Wolves vs Tottenham: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 12, 2023

Wolves host Spurs in the early kick-off on Saturday as the Lilywhites look to get back to winning ways following a disappointing defeat to Chelsea on Monday night.

Spurs had been unbeaten during the first ten games of the Premier League season before Monday, but lost by four goals to one in a chaotic London derby, one that saw them play a majority of the match with nine men. Tottenham do still sit in second and only two points off league leaders Manchester City.

The visitors are without a number of first team players due to injuries and suspensions and Ange Postecoglou is facing a selection headache to put a side together capable of picking up all three points.

Wolves have also had a positive start to the season, with Gary O'Neil's side currently sat in 14th place and six points above the relegation zone. Considering the former Bournemouth manager only came in days before the first game, he has done a remarkable job which included beating Manchester City at Molineux Stadium.

Considering Spurs' injuries, the hosts will fancy picking up a repeat of the result the last time these sides met, with Adama Traore scoring a late winner to give Wolves all three points.

The main absentee for Wolves is their star man Pedro Neto, who picked up a hamstring injury a few weeks ago in the draw against Newcastle United. The winger is out injured for the match against Spurs, but is expected to return following the international break.

Neto has arguably been Wolves' best player this season and was a big miss in the recent defeat to Sheffield United.

Hugo Bueno Lopez is also unavailable for the visit of Spurs with a knee injury and, like Neto, is expected back at the end of the month.

Spurs have an extremely long list of absentees for their trip to Molineux and Postecoglou is going to have to put together a makeshift side.

Micky Van de Ven picked up a hamstring injury against Chelsea and is expected to be out until the new year along with James Maddison, who suffered ankle ligament damage on Monday.

Richarlison is sidelined for the next month following scheduled surgery on an issue with his pubic bone, which has been ongoing this season.

Manor Solomon has a long term injury to his meniscus and his return is unknown. Ivan Perisic suffered an ACL injury in training and like the former Fulham winger, his return date is unknown.

Cristian Romero is suspended for the next three matches after receiving a straight red card for a dangerous tackle on Enzo Fernandez. Destiny Udogie is also suspended for the trip to Wolves following two bookable offences against Chelsea.

Pedro Porro and Ben Davies are also doubts due to ankle issues, but are expected to make the matchday squad.

Likely Lineups

Sa; Semedo, Kilman, Dawson, Gomes; Hwang, Lemina, Traore, Ait-Nouri; Cunha, Kalajdzic.

Vicario; Porro, Dier, Davies, Emerson; Bissouma, Sarr, Lo Celso; Kulusevski, Johnson, Son.

Key Players

Although Neto has taken all the headlines at Wolves this season, Hwang has been excellent and is their top scorer so far this campaign, picking up six goals and two assists.

The South Korean forward has featured in different positions across the front three and scored a brilliant winner against Manchester City a few weeks ago.

Hwang's pace and quick feet have been tricky for defenders to deal with at times this season and if Wolves are to pick up a result then they will need him to take advantage of Spurs' makeshift back four.

With Neto's injury, the attack relies on Hwang very heavily.

Considering Spurs have lost the majority of the spine of their side for this match, with no Romero, Van de Ven or Maddison, they will need Bissouma to be on top form to help them control the match.

The Mali international has been excellent going forward and defensively this season following a poor campaign last year under Antonio Conte.

Bissouma is vital in Postecoglou's side moving the ball from defence to attack and breaking up opposition attacks with tackles and interceptions.

It is vital that the former Brighton man protects the two centre-backs, who will have not started together yet this season under the new manager.

Without Maddison accompanying him in midfield, Bissouma will need step up even more and be a leader on the pitch.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is to be played at Molineux Stadium, which has a capacity of 32,050.

What time is kick-off?

The match is due to start at 12:30 BST on Saturday the 11th of November.

How can I watch?

The game is going to be broadcast live on TNT Sports for viewers in the United Kingdom, with BBC Radio 5 Live also providing commentary.