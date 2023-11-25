Nottingham Forest 2-3 Brighton: Post-Match Player Ratings

Brighton and Hove Albion collected a significant three points as their injury-hit defence saw out an anxiety-inducing final 20 minutes with ten men against Nottingham Forest.

Lewis Dunk’s 73rd-minute red card left the Seagulls reeling against a Forest side buoyed by Morgan Gibbs-White’s successfully converted penalty, but impressive defending saw Roberto De Zerbi’s side emerge victorious after another bruising encounter.

With Evan Ferguson and João Pedro adding to their goal tallies and Forest putting up a huge fight for a share of the spoils, it was a memorable afternoon at the City Ground.

As Brighton secured their first Premier League win for two months, there was plenty to dissect in the performances of both sides, starting with Steve Cooper’s hosts.

Nottingham Forest

Odysseas Vlachodimos – 6

Conceding three goals is never ideal in a Premier League match, but with Brighton extending their goalscoring run to 29 consecutive matches, Vlachodimos may have never expected to keep a clean sheet.

The Greece number one made saves from Billy Gilmour and Jan Paul van Hecke's efforts, and while he was questionably beaten by Ferguson’s long-range strike, he was powerless to resist Pedro’s double.

Ola Aina – 6

Nigeria international Aina has done superbly to surpass Serge Aurier and Neco Williams as Forest’s first-choice right-back this season and showed more of his energy and industry in this meeting.

He was kept busier by João Pedro than he has by other opponents this season, which goes some way to saying how well Brighton did to control the game in the tempestuous conditions Forest can create at home.

Moussa Niakhaté – 6

Niakhate has spent much of the last 18 months as the most selfless man in Nottingham, covering for a legion of defensive injuries.

He has never nailed down a starting berth in that time, though, and having been slow to close down for Ferguson’s goal, surely Willy Boly will come back to replace the Senegal international next time out.

Murillo – 7

A force of nature, the 21-year-old Brazilian has stepped into the Premier League and been fully at ease ever since his September debut.

He fulfilled Cooper’s demands again on this occasion, progressing the ball with purpose and remaining resolute in the air, albeit without being on the right side of the result.

Harry Toffolo – 7

Former Huddersfield defender Toffolo was a surprising thorn in Brighton’s side at stages and built on some impressive recent performances that bely his status in Steve Cooper’s squad.

Like Aina, he offers bags of energy and some decent quality, linking up with Anthony Elanga superbly at times. Still has work to do on his defending, though.

Danilo – 5

Far from the Brazilian’s best day in the Garibaldi red, and far below the standards he set in a starring role in Forest’s 3-1 win in this fixture back in April.

With just 23 passes in his 61 minutes on the pitch, and 15 of them finding a teammate, the 22-year-old was cut adrift in a match to forget.

Orel Mangala – 6

A fairly nondescript day for a defensive midfielder; hardly of use when the match becomes so chaotic.

Nonetheless, Mangala lasted the full 90 minutes and kept recycling possession for those around him. He cannot be the only one blamed for poor defending or finishing.

Nicolás Domínguez – 6

Formerly a rumoured target of Brighton’s, Domínguez’s performance in this meeting typified his form of late.

Plenty of energy, plenty of tricks and some nice play – he played the ball around with the best accuracy of any Forest player – but the end product was lacking.

He will develop, no doubt, to reward Forest for tempting him to the East Midlands.

Morgan Gibbs-White – 9

Despite costing Forest so much when he signed 18 months ago, Gibbs-White is undisputedly the club’s best signing since returning to the Premier League.

He drives forward with terrific power and control, and is a constant terrier for his side, backing teammates, winding up opposition players and generally leaving an impact on games.

It did not result in a win on this occasion, but with a goal and an assist, he should be proud of his output.

Chris Wood – 6

An Albion player once upon a time, Wood provided exactly the kind of physical presence every Premier League defence knows he can.

The New Zealander met his match in Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke, but was of use for the Reds’ opening goal, causing chaos in the box.

Anthony Elanga – 7

Finished a brilliant cross from Gibbs-White within three minutes, but his game tailed off from there.

The Swede’s output is unarguable so far, but if he can learn from how Brighton defended against him, he can reach another level.

Substitutes:

Divock Origi – 5

Unfortunately for Forest, this was not one of Origi’s famous late cameos. Five touches, no shots, and no joy.

Callum Hudson-Odoi – 5

Many English fans will be hoping Hudson-Odoi’s career – once tipped for stardom – gets a shot in the arm at Forest. This game did not suggest that, as he missed out on the chance to be a hero in the last 20 minutes.

