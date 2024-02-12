Blackburn Rovers will travel to face Birmingham City in the first match under their new manager, John Eustace.

Rovers are now under new management following the departure of Jon Dahl Tomasson.

Eustace will take charge of the team for the first time as they travel to The Midlands to take on Birmingham City, Eustace's former club who sacked him earlier on in the campaign.

Team news

Blackburn

Aynsley Pears is expected to appear between the posts following a tremendous save from Daniel Johnson's penalty in Rovers' victory over Stoke City last time out.

Hayden Carter and Harry Pickering are both still out due to injury, however Carter is expected to be back in the coming weeks.

As it is the first game under Eustace, it is not yet known what formation Rovers will play or who will appear in the starting 11.

Birmingham

Tony Mowbray, who managed Blackburn during their League One days, is the current manager of the home side after being relieved of his duties as Sunderland manager.

Captain Ivan Sunjic, who joined from Dinamo Zagreb for an un-disclosed fee in July 2019, is set to again feature in the starting 11 against Blackburn.

Sunjic has a high profile after being started 24 out of the 25 games he has appeared in.

He has 34 clearances eight blocks and 27 successful tackles.

Birmingham have not issued any new updates regarding their injuries.

Key players

Blackburn

Sammie Szmodics, the Blackburn midfielder, is still the highest scorer in the league this season.

It is hoped that following new management and a potential upturn in form, Smzodics could be persuaded to stay on for another season, however that could prove to be a difficult task with potential suitors likely to be lining up for him in the summer.

He has scored 22 goals this season and has appeared 62 times for the visitors during his tenure at the club.

Sam Gallagher has also stepped up since the new year. The striker has made a significant difference in his sides performances.

Birmingham

Recent academy graduate, Jordan James, has played a successful 377 passes since appearing in the first team. 32 are long passes.

Jay Stansfield is another Blues player to stand out from the crowd. With only 90 minutes played, he has had 28 touches, five dribbles and three recoveries.

Stansfield also scored one of the last goal scored for Birmingham against Stoke City back in January.

Match Details

Where will the game be played?

The game will be played at St Andrew's Stadium, Cattell Road, Birmingham B9 4RL

What time is kick off?

The game will kick off at 19:45 GMT on Tuesday 13 February, providing there are no delays.

How can I watch the game?

The game is being shown on Sky Sports Red Button with coverage starting from 19:00.

Are tickets still being sold?

Tickets are still being sold to home fans up until kick off. Fans can purchase the tickets online or from the ticket office.

Away fans can purchase the tickets on the turnstiles, only via cash. They can also purchase tickets on the day from 13:00 online via the Rovers ticket office.