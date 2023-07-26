Canada 2-1 Republic of Ireland: Post-Match Player Ratings

Canada edged a step close to the round of 16 as they defeated the Republic of Ireland 2-1.

Katie McCabe scored straight from a corner to give Ireland the lead four minutes in, in what was a very strong first half for Ireland.

However, a Megan Connolly own goal and a goal from Adriana Leon sealed the win for the Olympic champions. The defeat means Ireland exit the World Cup in the group stages.

Here’s how the players rated in the game at the Perth Rectangular Stadium.

Kailen Sheridan (5/10)

Really poor command of her area for the McCabe goal and looked nervous throughout the first half. Looked a little better as the game went on but wasn’t a confident performance.

Jayde Riviere (6/10)

Certainly the best Canadian defender that started the game. Kept Sinead Farrelly quiet and looked threatening going forward.

Kadeisha Buchanan (4/10)

Carted off at half time and you could see why. She often dithered on the ball and didn’t look like she could keep pace with the Irish attack. A poor performance with a yellow card to top her display off.

Vanessa Gilles (4/10)

Like Buchanan, a bad performance from Gilles. Really couldn’t contain Kyra Carusa and her positioning wasn’t fantastic. Improved in the second half slightly, but not a great game for Gilles.

Ashley Lawrence (5/10)

Really slack passing in the first half and Lucy Quinn had her number. Improved when the subs came on in the second half. With the right personnel around her, she thrives.

Quinn (5/10)

Didn’t get on the ball too much, and when she did, her distribution was sloppy and inaccurate. Felt like she was missing in this game.

Julia Grosso (5/10)

Her dangerous cross caused the own goal to happen. Slightly more visible than Quinn in the game but was hooked at half time.

Jessie Fleming (5/10)

Was on the ball most out of the midfielders but didn’t do anything with it. Possibly still getting over her injury, but she wasn’t influential in the game.

Jordyn Huitema (7/10)

Canada’s best player. The only one in the first half that was showing a sign of life and was a thorn in the Irish defence’s side all game long.

Adriana Leon (6/10)

Not a great first half with bad touches and poor crosses but improved in the second half and her goal was a real poacher’s finish.

Evelyne Viens (5/10)

Didn’t hear her name mentioned on commentary at all. Big shoes to fill with Christine Sinclair dropped, but she really found it difficult to fill them.

Substitutes

Shelina Zadorsky (6/10)

Bought some much-needed stability to the defence when she came on. Really staked her case to start against Australia.

Sophie Schmidt (7/10)

Her ball for Leon’s goal was magical and she was Canada’s best midfielder. Ireland struggled to contain her movement.

Christine Sinclair (6/10)

Didn’t score but her hold up play and her vision opened up play for others. So clear to see that she needs to start against the co-hosts.

Cloe Lacasse (7/10)

Wasn’t afraid to drive at the defence and looked really impressive. Her speed caused so many problems and she was a threat for the final half hour.

Allysha Chapman (N/A)

Came on for Jayde Riviere in stoppage time and helped secure the win.

Ireland

Courtney Brosnan (6/10)

Didn’t have much to do in the first half and couldn’t do much for both goals. Made some key saves in the game, especially to keep out Jordyn Huitema, but was ultimately unlucky in the end.

Niamh Fahey (5/10)

Good first half but struggled to contain the movement of the Canadian forwards in the second half.

Louise Quinn (5/10)

Like many of the Irish defenders, couldn’t deal with the Canadian subs. Did go up front for the final few minutes but couldn’t affect the game.

Megan Connolly (5/10)

Maybe could’ve avoided the own goal but wasn’t to be. An OK game from the centre half.

Aine O’Gorman (6/10)

Did really well considering she was bought into the starting eleven just before kick-off. Huitema sometimes got the better of her, but a solid game for O’Gorman.

Denise O’Sullivan (6/10)

Her and Ruesha Littlejohn did well in the first half, but really lost the midfield battle in the second.

Ruesha Littlejohn (6/10)

When Schmidt came on the game changed and she couldn’t get a foot in the midfield battle like they did in the first half.

Katie McCabe (8/10)

Outstanding goal and really was the metronome for this team. If they were going to score in the second half it was going to come through her. A true Captain Marvel with a historic goal to remember from the game.

Sinead Farrelly (6/10)

Not as influential as the other starting forwards but did cause Jayde Riviere some problems.

Kyra Carusa (8/10)

VAVEL's Player of the Match. Never gave the Canadian defence a moment of rest and was always on top of them and harrying them. Really unlucky not to score.

Lucy Quinn (7/10)

Really ran Ashley Lawrence ragged in the first half. Surprised to see her come off at the break, as she was having a good game.

Substitutes

Abbie Larkin (5/10)

Came on at the break and struggled to implement herself on the game, but great exposure for the youngster.

Marrisa Sheva (6/10)

Did have some success against Lawrence on the wing, but going forward was a bit of a struggle for her.

Amber Barrett (5/10)

Came on for Carusa and unfortunately couldn’t match her intensity. Didn’t feel like she touched the ball at all and really couldn’t get into the game.

Lily Agg (5/10)

Came on in the midfield when Ireland struggled in that department and couldn’t do much to rebalance the power.

Isibeal Atkinson (5/10)

Couldn’t do much down the wing. Riviere sat back as Canada had the lead when Atkinson came on, and the winger couldn’t get past her.