Ryan Yates – 6

In contrast to his higher-profile teammates, Yates almost was the saviour as his late header represented Forest’s best chance to equalise. Much to the Nottinghamshire man’s chagrin, Bart Vebruggen collected.

Neco Williams – 5

No time to make an impact, having been introduced in the 89th minute.

Brighton

Bart Verbruggen – 7

Newly instated as the Netherlands’ number one, Verbruggen is steadily growing into the same shirt for Brighton too.

Curiously selected for two straight matches after De Zerbi announced Jason Steele as his preferred option in goal, but hey ho. Vebruggen pulled off a superb save to keep out Yates’ effort and will be the toast of the dressing room resultantly.

Joël Veltman – 6

Sucked in for Forest’s opening goal, which does unfortunately count against his score for this match.

It is not clear what advice Veltman was given about marking Chris Wood, but he seemed more worried about this than protecting the back post, which he will need reminding of as Albion’s long-term right-back going forward.

Jan Paul van Hecke – 8

Though he was the lesser of Brighton’s centre-backs before his partner’s sending-off, van Hecke claims the plaudits here for his role in marshalling the backline late on.

It is something he has done before – taking the lead in Europa League matches against all three group opponents – but is yet to wear thin in its magnitude so far; a young defender with such calm in his duties.

The Dutchman is improving at an incredible rate, and it is just what the doctor ordered.

Lewis Dunk – 6

A Jekyll and Hyde performance from the Brighton skipper, who was superb up to the 73rd minute when he was shown a red card for two cases of dissent after the award of Forest’s penalty.

He had been spot-on with the ball, selfless in defence and monstrous in the Forest box to help earn Albion’s second-half penalty, and will be a huge miss in Albion’s forthcoming games.

Tariq Lamptey – 5

Was caught out upfield as Gibbs-White burst away for Elanga’s opener, and then added his name to Albion’s injury list by coming off in the 35th minute.

Far from ideal whilst left-back is the position hardest hit by injuries right now.

Billy Gilmour – 7

Having been involved in two testing games with Scotland during the latest international break, Gilmour is demonstrating exceptional fitness in this tricky spell.

The diminutive midfielder again did the business up in Nottingham, taking his partnership with Pascal Gross to another level as they outwitted the three-man Forest midfield and were crucial in the Seagulls’ victory.

Pascal Gross – 9

While João Pedro will grab the headlines, surely Gross was Albion’s key man in this match.

With two assists – one a smart pass to find Ferguson in space, the other a lovely cross for Pedro – and the versatility to defend stoutly when Dunk was sent off, the evergreen German added another classic performance into his oeuvre.

Is it time to start talking about him as Albion’s best-ever player?

Simon Adingra – 7

After a canon of standout performances of late, Adingra took more of a backseat at the City Ground but went about his business tidily.

Every recent Brighton game seems to require a selfless performer or two, and by playing the full 90 minutes after a long international window with Côte d’Ivoire, Adingra did a great job for his team.

Adam Lallana – 6

Withdrawn at half-time after a quiet 45 minutes in the number 10 position.

Lallana remains a reliable squad figure for the Seagulls, but without a goal or assist so far this season, his transition towards a coaching role seems to be being accelerated.

Ansu Fati – 5

Unfortunately forced off after 21 minutes, nursing a muscle issue. Had little chance to make an impact up to that point.

Evan Ferguson – 7

It is a joy to watch Ferguson develop into a striker of real pedigree whilst still in the infancy of his Brighton career.

Like any great Premier League striker, the 19-year-old took advantage of his window of opportunity at the City Ground, with his only shot of the afternoon producing Brighton’s first goal.

Some power behind his strike, and how important it was too.

Substitutes:

João Pedro – 9

De Zerbi’s trusted man comes up trumps again.

Pedro is fast becoming a candidate for the best Premier League signing of the summer, with nothing seeming to phase him and his bond with the Italian boss proving unbreakable.

A powerful header and a coolly-taken penalty exemplified his skill and won the day for a relieved Brighton.

Jack Hinshelwood – 7

After a baptism of fire on his league debut against Aston Villa, Hinshelwood returned in the unfortunate circumstance of Lamptey’s injury.

He did not care that he played out of position, and put in an excellent shift that will see him forgiven for conceding a second-half penalty.

Facundo Buonanotte – 6

Just 16 touches for the young Argentine in a quiet second half, but one of several to give everything for the cause late on.

Carlos Baleba – 6

Brought energy and spirit from the bench, which was everything that the Seagulls needed from their Cameroonian youngster.

Jakub Moder – 6

Brilliant to see his continuing road to recovery at the City Ground, as his physicality helped edge Brighton over the line.