Brentford 0-1 Arsenal: Post-Match Player Ratings

With Manchester City and Liverpool drawing earlier in the day, Arsenal had the opportunity to finish the weekend top of the Premier League with a win away to Thomas Frank's Brentford.
It took until the 89th minute to break the deadlock and it was substitute Kai Havertz who found the back of the net with a delicately taken header through the legs of Mark Flekken.
Here are the post-match player ratings from Saturday's London derby.
-
Brentford
Mark Flekken - 5
Did not cover himself in glory for Trossard's offside goal, and his passing was off today.
Saman Ghoddos - 6
Helped to stifle Martinelli, however was caught lacking at the back post for Havertz's winner.
Kristoffer Ajer - 6
Helped to keep things tight at the back for The Bees, but did not do as much as his centre back partners.
Ethan Pinnock - 8
Did not deserve to be on the losing side, made a whopping 12 clearances, helping to get his team out of dangerous situations.
Ben Mee - 7
The crowd shouted his name with every challenge today. Did well covering the left hand side whilst Janelt tried to get forward.
Vitaly Janelt - 7
Could have been the match winner if it was not for a brilliant Zinchenko block.
Frank Onyeka - 6
Covered ground well but lacked the final pass.
Brentford's best midfielder today, heavily contributing in the defensive side of the game.
Yehor Yarmoliuk - 5
Was handed his Premier League debut, however did not really manage to get into the game.
Bryan Mbeumo - 6
Decided to shoot instead of pass from Ramsdale's mistake, but led the line well even putting the ball on a plate for Janelt in the second half.
Yoane Wissa - 5
Did not show as much on and off the ball as his strike partner.
Subs:
Shandon Baptiste - 5
Subbed on for Yarmoliuk. Did not impact the game.
Neal Maupay - 5
Came on for Wissa but by this point, Arsenal were piling the pressure on.
Zanka - N/A
Keane Lewis-Potter - N/A
-
Arsenal
Aaron Ramsdale - 5
Could have easily cost Arsenal in the first half. With Raya unavailable, he did not capitalise on an opportunity to reclaim the number one spot.
Was not really challenged. Improving on the ball with every performance.
William Saliba - 7
Got caught out once in the second half, other than that was not troubled.
Arsenal's unsung hero this season. Stood up to all Mbuemo threw at him with ease.
Following up from his fantastic performance against Burnley with an even better one this week. Much improved defensively, but his link up in and around the box was a joy to watch today.
Martin Odegaard - 5
A quiet performance from the captain, maybe he is still nursing his injury.
Declan Rice - 8
Kept Arsenal in the game with a goal line clearance. His driving runs and defensive awareness is why he has been Arsenal's best player this season.
Leandro Trossard - 5
Did not match the physicality of the Brentford midfield. Looked more lively when he moved out wide.
Bukayo Saka - 7
Would have been a lower rating until that delicious assist in the dying moments.
Gabriel Jesus - 5
Usually electric, however struggled to get through Brentford's backline today. Should have done better with his headed chance. Rightfully substituted.
Showed glimpses of quality with some good touches and dribbles, but struggled to penetrate the box.
Subs:
Eddie Nketiah - 5
Should have squared the ball to Saka, but ultimately decided to shoot. Would have been highlighted more if Arsenal did not get the win.
Kai Havertz - 7
The match winner for The Gunners tonight with a well taken header.
Jorginho - N/A
Ben White - N/A