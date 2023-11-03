Lamptey back but Estupinan still out – Brighton quotes Pre-Everton meeting

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi confirmed the return of injury-plagued defender Tariq Lamptey in his press conference ahead of a Premier League meeting with Everton on Saturday.

The Seagulls travel up to Merseyside for their eleventh game of the Premier League season, and after four consecutive matches without a victory, will be looking to return to top form.

Having won just four of their 18 meetings against sides managed by Sean Dyche, Brighton’s task is far from an easy one against the 15th-placed Toffees, but they do have reasons for optimism.

There was positive news on Lamptey, a new contract for Jason Steele and the impending return of Jakub Moder, as well as several other quotes from De Zerbi in the conference.

One man back, one more to come

Ahead of the trip to Goodison Park, De Zerbi was asked about the fitness of a squad that is starting to feel the brunt of competing in Europe.

With longer-term absentees including Julio Enciso, Solly March and Danny Welbeck, the Seagulls are being forced to try players out of position – evident in the scratch backline assembled against Fulham last weekend.

While Pascal Gross had to deputise at right-back then, and James Milner has been used on both sides of defence of late, De Zerbi was able to offer better news on those returning from injury to ease the burden.

"Pervis [Estupinan] is not available, but Tariq is on the list for tomorrow,” said the Italian.

"I don’t know how long Pervis is out for.

"I don’t want to take risks, especially in this difficult situation.

“He has been injured for one month, so we have to be sure [of his fitness] when he’s next with the group."

Those comments from De Zerbi could be understood to mean that Estupinan will not return before the next international break, which will be taken after the Seagulls’ clash with Sheffield United on Sunday, 12 November.

With big away matches against Nottingham Forest, AEK Athens and Chelsea to follow after the break, fans will be keeping everything crossed that the Ecuadorian can return before then.

Steele rewarded for fine form

Without any midweek action, the big headline of Brighton’s week has been the new contract handed to goalkeeper Jason Steele.

Having recently reaffirmed his position as the number one ‘keeper at the club, Steele has been rewarded with an extension until summer 2026, and De Zerbi was full of praise for a figure he has trusted even since arriving at the Amex.

"Jason Steele is very important on and off the pitch. I think he deserves the new contract because he is playing very well,” said De Zerbi.

"Last season he was one of the secrets as to why we reached our target of European football, and this season I think he has followed by playing very well."

With 37 saves, a pass completion rate of 88% and one assist from 15 Premier League appearances after De Zerbi arrived last season, Steele certainly proved his worth.

Having previously served as understudy to Maty Ryan and Robert Sanchez under Graham Potter, Steele stepped out of the shadows and into the limelight.

Even with Dutchman Bart Verbruggen signed as a long-term successor this summer, Steele has not withered away and looks set to continue as first-choice for the time being, including effectively being guaranteed a start against Everton.

Moder not far off

Brighton’s persisting injury issue of the last 18 months has been the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) complaint inflicting midfielder Jakub Moder.

The Polish international has become a divisive figure amongst fans since he was last seen against Norwich City in April 2022, with some believing he will be unsuited to the style of play that has since been adopted at the club.

While it has been a long road to recovery for Moder, he finally played competitive football at the back end of October with a 30-minute run-out in the Premier League 2 against Arsenal under-21s.

"I’m happy for Jakub. I was a player and I know how players can suffer when they have an injury,” said De Zerbi.

"He can be important for us, for sure. He’s working with us and starting to play with the under-21s to get more minutes and get used to playing again."

While the match practice came in an eventual 6-3 defeat to Arsenal, Moder’s involvement was viewed as a huge positive by Brighton under-21s manager Shannon Ruth.

Speaking after that game, Ruth said: “I said in the changing room, he [Moder] is our biggest positive from today. For him to be back on the grass after what he has been through is really good to see.

“Although he will be disappointed with the scoreline, probably deep inside he will be pleased he got through that and onto the next set of minutes,” Ruth added.

While hopes of seeing Moder in first-team action may be some way off yet, positive steps are clearly being taken towards his full return.

Toffees are a changed side

As for Brighton’s opponents on Saturday, De Zerbi was full of compliments for how Sean Dyche has got Everton playing recently.

The Toffees have gone through nine managers since Brighton’s first Premier League meeting with them back in October 2017, and a record of four wins, two draws and six defeats to the Merseysiders over that time reflects the uncertainties of playing against them.

The most dominant of Brighton’s wins came against a Frank Lampard-helmed side in January when four different players netted in a 4-1 win, but when Dyche came in to exact a hearty revenge by winning 5-1 at The Amex, a big statement was put out.

“When we beat Everton in January, they were a different team and now they have different energy and a different style of play. They are very direct, they play a lot of second balls. They are a good team,” said De Zerbi.

While he praised the consistency in the Toffees’ team as the beat Burnley 3-0 in the Carabao Cup Fourth Round on Wednesday, De Zerbi was also keen to impress how greater focus will be on his own side.

“They know very well their qualities. They have very good players, but we have to play better. We can play better," he said.

“We have to be more focused and play with the attitude to get the result. We should not have lost two points to Fulham. They had three shots on target and we didn’t win the game.

“We have to work better, because okay, you can be lucky and unlucky one time, but not always.”