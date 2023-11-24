Brentford vs Arsenal: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 13, 2023

After an international break which felt as though it lasted an eternity, club football is finally back, and we have a London derby between Brentford and Arsenal to look forward to on Saturday.

The hosts come into this game having won three of their last five games, but will be glad to have had a break following a 3-0 loss away to Liverpool in their last outing.

It is a landmark game for Mikel Arteta, who marks 200 games in management - and his side are look to be returning to their fine form from the start of the season.

Having lost consecutive games for the first time this season, against West Ham and Newcastle, the Gunners have now won their last two games, and look to be turning a corner - though this will come as a big test for them.

A win for the Bees could see them climb as high as eighth, though a loss could see them fall as far as 14th.

The visitors know that a win could, potentially, see them climb to the top of the table, and regardless of results elsewhere need the three points to avoid being cut adrift from the title race.

History favours Arsenal, too, as they have lost just once against Thomas Frank's side since 1938 - and most recently beat the Bees in the Carabao Cup back in September, also away from home.

Team news

Ivan Toney remains unavailable as he continues to serve a ban for breaches of the Football Association (FA)'s betting rules, and will not return until January.

Rico Henry remains sidelined and is expected to miss most, if not all, of the season because of a serious knee injury which saw him undergo surgery in September.

A hamstring issue means that Aaron Hickey is also unable to feature, with the defender expected to be out for the rest of the year at least.

Kevin Schade is ruled out due to an adductor issue and is also expected to be out until the new year.

Nathan Collins is expected to be sidelined for several weeks because of an ankle issue, which will be a big blow for the Bees' defence.

Mikkel Damsgaard and Josh Dasilva have both been making positive progress after suffering knee and thigh issues respectively, but the Arsenal game will come too soon for the duo.

In a boost for the hosts, Keane Lewis-Potter is available for selection again following a calf injury.

David Raya is ineligible for the game because he is on loan from Brentford, and is not allowed to face his parent club.

Fabio Vieira is unable to play too, having received a red card in his last match. The Portuguese attacker will be unavailable for Arsenal's next three Premier League games.

Jurrien Timber also cannot play as he remains sidelined with a serious knee injury sustained in the opening game of the season - following the Dutch defender's summer arrival from Ajax.

Martin Odegaard remains a slight doubt, though Arteta was optimistic over his captain's chances of featuring in the game, after suffering a concussion earlier this month.

Another doubt is Ben White and, while Arteta was confident that he might be involved, he conceded that it was not a certainty.

Emile Smith-Rowe is also sidelined as he continues to recover from a knee injury sustained earlier this month.

Thomas Partey also remains absent after undergoing a small medical procedure on a thigh injury, and will not feature before 2024.

Likely line-ups

Flekken; Ajer, Mee, Pinnock, Roerslev; Norgaard, Janelt, Jensen; Mbeumo, Maupay, Wissa

Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Trossard

Key players

Brentford - Ethan Pinnock

Pinnock has been a rock in defence for Brentford this season, and has even chipped in with a goal too.

With Nathan Collins sidelined, the 30-year-old's performance will be even more integral to his side - which should not cause them any concern.

He averages close to five ball recoveries per game, as well as just over six clearances which, in a game where they might expect to have an onslaught from the Arsenal attack, could prove vital.

Arsenal - Aaron Ramsdale

Ramsdale has not started a Premier League game since the start of September and has had just a handful of minutes in all competitions since then.

In what will be a difficult away game, his ability to put in a high-level performance may well be crucial for their hopes of a positive result.

The opportunity could also, possibly, be a gateway to getting more minutes in the coming weeks and months, so there is quite literally everything to play for for the 25-year-old.

He has already shown before that he is a very capable goalkeeper, so fans should not be worried at all by the prospect of seeing him between the sticks once more.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

Brentford's home ground, the G-Tech Community Stadium.

When is the match?

Saturday 25th November. Kickoff will be at 17:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

In the United Kingdom, the game is being shown live on TNT Sports 1, as well as on the Discovery+ app. Alternatively, highlights will be posted to both clubs' YouTube channels shortly after full-time.