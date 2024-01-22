Arsenal's concern over Financial Fair Play (FFP) and the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules have been well documented in recent weeks - and are the reason that we are unlikely to see much, if any, activity from the Mikel Arteta's side in the January transfer window.

While the summer transfer window will bring with it a new accounting year for clubs, easing the strain on our current FFP situation, there is also another way that the Gunners could substantially increase the funds available to improve our squad.

The sales of players from a club's academy are reported on accounts as 'pure' profit, meaning that, unlike other players, their entire sale value can, in theory, be reinvested - depending on the overall accounts.

With this in mind, and the Gunners' current financial situation, it may be with a heavy heart that the club look to cash in on a number of academy products to fund other transfer activity in the summer transfer window.

Here is a look at some of the academy graduates that the North Londoners could look to offload this summer, or even late in January as they look to offset any financial concerns.

Nketiah is possibly the most obvious academy player that Arsenal could look to sell in the near future, with the England U21 all-time leading goalscorer failing to leave a real impact on the first team.

While he has shown promise at times, the 24-year-old has scored just five Premier League goals so far this season, and has failed to find the back of the net in the league since October 2023.

Crystal Palace, West Ham and Brentford are reportedly all showing a keen interest in signing Nketiah and, with the Gunners known to be searching for a marquee striker signing, his days at Arsenal may be numbered after spending nine years at the club.

Not only would he likely have to leave to make way in the squad for a new striker, but selling him to help fund such a move makes total sense, and there is even a possibility of utilising him in a swap deal, if Brentford's interest is genuine - owing to Arsenal's reported desire to sign Ivan Toney.

Nelson has endured a torrid last few seasons, with injuries severely limiting his playing time and, ultimately, stunting his development.

At 23 years old it looks clear that he will not reach the level required to displace Bukayo Saka's spot in the starting line-up, and the Englishman is seemingly not trusted enough by Arteta to be given regular minutes from the bench.

With this in mind, it makes little sense to keep hold of him for the sake of it, despite him signing a new contract just last year, especially as his value will only decrease as he continues to not play consistently.

When Smith Rowe was handed Arsenal's iconic number ten shirt back in the summer of 2021, few would have predicted that he would go on to make just 65 appearances in all competitions in the two-and-a-half seasons that have followed.

He too has suffered from numerous injuries and, while the club recently rejected a loan approach from West Ham for the 23-year-old, it is difficult to imagine someone of his ability, and potential, settling for such limited involvement much beyond this season.

It also makes little sense, similarly to Nelson's situation, to keep hold of him as his value declines, if it is clear that he is not in Arteta's plans moving forward.

There is undoubtedly a real talent in Smith Rowe, but he is not getting any younger and, as Arsenal look to ease their FFP concerns, he could certainly be an academy graduate heading toward a summer exit.

Sad but needed sales

Overall, while it is always going to be sad to see any academy player leave the club, especially after having so much promise, it is important to recognise that it could very well be a means to an end.

This is especially true when you consider the very limited, and in some cases virtually non-existent, impact that some of them are currently having on the team, and Arsenal's season.

If moving one, or multiple, academy players allows re-investment in the squad, and possible upgrades too, then it may be important to look at any potential sales without emotion, and purely as the business which they represent.