Manchester United vs Newcastle: Women's FA Cup Preview, Round 4, 2024

LEIGH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 17: Ella Toone of Manchester United Women celebrates scoring their first goal during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Manchester United and Liverpool FC at Leigh Sports Village on December 17, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The Adobe Women’s FA Cup fourth round sees third-tier Newcastle United visit the Leigh Sports Village as Marc Skinner’s side look to better their previous campaign in the cup, after losing in the final against Chelsea last May.

Having already overcome one Manchester-based side in Mancunian Unity this season, Newcastle will look to do it once more on Sunday.

The Red Devils are enduring an underwhelming campaign, seeing themselves sit seven points off WSL league leaders, Chelsea, after ten games.

Skinner’s side suffered a detrimental month in October – winning two out of seven in all competitions – including a dumping from the Champions League qualifications after a 3-1 defeat away against PSG.

Additionally, their home form is not providing good viewing for the Reds this season, winning only one which came in a 5-0 thumping against West Ham.

However, they are enjoying life in the Conti-Cup winning all of their three games so far, although still awaiting to face fierce rivals Manchester City later this month.

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

The Mancunians aren’t unfamiliar with facing North-East oppositions in the FA Cup, overcoming both Sunderland and Durham Women in their 22/23 campaign – with the latter proving most comfortable, before going on a direct route to the final where a single goal from Chelsea’s Sam Kerr saw The Blues run out eventual winners.

Melvine Malard is dubious for contention following a calf issue throughout the week.

Irene has built up fitness in their Malta camp after a minor issue prior to the Christmas break, however still a doubt to feature.

Gabby George is set to miss the season after her ACL injury back in October.

Newcastle United via Getty Images) (Photo by Harriet Massey/via

Newcastle United see themselves unbeaten in 30 games, which resulted in an undefeated calendar year for 2023, with Becky Langley’s side on course for a double promotion into the Championship.

The Magpies recently turned into a professional environment seeing numerous additions in the summer put them on course for another rise up the leagues.

Scoring 41 goals and only conceding five in the league this season, the Toon Army haven’t refrained from showing off their attacking capabilities, recently hosting a 14-goal thriller at Kingston Park -which saw National League lead goal scorer, Bridget Galloway net a hat trick.

Sunday will be United’s fourth game in the cup this campaign, defeating Mancunian Unity 9-2, Chorley 5-0, before hosting their only game of the competition so far, which saw a 5-0 victory over Stoke City in the last round.

Newcastle will be without versatile Becky Ferguson following an injury picked up in the late stages of 2023.

Likely Lineups

Manchester United

Tullis-Joyce; Blundell, Turner, Le Tissier, Riviere; Ladd, Zelem, Toone; Galton, Parris, Geyse.

Newcastle United

Donnelly; Bedeau, Potts, Stobbs, Watt; Kelly, Boddy; Dodds, Gibson, Barker, Galloway

Players to Watch

Getty Images) (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via

Coming up to completing her first year at the Club, Riviere has established herself as one of the most consistent names in the team for Skinner’s side.

Grasping her opportunity following Gabby George’s unfortunate ACL injury back in October, the Canadian International has showcased her comfortabilities in going forward whilst also proving her best attributes of winning regular duels in the right-back position.

Rachel Williams

Getty Images) (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via

Meanwhile, despite having many attacking options at Manchester United, veteran striker Williams has offered a wealth of experience for the Red Devils.

The prolific poacher has proved dangerous off the bench this season, becoming renowned for her late contributions in the WSL.

However, only seeing her starts this season come in cup competitions, the former England International could be in from the beginning come Sunday to prove a point.

Newcastle United - Charlotte Potts

Newcastle United via Getty Images) (Photo by Harriet Massey/via

Potts rejoined the Magpies for her second spell back in October 2022, with typical modern-day centre-half experiencing spells in Canada, Scotland and Switzerland before returning to the North-East.

With a wealth of WSL experience, the 29-year-old has excelled in Langley’s backline proving her abilities on the ball, whilst also flourishing in her defensive attributes and contributing with the odd goal as showcased at St James’ Park last April.

Tyler Dodds

Newcastle United via Getty Images) (Photo by Harriet Massey/via

Furthermore, Tyler Dodds ended her long wait for a goal in black and white last week with an impressive strike against Halifax in a 7-0 win being her first since the summer move.

Childhood Newcastle fan enjoyed spells across the whole of the North-East with stints at Middlesbrough, Durham and Sunderland all coming before her arrival at the Toon Army.

A relentless and direct approach down the right-hand side has proved a handful for defenders this campaign, providing many assists for the previously mentioned top goal scorer, Bridget Galloway.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Manchester United host this one at the Leigh Sports Village.

What time is kick-off?

The game is scheduled to get underway at Sunday 12 pm BST.

How can I watch?

This game will be live on the FA Player.

With over 1,000 Newcastle fans in attendance, the away end is sold out – however, home tickets are still available.