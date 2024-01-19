Brentford and Nottingham Forest return to Premier League action following the winter break but, for some, it was been a longer wait than others.

The hosts will be hoping that the return of star striker Ivan Toney, following his eight-month ban for gambling rules breaches, can rejuvenate their underwhelming start to the season, with the Bees currently on a run of seven games without a win across all competitions.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side will be equally keen to pick up three points, despite being unbeaten in their last four games, as fears loom over a possible points deduction after the club were found guilty of breaches of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Going into the game, Brentford we knocked out of the FA Cup in extra time after a 3-2 defeat in their replay against Wolves, whereas Saturday's visitors were on the fortunate side of fate after narrowly edging out Blackpool in a 3-2 win in their own FA Cup replay.

History dictates that this should be a tightly-contested encounter, with three of these sides' last four meetings ending as a draw - a result that would do neither team any real favours this time around.

Team news

In what will feel like a new signing for Thomas Frank's side, Ivan Toney's eight-month ban for breaches of the FA's betting rules has now come to an end, with the Danish manager confirming: "Ivan Toney will start and he will also be our captain tomorrow."

The Bees are missing two players who are representing their nations at the African Cup of Nations, with Yoane Wissa and Frank Onyeka representing DR Congo and Nigeria respectively.

They are also missing Saman Ghoddos, who is similarly representing Iran at the Asian Cup.

Rico Henry remains a long-term absentee and is expected to miss most, if not all, of the remainder of the season following a serious knee injury.

Bryan Mbeumo is another player facing a prolonged period on the sidelines as he continues to recover from an ankle injury, with the Cameroonian attacker not expected to feature until March at the earliest.

Both Aaron Hickey and Kevin Schade are nearing returns from thigh and groin injuries respectively, though this game will come too soon for either of them.

Christian Norgaard continues to suffer from an ankle issue and will miss the game, though his situation is not thought to be too serious, according to his manager, and could return to action soon.

Similarly, Kristoffer Ajer had been suffering from an ankle problem, but he has now recovered and is thought to be available for selection ahead of the game.

The Reds will have to contend with a heavily depleted squad, not helped by having a staggering six players away representing their nations at AFCON.

The trio of Serge Aurier, Ibrahim Sangare and Willy Boly are all representing the hosts, Cote d'Ivoire, while both Moussa Niakhate and Cheikhou Kouyate are representing Senegal and Ola Aina is representing Nigeria.

In a big blow for Espirito Santo's side, Morgan Gibbs-White will be out of action for around two weeks with a reported abdominal injury.

Amid reports that his uninspiring loan may be cut short, Divock Origi is suffering from a groin issue and will have to wait if he is to ever get his first Nottingham Forest goal.

Anthony Elanga has been suffering from a knock and, while he is thought to be nearing a return, the trip to Brentford will come too soon for the young Swedish forward.

Taiwo Awoniyi is a long-term absentee, owing to a groin issue, and is expected to be on the sidelines until March.

To complete their long list of absences, Felipe is expected to miss the game while he recovers from a hamstring strain, with a return likely to happen nearer to the start of February.

Likely line-ups

Flekken; Roerslev, Ajer, Pinnock, Collins, Reguilon; Jensen, Damsgaard, Janelt; Toney, Maupay.

Nottingham Forest

Turner; Montiel, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Danilo, Mangala; Dominguez, Yates, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Key players

Brentford - Ivan Toney

He might not have played a competitive game since May 6th 2023, but Toney's sheer quality is undeniable.

He has been firing on all cylinders in friendly and youth games in the build-up to his return to first-team action, and looks like a striker who never stopped, despite missing eight months of football.

For a team who have scored six fewer goals than at this stage last season, and are in a much worse position in the table too, his return and presence alone will be huge, and his performance will likely dictate how Brentford get on in the game, and indeed season.

Nottingham Forest - Nicolas Dominguez

In recent games, Nicolas Dominguez has left a very good impression on fans after putting in some valiant performances, while contributing two goals in his last three games too.

He has seen limited playing time over the season so far but this has picked up of late and his increase in form has reflected this - as has his confidence.

In a game where chances for the visitors may be limited, and the game could be controlled in midfield, his ability to transition from midfield to attack could shine through and guide his team to success.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

Brentford's Gtech Community Stadium.

When is the match?

The game is on Saturday 20th January 2024, kick-off is at 17:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

For viewers in the United Kingdom, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Alternatively, highlights will be posted to both clubs' YouTube channels shortly after full-time.