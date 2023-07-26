Four things we learnt from Canada 2-1 Republic of Ireland

Canada came from behind to beat the Republic of Ireland 2-1 in Perth, and condemn the Irish to an early exit from the World Cup.

Vera Pauw's side made the perfect start and stunned their opponents, when Katie McCabe's deep corner looped over Kailen Sheridan and went straight in after just a few minutes.

The North American's equalised five minutes into first-half added time, when Julia Grosso's cross was diverted into her own net by defender Megan Connolly.

Adriana Leon put Canada in front just after the break, as the much-improved Olympic champions finally showed their class.

Here are four things that we learnt from the Group B clash.

Sensational Katie McCabe

For anyone who does not follow the Women’s Super League, they might believe that Katie McCabe’s fourth minute goal was somewhat a fluke. But her audacious effort direct from a corner, is just the kind of thing that the 27-year-old has been renowned for in recent times.

Her match-winner in the 2-1 WSL victory against Manchester City at the beginning of April was a sweet strike from the right edge of the penalty area, where many players would have clipped in a cross. She also produced an exceptional cross in the second-half but Kyra Carusa failed to hit the target.

The only question mark going into the World Cup was whether McCabe could deliver on the world stage. She answered that question emphatically against Canada. The Irish captain was her usual aggressive but brilliant self, and it seems that she thrives in leading her country.

The Arsenal left-sided player seemed to be doing all that she could to try and drag her side over the line, as she kept popping up all over the pitch in a desperate attempt to earn a precious point.

Bev Priestman’s triple substitution does the trick

After 45 minutes, Canada were looking a little lost and devoid of ideas but on the brink of half-time, they were gifted an equaliser when Megan Connolly diverted the ball into her own net.

Despite the leveller, Priestman rung the changes at the break with Sophie Schmidt, Christine Sinclair and Shelina Zadorsky being introduced. Immediately, the Canucks looked the better side and Ireland struggled to cope with Schmidt and Sinclair in particular. Just eight minutes into the second period, Schmidt slid the ball into the path of Adriana Leon, who calmly stroked the ball beyond Courtney Brosnan to give the Canadians the 2-1 lead.

The no-nonsense decision from the English manager clearly had the desired effect and she will hope that her side can improve on the display, in their final group match against tournament co-hosts Australia.

Republic of Ireland unfortunate to be bowing out

It has been a real baptism of fire for the Irish in their debut World Cup. To face the co-hosts Australia and the Olympic champions Canada in the opening two matches, it was always going to be difficult to have a long run in the competition. If luck had been on their side, they could have grabbed positive results in both but it was not meant to be.

All is not lost though, Ireland face Nigeria in their final group match on Monday and if they are able to earn their maiden World Cup win, it will offer valuable building blocks for the future of Irish football.

They were outclassed in the second-half and in the end, it could have been more than the one goal defeat. They did still carry a threat on the counter-attack through the likes of McCabe and Carusa. Canada, though, were able to see the game out.

Canada’s attacking depth looks dangerous

As the tournament goes on, Priestman has the luxury of having a number of top-quality attacking threats at her disposal. New Arsenal signing Cloe Lacasse, Jordyn Huitema and Chelsea’s Jessie Fleming all looked much more threatening once the match opened up in the second-half.

Their movement and intelligence in the final third was clear after half-time – as they created many more chances to add to their lead.

They started the Tokyo Olympic football tournament slowly in 2021, but then overcame Brazil, United States and Sweden in the knockout stages to win gold.

With Australia up next for the North American nation, there is every chance that Canada peak at the right time again.