In the Women's Super League this afternoon, Manchester City eased to a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

An Amy Turner own goal and a 13th of the season for Bunny Shaw did the job for Gareth Taylor’s side, who remain just three points behind table toppers, Chelsea after an action packed weekend of WSL action,.

City are Spurs' kryptonite as they dominate in E10:

The main concern for Spurs fans before kick off this afternoon was to avoid a repeat of the 7-0 humiliation they suffered at the Joie Stadium back in November.

Whilst the scoreline didn't match that the game itself followed very similar patterns, with City allowed to stroke the ball round with ease and build up attacks time and time again.

They averaged over 70% possesion and caused Spurs trouble over and over again, with midfielders Filippa Angeldahl, Yui Hasegawa and Laura Coombes dictacting play and over running their counterparts Evelina Summanen and Olga Ahtinen in the hosts middle.

Always looking a threat, Shaw scored x on her 50th WSL appearance for City, with Khiara Keating even being allowed to dictate play from in goal and picking out superb passes time and time again, mainly to Chloe Kelly who was having a storming game up against debutant Amanda Nilden.

Having turned a corner since the mauling in November, Spurs will hope it's just a one off against a team they just seemingly run out of luck when it comes. to playing.

Bunny Shaw's numbers don't lie:

Fifty Women's Super League games and forty two goals, that is a stunning record no matter who you support.

The Jamaican is only third to Arsenal's Vivianne Miedma and Chelsea's Sam Kerr to score such an ammount in their first half century in the league, showcasing the quality of the strikers performances time and time again.

After yet another hat trick last time out, Shaw only managed to bag one goal today, which was an unerring finish, clearly from a player brimming with confidence.

Being fed through by Lauren Hemp, the striker took one touch before smashing the ball into the roof of the net to double City's lead on the day.

She could've had another in the first half long before she scored, sending a downward header straight at Barbora Votikova in the Spurs goal and was also denied by a stunning last ditch tackle from Charli Grant just moments after she doubled the lead.

Her 13th goal of a memorable season was enough to put the seal on the victory in an overall poor clash, but Shaw's scoring exploits are going to be key if City want to close that three point gap to Chelsea at the top.

Spurs just never got going;

Nine goals conceded in the two games for Spurs this season and not a goal scored, the side from Manchester are probably their least favourite opponent.

Five shots on goal, with the only on target effort being a Bethany England strike meant Keating had a relatively trouble free afternoon in the Manchester City goal.

The pairing of Thomas and England up front just didn’t quite work for Spurs this afternoon either, with the passes and runs just not quite being on the same wavelength for eachother as the hosts struggled to make any inroads on the visitors defence.

Even bringing on Jess Naz and Shuang Wang to try and quicken ip the game with pace and directness didn’t work, which ultimately saw a rather dull affair thaw out without much event.

Cityzens show support for Roord:

It was yet again time for fans to hear the dreaded ‘ACL’ news as this time, Man City’s Dutch star, Jill Roord sustained one of the heartbreaking injuries in the Conti cup win over United in midweek.

Post game, Gareth Taylor said "of course it's a blow, but the tribute to her and the fact she's come with us today shows how important she is."

The tribute in question really was a touching one, every single outfield City player ran oveer to the bench after they took the lead and held aloft a shirt which read ' ROORD 20', towards the direction of the stricken Dutch international, which would've been an emotional moment for all of a Manchester City persuasion.

Roord was quick to thank her team mates for the tribute on social media, and while she will no doubt be a miss, it showed today that every single member of that Manchester City squad are fully behind her and her recovery.