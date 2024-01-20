Brentford fought a hard battle to see off a strong Nottingham Forest side 3-2.

After Danilo saw his chance to beat out Flekken at the far post in only 2 minutes into the game, the Bees' crowd saw their hopes dashed. Not until Ivan Toney stepped up to equalize with a free kick that showed off his classic calm when given set pieces.

Two eerily similar headed goals, first from Ben Mee, then Chris Wood saw the two teams at the lower end of the table neck and neck, but it was a beautiful half-volley from Neal Maupay that proved to be the nail in the coffin for Forest.

The win brings the Bees up from 16th to 14th, and Nottingham Forest down to replace them at 16th.

Story of the Match

Thomas Frank has had a tough time in recent defeats with his injury list piling high, including the likes of captain Christian Nørgaard, Bryan Mbeumo and Aaron Hickey, as well as others away for international duty.

Chris Wood lead the line for Nottingham Forest after his recent impressive performances, scoring the winning goal in their FA Cup replay against Blackpool. Nuno Espírito Santo was also left scratching his chin with six of his squad away for the Africa Cup of Nations.

The scoring was opened in only the second minute. Danilo touched the ball outside the box as Brentford failed to clear, then deftly sent a controlled shot directly into the bottom right-hand corner, which took 'keeper Mark Flekken completely off guard.

With his first proper move towards the opposite net, Toney burst away thanks to a long ball from Mathias Jensen but wasn't able to get into a good shooting position, and sent a pass that was headed out of the box.

Nearing the 20th minute, Mikkel Damsgaard appeared to be pulled down by Orel Mangala, who is given a yellow, and a free kick was awarded, to be taken by Toney.

Toney lined the ball up, took a look at the gap between Hudson-Odoi and the rest of the Forest wall, then sent a simple ball ever so slightly curving around the wall, and into the goal-mouth for his first Premier League goal since his return. As the crowd roared in celebration, Toney held up a shirt, dedicating his goal to family member Uncle Brian.

With this Brentford seemed reinvigorated, and piled on the energy, clearly Forest were put on the back foot by this, as the Bees started to press harder and got more chances for it.

Toney further showed his playmaking ability, passing the ball backwards after reaching the byline, and the well-positioned Keane Lewis-Potter thundered it against the crossbar from only four yards out.

After a cross-goal pass is punched away by Flekken, Maupay and Nicholas Dominguez clash heads, with both examined by medics, but look all set to rejoin the battle.

With the atmosphere in the Gtech still tense following a goalless 20 minutes, the first half ended much quieter than it started.

Neither side was letting up throughout the first half, and while Brentford were riding the high of Toney's intelligent free kick, at this point it was still either side's game.

The second half kicked off with a quick foul on Toney by Dominguez, earning Jensen a chance at a free kick, which was easily sent out by the Forest defence.

As tensions heightened, Danilo and Nathan Collins both stretched to reach a ball from opposite sides, Collins' leg was quicker, launching the ball away, but Danilo's late challenge caught Collins' leg, and the Brazilian defender received a yellow card.

Lewis-Potter missed yet another chance, as Toney drove his way out wide, sent a cross in and the young forward had sent it straight to the keeper from close range.

On the break, Maupay was given a chance in front of a heavily guarded net, but Lewis-Potter once again scuffed his shot ahead of a gaping net.

Questions will likely be raised of his performance tonight, as he grabs his face in frustration.

Brentford stormed ahead, and Jensen sent a corner to the near post, Mee shook off Gonzalo Montiel and headed it past a stunned Matt Turner, who was only able to watch as the Bees made it 2-1.

After several minutes of Forest dancing around the enemy box, Hudson-Odoi sent a curving cross onto the head of Wood, who paid his mark Mee back in kind for that header only 10 minutes earlier, with a glancing one of his own to draw the game level.

Forest were pushing back against Brentford's oppressive chances, but looked as though they were temporarily, the weaker side as they came up short in converting any chances.

With the game level at 2-2, Roerslev sends a rough, spinning ball to Maupay, surrounded on either side by Forest's back line.

Coming off his shoulder, he eased it down and immediately pulled off a beautifully physical half-volley across Turner into the bottom right, showing an energy he had lacked in the final third since the start of the game.

Toney celebrated with him at the corner flag, as the red and white crowd roared at the potential of a home win.

They were silenced momentarily however, as the goal was looked at briefly by VAR for a possible handball, but it was allowed and Brentford stole back the score-line to make it 3-2.

Assistant Manager Pedro Costa earned himself a yellow card for excessive complaining to the officials. Despite this, Forest keep up their attacking pressure.

In the 73rd minute, Shandon Baptiste comes on for Damsgaard and Neal Maupay is removed for Sergio Regulion, who made his debut for the club.

As the last 15 minutes arrived, Wood and Domingeuz dance their way into Brentford's box, and practically pass the ball into Flekken's gloves after the referee calls a foul against Mee.

As we went into the 82nd minute, Forest kept up their barrage of attacks, with Hudson-Odoi at the playmaker's helm, but his cross goes too wide for Wood and Pinnock sends it out for a throw-in.

The Gtech watched on with gritted teeth, as Forest came within inches of scoring again and again, with Brentford hesitant to make their way up the pitch, with as much vigour as earlier.

More substitutions followed, with Brandon Aguilera, who came on for Montiel, making his Premier League debut.

At the 85th minute, Toney lobbed the ball over the Forest back line for Lewis-Potter, who hesistated and was dispossessed immediately, the forward looked devastated, as he let another good chance slip.

Soon after, Roerslev went to the ground after a strong challenge against him, Brentford's lack of natural full-backs is exposed, as Kristoffer Ajer was sent in to replace him, with Josh Dasilva coming on for Lewis-Potter.

As the 90 minute mark ticked over, the fourth official Thomas Bramhall announced 10 more minutes of the tense, see-sawing match.

As Jensen made his way off, and Yehor Yarmoliuk came on, Forest kept a tight hold on possession for practically all of extra time, hungry for an equalizer.

And with the last kick of the game, the final whistle blew and Brentford break their losing streak, giving them a much needed barrier against the threat of relegation.

Player of the match

Toney played well both as a striker and a playmaker, even falling back into midfield to support as well as making key passes in the final third.

His goal from a close free-kick, showed just why Toney was the 3rd highest scorer last season, his calm demeanour in the face of set pieces gave Brentford a much needed equalizer.

If not for that goal, the Bees might not have found their footing, and could have been left without any way to catch up to Forest's early scoring.

While a rare showing of impressive shooting from Maupay earned the Bees their victory, Toney's contribution after eight months away from the pitch cannot be downplayed, in his own words:

"I'm back."