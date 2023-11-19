Manchester is Blue as City enjoy 3-1 victory at Old Trafford

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Chloe Kelly of Manchester City celebrates after teammate, Jill Roord scores the team's first goal during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford on November 19, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

The Theatre of Dreams hosted the infamous Manchester Derby, attracting 43,615 - a Manchester United Women's home record.

The visitors dominated play, scoring three after falling behind in the 21st minute. In what was at times a defensive disaster, United lacked cohesion, composure and clarity over their plans.

With goals from Jill Rood, Lauren Hemp and Khadija Shaw, City ensured a safe victory, despite going down to ten players with over half an hour to play.

Ahead of the important day, Manchester City looked beaten and down after their poor defeats to Brighton and Arsenal however, strengthened by a returning Alex Greenwood, the Blues were keen to make the city blue, once again.

On the other hand, going into the Old Trafford clash, Manchester United had the momentum from their triumphs over West Ham and Everton in recent weeks.

In typical Mancunian fashion, it was a bitterly cold setting with torrential rain to uphold the northern stereotypes.

Leah Galton at was bizarrely moved to left-back as Canadian defender, Jayde Riviere was named on the bench. Geyse returned to the side, playing up front - the team otherwise remaining consistent.

City made three changes to their XI with Leila Ouahabi and Julie Blakstad making way for Esme Morgan and a recovered Greenwood. Aussie forward, Mary Fowler also took to the bench, Lauren Hemp taking her place.

Story of the Match

Ignoring the sea of red around them in the stands, Manchester City pressed from the off. Mary Earps was pressurised minutes into the game with City being an areal threat to United’s defence.

With neither team finding the desired fluidity and rhythm, Melvine Malard flicked the ball spectacularly past Ouhabi. The French forward ran through the middle, passing an ideal delivery to Toone who failed to convert it. Galton almost sent the Reds ahead as she put the ball just wide of the post with her head, Katie Zelem having delivered the free kick.

The action became end to end as Khadija Shaw outran United’s defence, Earps once again having to make a mid-goal save. City’s burst of momentum passed quickly as the relentless Malard came back into the attack. The number nine created ample chances, but finishing in the final third proved a challenge.

Alex Greenwood, who returned after suffering a severe concussion on international duty, went into the book for handball, the referee rewarding a penalty for United. The skipper, Katie Zelem sent the hosts 1-0 up, scoring her penalty in bottom left corner, the red army vocal in response.

United looked to double their lead as Geyse threaded the ball towards the goal. Poorly timing her pass to Malard in the middle, Alanna Kennedy deflected the shot, out of play. Geyse found the back of the net but the referee deemed it out of play

The Blues respond quickly with Chloe Kelly picking up the pace and delivered the ball to Jill Roord who scored low, Earps staying frozen on her spot. City doubled their lead imminently as Zelem lost possession, Shaw and Hemp combining to find the back of the net.

Second Half

Mark Skinner made one half time change with Nikita Parris coming off. Jayde Riviere came on to the pitch, allowing Leah Galton to fall back into her natural position.

Khadija Shaw endured a clash with Malard early into the second half, but her slight knock did not affect her as Shaw scored City’s third goal of the game.

Poor communication and a number of errors from Earps and Maya Le Tissier, granted Shaw the reward, Earps, placing the ball at Shaw’s feet, not anticipating the consequences.

Skinner removed United’s golden player, Malard, as he opted to bring Lucia Garcia into the attack after 70 minutes.

Manchester City went down to 10 players as Laia Alexandri was sent off, collecting her second yellow card, pulling Garcia down.

The Derby Day atmosphere boiled as Old Trafford became ever more tense. Shaw was booed off by the United-strong crowd, a reflection the Reds' frustration over her throughout the match.

A struggling Ella Toone made way for Miyazawa while United’s not-so-secret weapon, Rachel Williams entered the field, Lisa Naalsund departing.

It was a less eventful second half with once again, neither team discovering the required tempo. After a lull in play, last minute drama ensued as United had crucial shots on target, Keating making two vital saves in the 95th minute.

United choked, struggling for answers despite City's red card. The scenes on the final whistle and elation of 19-year-old Kheating, who proved key, reflected the positive response by a side labelled 'underdogs'.

Player of the Match - Melvine Malard

Despite the Derby Day loss, Malard created numerous goal scoring opportunities and threatened City's defence relentlessly. Malard's vision through the middle could have been game-changing if she had been further supported in the final third.