Brentford 0-1 Arsenal: Post-Match Player Ratings

With Manchester City and Liverpool drawing earlier in the day, Arsenal had the opportunity to finish the weekend top of the Premier League with a win away to Thomas Frank's Brentford.

It took until the 89th minute to break the deadlock and it was substitute Kai Havertz who found the back of the net with a delicately taken header through the legs of Mark Flekken.

Here are the post-match player ratings from Saturday's London derby.

Brentford

Mark Flekken - 5

Did not cover himself in glory for Trossard's offside goal, and his passing was off today.

Mark Flekken commanding his box vs Arsenal (H) (GettyImages / James Setterfield)

Saman Ghoddos - 6

Helped to stifle Martinelli, however was caught lacking at the back post for Havertz's winner.

Kristoffer Ajer - 6

Helped to keep things tight at the back for The Bees, but did not do as much as his centre back partners.

Ethan Pinnock - 8

Did not deserve to be on the losing side, made a whopping 12 clearances, helping to get his team out of dangerous situations.

Ben Mee - 7

The crowd shouted his name with every challenge today. Did well covering the left hand side whilst Janelt tried to get forward.

Vitaly Janelt - 7

Could have been the match winner if it was not for a brilliant Zinchenko block.

Vitaly Janelt battling with William Saliba (GettyImages / Mike Hewitt)

Frank Onyeka - 6

Covered ground well but lacked the final pass.

Christian Norgaard - 7

Brentford's best midfielder today, heavily contributing in the defensive side of the game.

Yehor Yarmoliuk - 5

Was handed his Premier League debut, however did not really manage to get into the game.

Bryan Mbeumo - 6

Decided to shoot instead of pass from Ramsdale's mistake, but led the line well even putting the ball on a plate for Janelt in the second half.

Bryan Mbuemo looking shocked vs Arsenal (H) (GettyImages / Justin Setterfield)

Yoane Wissa - 5

Did not show as much on and off the ball as his strike partner.

Subs:

Shandon Baptiste - 5

Subbed on for Yarmoliuk. Did not impact the game.

Neal Maupay - 5

Came on for Wissa but by this point, Arsenal were piling the pressure on.

Zanka - N/A

Keane Lewis-Potter - N/A

Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale - 5

Could have easily cost Arsenal in the first half. With Raya unavailable, he did not capitalise on an opportunity to reclaim the number one spot.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 7

Was not really challenged. Improving on the ball with every performance.

Takehiro Tomiyasu dribbling with the ball vs Brentford (A) (GettyImages / Stuart MacFarlane)

William Saliba - 7

Got caught out once in the second half, other than that was not troubled.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 8

Arsenal's unsung hero this season. Stood up to all Mbuemo threw at him with ease.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 9

Following up from his fantastic performance against Burnley with an even better one this week. Much improved defensively, but his link up in and around the box was a joy to watch today.

Zinchenko reacting passionately vs Brentford (GettyImages / David Price)

Martin Odegaard - 5

A quiet performance from the captain, maybe he is still nursing his injury.

Declan Rice - 8

Kept Arsenal in the game with a goal line clearance. His driving runs and defensive awareness is why he has been Arsenal's best player this season.

Leandro Trossard - 5

Did not match the physicality of the Brentford midfield. Looked more lively when he moved out wide.

Bukayo Saka - 7

Would have been a lower rating until that delicious assist in the dying moments.

Gabriel Jesus - 5

Usually electric, however struggled to get through Brentford's backline today. Should have done better with his headed chance. Rightfully substituted.

Gabriel Jesus battling with Ethan Pinnock (GettyImages / Stuart MacFarlane)

Gabriel Martinelli - 6

Showed glimpses of quality with some good touches and dribbles, but struggled to penetrate the box.

Subs:

Eddie Nketiah - 5

Should have squared the ball to Saka, but ultimately decided to shoot. Would have been highlighted more if Arsenal did not get the win.

Kai Havertz - 7

The match winner for The Gunners tonight with a well taken header.

Jorginho - N/A

Ben White - N/A