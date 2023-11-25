Brentford 0-1 Arsenal: Post-Match Player Ratings
Kai Havertz celebrating his match-winning goal vs Brentford (GettyImages / Mike Hewitt)

With Manchester City and Liverpool drawing earlier in the day, Arsenal had the opportunity to finish the weekend top of the Premier League with a win away to Thomas Frank's Brentford

It took until the 89th minute to break the deadlock and it was substitute Kai Havertz who found the back of the net with a delicately taken header through the legs of Mark Flekken. 

Here are the post-match player ratings from Saturday's London derby. 

  • Brentford

Mark Flekken - 5

Did not cover himself in glory for Trossard's offside goal, and his passing was off today. 

Mark Flekken commanding his box vs Arsenal (H) (GettyImages / James Setterfield)
Mark Flekken commanding his box vs Arsenal (H) (GettyImages / James Setterfield)

 

Saman Ghoddos - 6

Helped to stifle Martinelli, however was caught lacking at the back post for Havertz's winner. 

 Kristoffer Ajer -  6

Helped to keep things tight at the back for The Bees, but did not do as much as his centre back partners. 

Ethan Pinnock - 8

Did not deserve to be on the losing side, made a whopping 12 clearances, helping to get his team out of dangerous situations.

Ben Mee - 7

The crowd shouted his name with every challenge today. Did well covering the left hand side whilst Janelt tried to get forward.

Vitaly Janelt - 7 

Could have been the match winner if it was not for a brilliant Zinchenko block. 

Vitaly Janelt battling with <strong><a data-cke-saved-href='https://www.vavel.com/en/football/2023/11/11/arsenal/1162609-mikel-arteta-really-happy-after-arsenal-bounce-back-in-the-premier-league-with-a-win.html' href='https://www.vavel.com/en/football/2023/11/11/arsenal/1162609-mikel-arteta-really-happy-after-arsenal-bounce-back-in-the-premier-league-with-a-win.html'>William Saliba</a></strong> (GettyImages / Mike Hewitt)
Vitaly Janelt battling with William Saliba (GettyImages / Mike Hewitt)

Frank Onyeka - 6

Covered ground well but lacked the final pass. 

Christian Norgaard - 7

Brentford's best midfielder today, heavily contributing in the defensive side of the game. 

Yehor Yarmoliuk - 5 

Was handed his Premier League debut, however did not really manage to get into the game. 

Bryan Mbeumo -  6 

Decided to shoot instead of pass from Ramsdale's mistake, but led the line well even putting the ball on a plate for Janelt in the second half. 

Bryan Mbuemo looking shocked vs Arsenal (H) (GettyImages / Justin Setterfield)
Bryan Mbuemo looking shocked vs Arsenal (H) (GettyImages / Justin Setterfield)

Yoane Wissa -  5

Did not show as much on and off the ball as his strike partner.

Subs: 

Shandon Baptiste - 5

Subbed on for Yarmoliuk. Did not impact the game. 

Neal Maupay - 5

Came on for Wissa but by this point, Arsenal were piling the pressure on.

Zanka - N/A

Keane Lewis-Potter - N/A

  • Arsenal 

Aaron Ramsdale - 5

Could have easily cost Arsenal in the first half. With Raya unavailable, he did not capitalise on an opportunity  to reclaim the number one spot.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 7 

Was not really challenged. Improving on the ball with every performance.

Takehiro Tomiyasu dribbling with the ball vs Brentford (A) (GettyImages / Stuart MacFarlane)
Takehiro Tomiyasu dribbling with the ball vs Brentford (A) (GettyImages / Stuart MacFarlane)

William Saliba - 7

Got caught out once in the second half, other than that was not troubled. 

Gabriel Magalhaes - 8

Arsenal's unsung hero this season. Stood up to all Mbuemo threw at him with ease. 

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 9

Following up from his fantastic performance against Burnley with an even better one this week. Much improved defensively, but his link up in and around the box was a joy to watch today. 

Zinchenko reacting passionately vs Brentford (GettyImages / David Price)
Zinchenko reacting passionately vs Brentford (GettyImages / David Price)

Martin Odegaard - 5

A quiet performance from the captain, maybe he is still nursing his injury. 

Declan Rice - 8

Kept Arsenal in the game with a goal line clearance. His driving runs and defensive awareness is why he has been Arsenal's best player this season. 

Leandro Trossard - 5

Did not match the physicality of the Brentford midfield. Looked more lively when he moved out wide.

Bukayo Saka - 7 

Would have been a lower rating until that delicious assist in the dying moments. 

Gabriel Jesus - 5 

Usually electric, however struggled to get through Brentford's backline today. Should have done better with his headed chance. Rightfully substituted. 

Gabriel Jesus battling with <strong><a data-cke-saved-href='https://www.vavel.com/en/football/2021/08/13/arsenal/1082070-the-warmdown-brentford-outshine-arsenal-in-a-2-0-cruise-to-victory.html' href='https://www.vavel.com/en/football/2021/08/13/arsenal/1082070-the-warmdown-brentford-outshine-arsenal-in-a-2-0-cruise-to-victory.html'>Ethan Pinnock</a></strong> (GettyImages / Stuart MacFarlane)
Gabriel Jesus battling with Ethan Pinnock (GettyImages / Stuart MacFarlane)

Gabriel Martinelli - 6

Showed glimpses of quality with some good touches and dribbles, but struggled to penetrate the box. 

Subs:

Eddie Nketiah - 5 

Should have squared the ball to Saka, but ultimately decided to shoot. Would have been highlighted more if Arsenal did not get the win. 

Kai Havertz - 7 

The match winner for The Gunners tonight with a well taken header. 

Jorginho - N/A

Ben White - N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

VAVEL Logo