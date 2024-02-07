Manchester City boss, Gareth Taylor spoke to VAVEL after their 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Conti Cup Quarter Finals on Wednesday evening.

Yui Hasegawa's wonder goal was the moment of brilliance that won it for the visitors on the 34th minute, who racked up a 10-0 aggregate scoreline against Spurs in the three clashes between them this term.

A 1-0 win, clean sheet and into the Semis:

Ten days ago, Taylor's team recorded a 2-0 victory over Spurs at Brisbane Road, thanks to an own goal from Amy James-Turner and a Bunny Shaw strike.

The second time in three games his side had travelled to E10, with progression secured by a Yui Hasegawa wondergoal which clearly delighted Taylor.

"We've probably played more fluid in the past, but to come here after being here ten days ago, to get a clean sheet. I wasn't anticipating Yui would be the goalscorer, but I really thought she was tremendous tonight.

"We worked well in certain situations, In the second half I thought we played some good stuff but we did need to be better in the final actions.

"Look, when it's a quarter final, you just want to be there in the semi's and we're there. We've had a few difficult ties in this Cup, for example against United but the Girls were great again tonight."

Spurs stifled by resolute defence

In truth, City keeper Khiara Keating could've played the whole game on her haunches, with no registered shots on target from Spurs, it was a night to forget in E10 for City's opponents.

The inclusion of Alanna Kennedy in the City backline could've raised eyebrows, with the Australian international having not played since Christmas. However she formed a resolute defence which like the goal, pleased her manager.

"Good, when you think Alanna hasn't played for a while, for her to go out and perform that way is really, really good. Alex Greenwood was also fantastic.

"Khiara Keating is also just wise beyond her years, she knows when to make the right decisions, short or clip it long and it's integral to the way we play."

"The games are the games, regardless of the competition"

Things just don't let up when your in a title race and in two cup competitions at the same time. For Manchester City, despite winning nine games in a row, the big clashes come thick and fast.

Since their back to back league losses at Arsenal and the freak 1-0 home defeat to Brighton, Taylor has masterminded a unbeaten run since then, which with the next two games, could well be under threat. A trip to Meadow Park for a mouthwatering clash with Arsenal this coming Sunday (11th February) before a clash with Chelsea on 16th February at Kingsmeadow which could have huge implications on the title race.

"It's eight or nine wins in a row now which is great. This one was the important one but the next one is the important one to continue with that momentum. We're down in London a fair bit over the next ten days! We're thinking of pitching up a tent!

"The games are the games, regardless of the competition you are in. I said to the girls tonight that it might feel different with all the supporters being in the one stand.

"Regardless of whether you're playing a training match or in front of 60,000 people, the standards have to be the same. The girls are trying really hard to achieve our standards. We were put under a little bit of pressure tonIght, but they handled it really well."

"Around quality players, there will always be speculation"

In speculation that was revealed today, Paris Saint Germain will attempt to make Chloe Kelly the highest paid player in the Women's Game, outside of the United States.

Her manager didn't seem too worried by the rumour, but discussions may well be starting soon, with the Lioness heading into the final 17 months of her contract.

"Listen, there's always speculation around great players, we know that. Chloe is happy here and she's working hard.

"I want her to do more if I'm honest, I really challenge her to do more but she really understand's where she's at. She's really developed here because we have given her a great platform to do so.

"You're always going to get speculation about players. It's news to me."