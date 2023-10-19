Brentford vs Burnley: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 9, 2023

Brentford, currently 15th in the Premier League, host Burnley this weekend, a side who only have four points out of the 24 possible this season, as they bounce back from back-to-back defeats in the league.

After finishing 9th in the league last year, Brentford have struggled to gain points this season, with only one win in eight fixtures. Last time out they suffered a 2-1 loss to Manchester United and, prior to that, had losses against London rivals Arsenal and 8th-place Newcastle.

The Bees were leading Manchester United by a goal to nil until stoppage time when late substitution Scott McTominay scored goals in the 93rd and 97th minute, leaving Brentford fans devastated.

The Clarets, similarly to Brentford, have only one win this season, with their return to the Premier League not being as easy as first hoped. Vincent Kompany led the team to Championship victory last season, providing them confidence when entering the pinnacle of English football, but unfortunately, their hopes of immediate success in the league haven't worked out quite as planned.

In their most recent defeat to out-of-form Chelsea, they conceded four goals after taking the lead in the first 15 minutes through a goal scored by Wilson Odobert, making that his second goal this season. Burnley now place 18th in the relegation zone.

Burnley have beaten Brentford in the last four meetings between the clubs, with the most recent being in the 2015/16 Championship season when they beat them home and away.

Team News

Brentford

The Bees will remain without Rico Henry who suffered a knee injury that will keep him out until the back end of this season, but are due to see the return of Ben Mee in the squad after suffering an injury back in August.

Kevin Schade [groin/hip/neck], Josh Dasilva [thigh], Mikkel Damsgaard [knee] and Ivan Toney due to a breach of FA rule all remain ruled out of this weekend’s clash.

Burnley

Michael Obafemi is out for the Clarets due to a thigh injury, with no return date as of right now. While Johann Berg Gudmundsson [calf/shin/heel], Manuel Benson [ankle/foot] are out injured, Nathan Redmond [other], Jordan Beyer [other] and Hjalmar Ekdal [knee] are all expected to return to the Burnley team this weekend.

Likely Lineups

Brentford

Flekken, Hickey, Pinnock, Collins, Roerslev, Janelt, Norgaard, Jensen, Lewis-Potter, Wissa, Mbeumo.

Burnley

Trafford, Taylor, Delcroix, Al-Dakhil, Roberts, Berge, Brownhill, Cullen, Odobert, Foster, Koleosho.

Key Players

Brentford - Mathias Jensen

Mathias Jensen has scored four goals for The Bees this season, being their top goal scorer without Ivan Toney, and he also has one assist to his name. He has played all eight matches this season for his team, playing a total of 678 minutes. He scored a goal to put Brentford in the lead at Old Trafford in their last match, that unfortunately ended in defeat for them.

In the international break, he faced San Marino, where he was on the pitch for five minutes, replacing goal scorer Rasmus Hojlund.

He is also a corner and free-kick taker for The Bees, where he noticeably scored a free kick for Brentford against Bournemouth to secure his second goal of the season. He has also scored one goal in the League Cup alongside his eight Premier League goals.

Burnley - Lyle Foster

Lyle Foster is the top goal scorer for The Clarets, with three Premier League goals; he also has two assists in the league to his name, after playing 521 minutes.

Burnley have scored seven goals this season and he has been the converter for 3 of them. Lyle Foster got sent off in the 94th minute against Nottingham Forest after "landing a swinging elbow" on Yates, which was considered violent conduct, however, that doesn't take away from his impact on the pitch.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The match is being played at the Gtech Community Stadium, situated in West London.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at 3 PM BST.

How can I watch?

As it is a 3 PM kick-off, the match is not on live TV in the UK due to the blackout.