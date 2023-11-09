Liverpool vs Brentford: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 12, 2023

Brentford's quest for a fourth consecutive Premier League win is put to the test this weekend as they face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Thomas Frank's side is yet to amount to more than three league wins in a row since their promotion to the top-flight in 2021, and in order to achieve it on what is the fourth attempt they must overcome a Liverpool side that have won all eight of their home matches this season.

The Reds' form has stuttered in the past week; their draw against Luton Town last weekend brought a four-game winning run to an end, as Luis Diaz's 95th-minute equaliser spared their blushes against the newly-promoted club, before a controversial defeat to Toulouse midweek saw them lose for the first time in seven matches.

Brentford, however, are on an upward trajectory. After a slow start to the new campaign, winning once in their opening eight matches, consecutive wins over Burnley, Chelsea, and West Ham United puts them in a position of being two points better off than at this stage last season, despite being without up to eight first team players, including top scorer Ivan Toney.

The hosts will be hopeful that their home form can overturn this blip, but they'll be fully aware of the threat Brentford pose. While the Bees are yet get a point at Anfield in the Premier League, Liverpool have struggled against this weekend's opponents in west London, drawing their first meeting 3-3 before losing 3-1 to them in January.

Both teams boast strong defensive records at home and on the road, respectively, this season, however this is a fixture that has seen a large quantity of goals. Before Liverpool's 1-0 win in May, 13 goals were scored in the previous three meetings, with the home side scoring three in each.

Team News

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp will have captain Virgil van Dijk back at his disposal after the 32-year-old missed the Europa League defeat to Toulouse due to illness.

Thiago (hip) is a long-term absentee and is expected to be sidelined until at least January; Andrew Robertson is another out for the foreseeable future as he recovers from a dislocated shoulder that required surgery.

Curtis Jones is unavailable as he recovers from a 'low-grade' hamstring issue, although it is hoped that he will return after the international break. Ryan Gravenberch's involvement is in doubt due to a minor knee issue.

Stefan Bajectic is unavailable due to growing pains while Alexis Mac Allister is suspended due to card accumulation after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season last weekend.

Brentford

Thomas Frank has one new injury to contend with.

Aaron Hickey was absent during Brentford's win last weekend and it was confirmed that he suffered a hamstring injury in training that will make him unavailable for the rest of 2023.

The Bees are now short in the left-back department with Rico Henry a long-term absentee after rupturing his ACL in September. Vitaly Janelt is expected to deputise in his position.

Kevin Schade (adductor) remains unavailable, while Frank stated that Shandon Baptiste and Myles Peart-Harris are close to being available for selection. Both featured in the first half of Brentford B's win over Strasbourg Under-21s last week.

Mikkel Damsgaard (knee) and Keane Lewis-Potter (calf) have been involved in team training but it is too early for them to be involved; Josh Dasilva (hamstring) is making steady progress and is doing individual work at Jersey Road, meanwhile Ivan Toney remains suspended.

Mark Flekken is expected to start after he was substituted at half-time against West Ham following a collision with Konstantinos Mavropanos that resulted in a dead leg.

Predicted Line-ups

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliot, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Jota.

Brentford

Flekken; Ajer, Pinnock, Collins; Roerslev, Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen, Janelt; Mbeumo, Maupay.

Key Players

Darwin Nunez is unpredictability personified.

The Uruguayan's goal against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup epitomises this. After failing to control Alexander-Arnold's pass, he retrieved the ball in a wide area, cut inside, then produced a sensational curling effort that left Ionut Radu grasping at air.

It was a strike that showcased his scoring expertise and it is one of seven he has contributed, in addition to five assists, this season in all competitions. He ranks as the club's joint-second top scorer so far, alongside Diogo Jota, behind Mohamed Salah.

Opportunities will be hard to come by on Sunday with Brentford anticipated to absorb waves of pressure and attempt to breach the hosts on the counter. However, Nunez will be a perseverant presence that will capitalise on a momentary lapse in concentration.

When the Bees do attack, which they'll do in numbers, Nunez's electrifying pace and strength in transition will make him a key component in breaching what will be a stern defensive structure.

Collins arrived at Brentford with a club-record fee on his head and questions surrounding his name, but he has promptly proven his worth.

The 22-year-old has been an ever-present in Thomas Frank's team this season, starting all but one of their eleven Premier League fixtures. In the one game he didn't, he came off the bench to assist Bryan Mbeumo's stoppage-time equaliser against Bournemouth with a brilliant line-breaking pass.

His stature has been growing game by game and he played an important role in their three consecutive wins, putting in standout performances and even scoring the winner last weekend with a powerful header at the back post.

The Ireland international averages 5.34 clearances per 90, ranking him in the 81st percentile of centre-backs in the league, as per FBref, 1.58 interceptions (86th percentile), and 3.07 aerial duels won (81st percentile).

He boast a great confidence in possession, showcasing a willingness to step out with the ball under pressure and produce either a pass through the thirds or a point-diagonal into the wide areas, which has become a key component in transition.

Brentford have conceded four goals in five away games and kept two clean sheets. This is largely down to the strong relationship he is forming with Ethan Pinnock, as well as Kristoffer Ajer when the Norwegian is relied upon in a back three.

Match Information

Where is the game being played?

Anfield, Liverpool.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 14:00 (GMT) on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

How can I watch?

This fixture is not being broadcasted live in the United Kingdom.