil, Johnson, Son.

West Ham

Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Paqueta, Bowen.

Key Players

Dejan Kulusevski

With Spurs missing Maddison's creativity, Kulusevski has been one of the key creators in the side and was brilliant against Man City, picking up an assist for Son Heung-Min and scoring the equaliser, with a great header.

Postecoglou has used the Swede in midfield and on the wing to utilise him as best as possible and Kulusevski has shone in both roles. The former Juventus player has scored four goals this season, but his constant running and pressing is also very impressive and crucial to the way Spurs want to play.

The winger's height and power provides a different threat for fullbacks, as he is so dangerous from deep and in the penalty box. If West Ham can keep the Sweden international quiet, then they will have a good chance of picking up a result.

Mohammed Kudus

Kudus has been a revelation since joining West Ham from Ajax in the summer, causing the Hammers fans to rapidly fall in love with the winger. The Ghanian has three Premier League goals this season, including two goals in his last three matches.

Not only is Kudus a threat in front of goal, the former Ajax player has been a creative spark for Moyes' side, creating both goals late on against Burnley at Turf Moor.

With the way Spurs' fullbacks spring forward and invert into midfield, there is often plenty of space left for the opposition wingers to exploit and West Ham will be hoping that Kudus is able make the most of his opposing number, Destiny Udogie bursting forward.

With Jarrod Bowen moving up front in Antonio's absence and Paqueta taking up the other wide role, Kudus' speed and trickly dribbling is essential to the way West Ham attack.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is to be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The match is due to kick off at 20:15 BST on Thursday the 7th of December.

How can I watch?

The game will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime for viewers around the world, with BBC Radio 5 Live providing commentary for listeners in the United Kingdom.